You probably don’t think a lot about tuberculosis. You probably consider it one of those diseases of the past that we don’t have to worry about anymore. You are, unfortunately, wrong. It is back – courtesy of Joe Biden.

There are a great many things about the COVID-19 pandemic about which Americans still disagree. There are also a number about which there is no serious dispute. The disease began its spread in Wuhan, China. Infected individuals then spread this highly infectious virus to the entire planet in a remarkably short span of time.

If we had any meaningful public health policy, therefore, we would have implemented reasonable measures by now to screen individuals coming into the United States for infectious diseases and prevent them from starting another pandemic. We have not.

Tuberculosis spreads through the air. Tuberculosis targets the lungs but can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. If not treated, tuberculosis can be fatal. In fact, worldwide tuberculosis is the world’s leading infectious disease killer. The World Health Organization (WHO) says tuberculosis killed a total of 1.6 million people in 2021 and caused an estimated 10.6 million illnesses.

https://www.silive.com/news/2023/03/tuberculosis-cases-increase-5-in-united-states-with-new-york-incidence-rate-also-rising-cdc.html

Sarah Fortune, the John LaPorte Given professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard University, an avid proponent of TB awareness says this about tuberculosis.

“TB is the great infectious disease that nobody ever thinks about.”

“If you asked 100 people on the street in Boston about TB, most people would say that it had been eliminated in the 1960s or so.” That perception is dangerous she adds.

“Between one-quarter and one-third of the world’s population is latently infected with TB.”

https://www.theepochtimes.com/tuberculosis-makes-comeback-in-us-amid-misdiagnosis-and-illegal-immigration_4441253.html

So, probably we should be screening people coming into the country for tuberculosis. We are not. In fact, since Joe Biden has effectively erased our southern border, we have done exactly the opposite. We have opened the country to millions of individuals coming from areas where tuberculosis is endemic and at taxpayer expense without any medical screening of any kind transported these individuals all over the country.

Were we attempting to stage a biological weapons attack on our own country we could hardly have found a more efficient method of doing so.

The evidence for the impact of this madness is crystal clear. The tuberculosis infection rate amongst Hispanics in the United States, many of whom have either come from outside the country or travel frequently to Central and South America is nine times that of white Americans. In 2021, 30.6% of all tuberculosis infections in the United States were amongst Hispanics.

Take a look at a map of the United States showing where the impact of tuberculosis is the greatest. The states most impacted are Texas, California, and New York all areas with large populations of recent migrants from south of the border.

New York City’s TB rate, at 6.1 cases per 100,000, is more than double the national rate. Close to 9 out of 10 (88%) of these TB cases are people born outside the United States. Every neighborhood in the city has had at least one case.

https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/04/24/mccaughey-tuberculosis-next-immigration-worry/

In 2022, 73% of TB cases in the United States occurred among non–U.S.-born persons, compared with 72% in 2021.

Tuberculosis infection rates in the United States rose 5% in 2022. That was the second year in a row that this has happened. The rise in the incidence of the disease amongst children four or younger was 29%. That bodes very ill for the future.

It gets worse.

In much of the world including Central and South America drug-resistant tuberculosis is widespread. Antibiotics are often available from drug stores without a prescription in these countries. Overuse of antibiotics has led to the development of forms of the disease that are resistant to these antibiotics. In short, individuals coming here from abroad are in many cases carrying a form of tuberculosis against which our available drugs are useless.

The American government recognized the danger posed by drug-resistant tuberculosis years ago. In 2015 the White House released a National Action Plan for Combating Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis. That plan, which of course preceded Biden’s decision to erase the border and ignore the public health implications, was crystal clear about the danger we faced.

“Tuberculosis (TB) kills almost 30,000 people each week. The disease is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), which is transmitted through the air from person to person. Currently, more than two billion people, nearly one-third of the world’s population, are estimated to be infected with Mtb (latent TB) and are at risk of developing the disease.” “The emergence and spread of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant TB (XDRTB) pose a significant global threat to health, economic development, and national security, undermining the significant progress made globally and domestically to achieve a world free of tuberculosis (TB).”

During the first outbreak of extensively drug-resistant TB in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa in 2005, 52 of 53 people who contracted the disease died.

Worldwide, the United States is home to more international migrants than any other country, and more than the next four countries – Germany, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the United Kingdom, combined – according to the UN Population Division’s mid-2020 data. While the U.S. population represents roughly 5 percent of the world population, close to 20 percent of all global migrants end up in the United States.

We are not risking starting another pandemic. We have already done so, and we are doing absolutely nothing in response. On the contrary, we are continuing the policies which guarantee a massive public health disaster.

Imagine if, at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, we had started airlifting in more people directly from Wuhan to the United States and turning them loose to wander the streets, ride the subways and fill our schools. That is the functional equivalent of what we are doing right now in regard to tuberculosis.

The next pandemic is already here. Thank Joe.

