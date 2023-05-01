Joe Biden and his mandarins remain obsessed with COVID-19. They continue to talk in terms of possible future lockdowns. They remain fixated on the development of vaccines and forcing Americans to take them.

Meanwhile, Biden and his minions work overtime to flood the nation with illegal immigrants from all over the planet who come here unvaccinated and without any meaningful medical screening. Every disease on the planet now has visa-free entrance to your country.

New York City’s Health Commissioner announced last week that the flood of illegal immigrants from the southern border is carrying with it a whole raft of contagious diseases previously largely unknown in the modern United States. These include tuberculosis and polio.

In a letter to physicians and health-care administrators citywide, Commissioner Ashwin Vasan explained, “Many people who recently arrived in NYC have lived in or traveled through countries with high rates of TB.” While TB (tuberculosis) is treatable with antibiotics even if detected it can take up to nine months of treatment to cure. It is airborne and can be spread like the flu or a cold.

If you are on a subway car in New York with someone who has TB you are likely to get it too.

New York City’s TB rate is now 6.1 cases per 100,000. That is more than double the national rate. Statistics show that almost 90% of the TB cases in New York are in people born outside the United States. That same statistic applies generally nationwide.

Every neighborhood in the city of New York now has at least one case of TB.

If you apply for a visa to enter the United States lawfully you have to go through a health screening. If you blow off the formalities and just wade the Rio Grande you can skip all that.

Florida has seen a 21% increase in TB since 2020. The TB rate in Texas border counties is triple the national average.

Polio is potentially an even bigger threat. It has long been considered eradicated in the United States. Last summer New York City saw the first confirmed case in thirty years.

New York City’s Health Commissioner Vasan warns that only 50% of the migrants arriving in New York City are vaccinated against polio. Even worse those that are vaccinated often were treated with a type of vaccine using live virus that causes them to actually spread the disease to others. They are bringing the disease with them when they come.

This problem is common throughout the world. Testing of New York City sewage has confirmed the presence of the polio virus and that the strain detected is that used in oral vaccines.

Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, Rockland County health commissioner, says, “When we see one case of paralytic polio, that means there are probably hundreds and hundreds of cases that are out there in the community but not diagnosed, because 75% of the cases are asymptomatic.”

All this is just the beginning. In New York City the flood of migrants is only increasing. All across the city emergency “sanctuary” shelters are being set up to house the illegals that arrive in the thousands every day.

Typically these shelters are in hotels leased by the city. The conditions there are appalling and resources are grossly inadequate. Mayor Eric Adams has said that between the spring of 2022 and the end of 2024, New York City will have spent $4.3 billion to house and care for illegals. The Mayor has, in fact, ordered the city agencies to slash spending on other services for legal residents in order to pay this tab.

Roughly 35,000 migrants are currently being housed by the city. There are now 103 emergency shelters and eight Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers servicing illegals.

Workers at these centers have frequently expressed serious concern about their health. The rooms in these former hotels are filthy and overcrowded. Migrants who have been diagnosed with communicable diseases are simply told to stay in their rooms. No one compels them to do so. These individuals routinely disregard instructions to quarantine and wander the halls freely interacting with the other residents and spreading disease as they go.

"There's no one standing by the door," a female housekeeping attendant told New York’s Eyewitness News. "It's very easy to just leave. I've witnessed them come out the room when it was a quarantine room and they're not supposed to do that," she said.

The situation in New York is so bad that Mayor Adams wants the Federal Emergency Management Agency to step in and prevent other states from allowing migrants to travel to New York City. The mayor of this sanctuary city wants it put off-limits to illegals.

You just spent several years being told to cover your face with a mask, take a dangerous and ineffective vaccine and cancel your Thanksgiving dinner plans. All that was because of a virus about as lethal as the common cold. Now your government is actively working to bring into this country millions of individuals who are carrying with them literally every disease on the planet.

Your own government is waging biological warfare on America.

