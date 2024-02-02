The problem with acting like an emperor when in fact you are simply the chief executive of a constitutional republic is that sooner or later people stop listening to you. Your actions become progressively more and more outrageous and even the most law-abiding eventually decide to simply say “no” in response to your commands. All despots confront this reality. Biden is confronting it right now.

Biden wants the Border Patrol to go head to head with the Texas National Guard, push them aside, and resume the mass movement of illegal immigrants into the country. The Border Patrol has other ideas. Their union released a lengthy statement this week making clear where their sympathies lie. The President of their union just called publicly for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

“Rank-and-file Border Patrol agents appreciate and respect what TX has been doing to defend their state in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America,” the NBPC said in its statement. “We want to be perfectly clear, there is no fight between rank-and-file BP agents and the TX National Guard, Gov. Abbott, or TX Department of Public Safety.”

“Rank-and-file BP agents are not going to start arresting TX NG members for following their LAWFUL orders. That’s fake news,” the union stated.

“If TX NG members have LAWFUL orders, then they have to carry out those orders. TX NG members realize that rank-and-file BP agents have their orders as well.”

The NBPC also indicated that its agents might consider ignoring orders that could be considered unlawful or from a less-than-reputable source.

“Lawful orders, no matter how unpopular or distasteful among rank-and-file agents, must be followed,” the union stated. “Unlawful orders, as determined by competent legal counsel and not what some outhouse lawyer behind a keyboard says, will not be followed.” Epoch Times

I think the term “outhouse” lawyer suggests pretty strongly how the Border Patrol feels about the edicts coming out of the White House these days.

You hear a lot about Biden being “weak-kneed” and lacking a spine. This narrative says a gutless and incompetent administration is failing to do its job.

I wish that were true. In the context of our current national nightmare, we all probably wish that we were just dealing with folks doing a very bad job.

That is not what is happening at all. The Biden administration is doing exactly what it intends. Its policy is that we should have open borders. It wants unrestricted migration. It does not believe we have the right to keep anyone out. We are after all living in an ‘oppressive colonial-settler, patriarchal, racist nation built on the subjugation and domination’ of the other nations of the planet. It is long past time for us to pay the price for the injustices we have committed.

Stop whining.

Katie Tobin, the senior director for transborder issues at the National Security Council, who just stepped down, set the agenda for this administration clearly during her three years on the job. She has spent her life working with the United Nations and non-profit organizations. In all of those jobs, she pushed the idea that the developed world had to open its borders and accept what amounts to unrestricted migration. She believes in open borders, and she was put in the White House to make that the de facto policy of the United States.

That doesn’t mean the men and women of the Border Patrol have to buy into her madness, and they don’t. The devastating impact Biden’s policies have had on the Border Patrol can be seen clearly in retention and recruitment numbers. Almost ten thousand Border Patrol agents are currently approaching retirement. For most of them, they will have reached their mandatory retirement age and cannot remain on duty. Many others are not waiting for retirement. A recent DHS survey found one in four Border Patrol agents intended to quit within the next year.

That makes recruiting a whole lot of new Border Patrol agents critical. Therein lies the problem. Trying to get people to sign up for an organization Biden has turned into the ‘Welcome Wagon’ is not easy. The Border Patrol is experiencing continuing recruitment shortfalls, and there is no end in sight.

The reasons are not hard to understand and were documented extensively in a recent DHS Inspector General report.

“CBP’s and ICE’s current method of managing law enforcement staffing is unsustainable.” “Based on interviews and survey responses from 9,311 law enforcement personnel, details, and overtime have negatively impacted the health and morale of law enforcement personnel, who feel overworked and unable to perform their primary law enforcement duties.” “During OIG site visits at six ports of entry, many CBP officers and supervisors expressed the opinion that maintaining the flow of traffic and minimizing wait times at ports of entry were prioritized by CBP leadership over security. CBP personnel at two different Border Patrol Stations shared with us that they felt pressured to process and release migrants as quickly as possible to move them out of their facilities.” Just The News

The men and women of the Border Patrol are overworked and forced to ignore law enforcement considerations in the interest of processing illegals and moving them along. They have had enough, and they are saying so loudly and clearly. The Man Who Would Be King will not listen, but they have had enough.

