In 1955 an American hero named Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus. Parks was black. She was told to give up her seat to a white man. That was the law. Parks said she did not care. She would not comply. Her action triggered a bus strike and the law changed. Civil disobedience won the day.

We may be approaching the point where that tactic will have to be employed again.

There are signs everywhere you look that the Biden administration and its minions intend to trot out lockdowns again and force the taking of yet another experimental vaccine. Colleges, hospitals, and Hollywood studios have already announced a return to mandatory masking. Joe is touting yet another vaccine that he will be “recommending” everyone take.

It seems like an appropriate moment, therefore, to remind everyone of what we now know conclusively about things like masking, lockdowns, the threat COVID poses to kids in schools, and vaccines.

Masks don’t work:

That’s according to the Cochrane Institute. The Cochrane Institute “is an international, not-for-profit organization that aims to help people make well-informed decisions about healthcare by preparing, maintaining, and promoting the accessibility of systematic reviews of the effects of healthcare interventions. Cochrane systematic reviews are prepared according to predefined, explicit methodology, and published in The Cochrane Library. The abstracts and plain English summaries of the reviews are freely available on the Internet.”

This is the gold standard of evidence-based review. Cochrane reviewed 78 separate studies done all around the world involving over one million people. It found, “Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of influenza‐like illness (ILI)/COVID‐19 like illness compared to not wearing masks (risk ratio (RR) 0.95, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.84 to 1.09; 9 trials, 276,917 participants; moderate‐certainty evidence. Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of laboratory‐confirmed influenza/SARS‐CoV‐2 compared to not wearing masks (RR 1.01, 95% CI 0.72 to 1.42; 6 trials, 13,919 participants; moderate‐certainty evidence). Harms were rarely measured and poorly reported (very low‐certainty evidence).”

Translation. Masks did nothing positive, and nobody seems to have paid much attention to the harm they caused. All those months you spent trying to make your screaming five-year-old wear a soggy, disgusting mask over his or her face all day every day did nothing to stop the spread of the disease and nobody really seems to have spent any significant time thinking about the obvious psychological trauma it caused.

Lockdowns don’t work:

Johns Hopkins University is one of the world’s top medical institutions. Hopkins runs a medical school, a hospital, and a host of specialized research facilities. Well over a year ago it studied the impact of lockdowns.

Hopkins researchers wrote, “We find no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality.”

The same researchers also wrote that lockdowns “are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument…“ “They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy.”

Lockdowns do nothing good. They do destroy the society in which they are implemented in a whole host of ways.

It is entirely possible that COVID actually never killed a single child in the United States:

Our government continues to play games with the data concerning COVID and children in this country. The available data from other Western nations shows very clearly, however, that COVID poses virtually no threat to children.

Even if infected children do not readily pass the disease to other children. They do not pass it to adults.

A study in Sweden found zero deaths among children from COVID. “Despite Sweden’s having kept schools and preschools open, we found a low incidence of severe COVID-19 among schoolchildren and children of preschool age during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.”

A German study found the same thing. Data collated from three separate sources “reported that there were zero (0) deaths in children 5 to 18 years old across the period of study.”

The vaccines do not work:

This ought to be obvious to everyone by this point in time simply based on the number of individuals they know who have dutifully taken the vaccine and every booster and still gotten COVID-19 multiple times. In the event it is not, we will defer to one of our nation’s top virologists Dr. Steven Hatfill to put it as succinctly as possible.

“We are forcing people to take a vaccine against a virus that is extinct. We are creating a pandemic. We are causing this.” Dr. Steven Hatfill, Physician, virologist, and biological weapons expert.

Here is the bottom line. The virus mutates faster than you can build a vaccine against it. By the time you field a vaccine, the organism you are protecting against no longer exists. It is extinct. It has been replaced by a new variant. You are vaccinating against an extinct disease, and you are preventing the population from ever achieving herd immunity.

If you want this nightmare to end, that is a very bad thing. If you want to keep making billions from selling useless vaccines or just want to keep using the “pandemic” to justify your suppression of civil liberties, then perhaps you have a different view.

Many went along with the earlier madness because we were caught off guard and we probably found it very hard to conceive of supposedly trustworthy healthcare professionals and government officials lying to or misleading us and crushing our democracy. We were cynical. We weren’t cynical enough.

We should know better now. We can see what is coming. We cannot allow a replay of the events of the last few years. If our elected representatives will not do what is necessary to protect us, then perhaps it is time for us to follow the example of Rosa Parks. Perhaps it is time to just say “no”.

