The Los Angeles Dodgers have invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to attend a Gay Pride event at their stadium. They are billing this as a sign of their tolerance and enlightenment. It is not. It is a sign that the Dodgers side with those forces in our society attacking Christianity and Christians.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were formed by a group of trans men specifically to mock Christianity and attack its precepts. In particular, the group structures itself to ridicule and blaspheme the precepts of Catholicism.

The group was formed in 1979 in San Francisco. From the beginning, its members dressed in nun’s habits and adopted names chosen to parody those of Catholic sisters. These include “Sister Florence Nightmare,” “Sister Roz Erection,” “Sister Mysteria of the Holy Order of the Broken Hymen,” “Sister Sermonetta of the Flying Phalus,” “Sister Rose of the Bloody Stains of the Sacred Robes of Jesus” and “Sister Missionary Position.”

The group holds ‘Condom Savior’ masses featuring a latex “host.” They have burned the Pope in effigy. They hold an annual “Hunky Jesus” contest. Their events include “Altered Boys” wearing only “thongs and smiles.”

At the “Condom Savior Mass,” the Sisters read from a text of the “Condom Savior Consecration” which says,

“The Latex Host is the flesh for the life of the world. Just as the Creator who has life sent us, we have life because of the Condom Savior. Those who feed on this latex will have life because of it. This is the bread that comes down from Heaven, and, unlike those who eat not and therefore die, those who feed on this bread shall live forever!”

At their “masses,” the Sisters bless attendees with a dildo. At funerals, they fill chalices with yogurt to represent swallowing semen.

The Sisters carry a 20-foot replica penis at events in an attempt to mock the carrying of the cross by Jesus prior to his crucifixion. They conduct tours of gay bars designed to ridicule the Catholic devotion to the Stations of the Cross. At each “station” –men dressed as the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene –and other biblical women shouted sexual encouragement to the fake “Jesus.”

In 2000 the Sisters held a Good Friday event in San Francisco where they sponsored a fetish fashion show that provided “a chance to get spanked and free “Sticky Buns.” Dr. Carol Queen held her “Good Vibrations Dildo Fashion Show.”

This is not a group seeking acceptance or preaching tolerance. This is a group of apparently very disturbed individuals who do everything in their power to attack the Christian faith. Were their actions directed at any other religion, they would likely be shouted down as bigots and hate-mongers, which is exactly what they are.

That the Sisters are not so condemned is a measure of how acceptable it has become in our society to attack anything associated with the traditional social order. Christians are by definition part of the problem. They are bad. They are evil. They are part of the “patriarchy” and the “colonial settler” racist past of our nation. They deserve to be attacked, slandered, and made fun of. The sooner we are rid of them the better.

Somebody in the front office of the Dodgers thinks this decision to invite the Sisters to the stadium puts the franchise on the right side of history. It does not. It puts the Dodgers on the side of hate.