Jamie Walsh is a conservative businessman in Northeast Pennsylvania and a candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in that state’s 117th House legislative district. He is taking the fight to the incumbent Mike Cabell in the primary and exposing in particular Cabell’s ties to Kooth, an online “mental health” program that has invaded many Pennsylvania schools.

Kooth feeds transgender ideology to Pennsylvania’s children. It starts them down the road to “gender-affirming” surgery. That’s what we used to call genital mutilation. Cabell is a champion of Kooth and, perhaps not coincidentally, made his money in the mental health business.

Cabell is feeling the heat from Walsh sufficiently that he recently asked for a meeting at a local restaurant. Walsh, who wisely did not come alone, arrived to find Cabell and his campaign manager. The pair then asked Walsh to drop out of the race, offered him a check for $10,000 to pay off his “campaign debts” and promised to back him as the favorite for a state senate seat expected to open in a couple of years.

Jamie declined the offer, told the two he intended to win the race, and walked out. He then went public with all the details of their attempt to buy him. Cabell and his campaign manager later admitted on video during a debate that what Jamie said was true. They didn’t really seem to feel that attempting to bribe an opponent into leaving a race was that big a deal.

Then again, this is Pennsylvania, and if there is one thing the establishment hates it is grassroots Patriots trying to change the system. The boys and girls in Harrisburg may all have to put on MAGA hats and talk about “draining the swamp” when Trump is around, but when he’s not in town they are all about making sure the game doesn’t really change.

Matt Contreras is a candidate for the PA House of Representatives in House District 139. Like Jamie Matt is daring to challenge the establishment’s boy in the race. Several weeks ago a state party official from Harrisburg came to Matt’s district in NE Pennsylvania near the Jersey line and met with him. The purpose of the meeting was to try to convince Matt to back out of the race and be a “team player”. Matt declined and assured the party official he intended to win the primary and become the GOP nominee.

Since the matter could not be settled in the old-fashioned way, in a smoke-filled back room, the GOP in Matt’s district has now escalated the matter. The chairs of the county committees for both counties that form the 139th District recently signed an endorsement of Contreras’ establishment opponent and got it published in the local paper. Never mind that endorsements require things like formal meetings, formal votes, and transparency. That’s all for show anyway. The party elders don’t want a guy they can’t control and wants to change the way things are done in Harrisburg on their team. They want somebody who will do what he is told and play by the rules. Their rules.

Dave Nissley is a true conservative, a businessman, and a Patriot. He is challenging Bryan Cutler in Pennsylvania’s 100th House District. Cutler is perhaps the poster child for everything wrong in Harrisburg. He was one of the GOP “leaders” who rammed mail-in voting through the legislature in 2019 and broke Pennsylvania’s electoral system in the process. In 2023, Cutler betrayed his own caucus, made a backroom deal with the Democrats, and installed a Democratic Speaker in the PA House of Representatives while the GOP still held a majority.

To repeat, Cutler made a backroom deal with the Democrats, lied to the members of his own caucus, and gave the speakership to the Democrats who were in the minority at the time. What exactly he got in return remains unclear to this day.

Nissely knows what he is doing. His campaign is a well-oiled machine. He has a real chance of unseating Cutler in the primary. So, of course, the Swamp must ride to the rescue.

The 100th is in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County GOP has now weighed in, endorsed Cutler, and for good measure attacked Nissley directly. They seem to have been particularly incensed by Nissely referring to them as the “establishment Republican political class”.

What was he thinking?

The cases cited above are examples only. Pennsylvania is a battleground state. We are face to face with the most radical administration in American history. It is trying to destroy the United States as we know it, and its agenda is far advanced. The Pennsylvania GOP ought to be laser-focused on energizing the MAGA base and getting all hands on deck to win this critical fight. It is not.

Instead, all over the state, the local GOP establishment is spending its energy on trying to crush America First Republicans. On any given day it is a mystery what they are doing to counter Biden and his minions, but they seem to have boundless energy for waging war on Patriots.