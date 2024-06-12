“The world won't be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.”

Albert Einstein

Steve Bannon has been ordered to report to prison by July 1st. His “crime” is failing to honor a Congressional subpoena. No one has been jailed for such an offense since 1948. His real crime is that he is the leading, most vocal critic of the Biden administration and its systematic efforts to destroy the rule of law.

On Capitol Hill, Republican lawmakers, ought to be shutting down the government in protest. Instead, with a handful of courageous exceptions they continue to mill about, attend committee hearings, issue press statements, and act as if this is all part of normal order.

Peter Navarro is already in jail. He was convicted of the same “crime” as Bannon. He was targeted, because he is a key advisor to Joe Biden’s top political opponent, Donald Trump. The Republicans seem disinterested.

Trump himself has already been convicted of charges so ethereal that even legal scholars have a hard time explaining to you what they are or how his conduct could possibly be considered criminal. It doesn’t matter. Trump’s “crime” is that he threatens not just Biden but the entire sick, abusive Washington criminal syndicate that rules this nation and sucks the live blood out of its people. Republican lawmakers who purport to believe in individual liberty, small government, and accountability should be raging.

Washington should be shut down. Budgets should be zeroed out. Bills should be frozen. The House of. Representatives, which is under Republican control, holds the purse strings for every federal agency. There is no greater power in all the federal government. It ought to be wielding that power like a broadsword and reminding Biden, his minions, and the Deep State power brokers that the people still rule.

Nothing is happening. You could walk the halls of Congress or stroll the streets of DC and hear not a murmur of dissent. The Republic is dying, and the Grand Old Party that so loves flag waving and parades and references to Omaha Beach is listening to its death rattles.

All over America Democratic Party lawfare operatives are waging war on anyone who challenged the results of the 2020 election. Attorneys who pursued completely legal, constitutional challenges to vote totals or asked questions about the integrity of a process completely reliant on electronic voting machines are being criminally charged and processed for disbarment. In most cases, these small-town sole practitioners find themselves up against white-shoe law firms with hundreds of associates. The result is preordained. The little guy is crushed.

None of this is random. None of this is incidental. If you challenge the rule of the Democratic Party, you are silenced. We are hurtling down the track headed for totalitarianism.

A handful of courageous lawmakers are speaking out. Otherwise, the “conservatives” in Washington and state governments around the country act like nothing is happening. They mark up bills. They attend hearings. They keep their heads down and hope no one accuses them of being too strident or spreading “disinformation”.

Our schools have become instruments of social change. They exist not to teach reading, writing, and arithmetic but to indoctrinate our children. Your kids spend their days learning that you are evil, that you are racist, and that they should be dedicated to burning down the system and replacing it with a new reality. Your children are being remade into revolutionaries.

Republican state legislators should be raising Holy Hell. They ought to be stripping funding out of the budget for anything other than true educational programs. If the Marxists want to form their own version of the Young Pioneers on our soil, they can at least do it on their own dime and in venues not provided by taxpayers.

Outside of a handful of locations around the country, there is no pushback from the GOP. State legislators pretend none of this is happening. They pay homage to the need for “inclusion”. They talk in vague terms about “equity” and “inclusion”. They do everything but fight.

The mutilation of our children based on the junk science of “gender-affirming care” has become a billion-dollar business. The insane notion that somehow magically huge numbers of children are born into the wrong bodies is now treated with reverence. Little boys and girls are pumped full of hormones and started on the fast track to “top surgery”, “bottom surgery” and the construction or reconstruction of things now referred to by grown adults as “front holes” and “back holes”.

There could not be a more nightmarish scenario. State legislators everywhere should be fast-tracking legislation outlawing any such procedures on minors. Ever.

Mine is sending me newsletters talking about the Dairy Princess at the county fair and taking credit for renaming a boat ramp at the nearby state park.

There should be a mighty roar coming from the Republican Party right now. Our nation, socially, politically, and economically is being destroyed. The agenda of the modern Democratic Party is to remake the United States of America into a radical, one-party state which will bear no resemblance whatsoever to the Republic our forefathers built.

There is no roar. On most days there is not even a whimper. Our world is being destroyed, and for the most part, the Republicans are watching and doing nothing.