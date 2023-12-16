Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican candidate for the U.S. presidency, made a significant comment during the recent 4th primary debate. He exposed what he called the "dirty little secret" of America’s government by stating,"The people who we elect to run the government are not the ones who are even actually running the government."

If he’s right, then who does run our government?

Is it billionaires who steer our domestic and foreign policy? They certainly are trying to control our speech, health, food, use of energy, and the information that we see, hear, and read. They’re also trying to give that power to the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Economic Forum (WEF) – organizations they control through massive donations. For example, in a recent speech in Basel, Switzerland, Dr. David Martin said Bill Gates controls the WHO because he donates 88% of their budget! In return, global WHO programs enhance his plans to depopulate the world and his profits from vaccine investments.

Nevertheless, those billionaires can’t routinely call Cabinet members and senior White House officials to direct the handling of America’s plans and policies. It is Barack Obama who makes those calls.

How does Obama do it? Members of the intelligence community assure me that Obama has a Network Operations Center (NOC) in his Washington D.C. mansion, his mansion on Matha’s Vineyard, and in cities in politically sensitive states like Florida and Texas. Those NOCs have fiber optic cables and satellite links that give him total communications security with the White House and across the United States.

President Trump did not fully grasp Washington’s political axiom: “personnel is policy.” His poor understanding of the personnel process resulted in a multitude of personnel changes and issues that plagued his presidency. On the other hand, Obama fully understands that personnel choices drive policy decisions.

The Biden transition team, largely appointed by Obama, also understood the axiom. With a few changes, they created the Biden administration by using all the senior officials of the Obama administration. They are still with us today, acting as Obama’s third term as president. Once you realize Obama runs the show, the disastrous decisions of the Biden administration begin to make sense. Those decisions are designed to support Obama’s promise of “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

Immediately after his inauguration, Obama began the transformation by dismantling our oil and gas industries. In 2008 his Secretary of Energy announced, “Somehow, we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe,” (then $9 to $10 per gallon). Obama’s plan was then launched for the massive redistribution of wealth in America in the name of climate change. He then went on to illegally cancel offshore drilling leases. Does that sound just like the Biden administration’s plans to ban oil, natural gas, and coal?

Obama then used his presidential powers to refuse to enforce immigration laws, allowing hundreds of thousands of aliens to cross the border with little fear of being deported. Today, Obama’s control of the Biden administration has changed those hundreds of thousands into millions.

If you still don’t believe the Biden administration is composed of Obama personnel who follow the orders of Barack Hussein Obama, the list below shows their background.

There is growing doubt that we will have an honest election next year. But if we do, remember the dirty little secret.

CABINET MEMBERS & KEY ADVISORS

National Security Adviser

Jake Sullivan: Obama’s Deputy Assistant and Director of Policy.

Secretary of State

Antony Blinken: Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor (2013-2015) and Deputy Secretary of State (2015-2017).

Secretary of Homeland Security

Alejandro Mayorkas: Obama Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services. He also managed staffing the DoJ Criminal Division

Director of National Intelligence

Avril Haines: Was Obama’s Deputy Director of the CIA then Deputy National Security Advisor. Biden promoted her to DNI in 2021.

Ambassador to the United Nations

Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Obama’s Director General of the Foreign Service and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Samantha Power: Obama’s transition team for the State Department and his UN Ambassador (2013-2017)

Deputy Secretary of State

Wendy Sherman: Obama’s Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs. Retired July 2023 and replaced by Victoria Nuland (acting)

ECONOMIC POLICY & FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT

Director, National Economic Council (replaced in 2023 by the Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, Lael Brainard.)

Brian Deese: Obama's senior White House advisor, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, and deputy director of the National Economic Council. Subsequently. Deese was Global Head of Sustainable Investing at BlackRock before joining the Biden administration.

Secretary of the Treasury

Janet Yellen: Obama’s Chairman of the Federal Reserve and Biden’s appointment as Secretary of the Treasury.

Chair, Council of Economic Advisers

Cecilia Rouse: Obama member of the Council of Economic Advisors promoted to the Chair by Biden in 2021. Replaced by Jared Bernstein in March 2023, she will be President of the Brookings Institute in 2024.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury

Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo: A Nigerian, Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council, then head of the Obama Foundation.

Member, Council of Economic Advisers

Jared Bernstein: VP Biden economic advisor during Obama years, then Biden appointed him Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors.

Chair, Securities and Exchange Commission

Gary Gensler: Obama Chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission then Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021

Attorney General

Merrick Garland: Obama nominee for Justice of the Supreme Court after death of Antonin Scalia. Senate refused to vote on his nomination. Biden then made Garland U.S. Attorney General in 2021.

Secretary of Agriculture

Tom Vilsack: Obama Secretary of Agriculture, appointed by Biden in 2021.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Denis McDonough: Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor, then Chief of Staff. Biden appointed him in 2021.

Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy

Eric Lander: Obama’s advisor on science and tech. Elevated to Cabinet in 2021. He resigned in 2022 for bullying, replaced by Alondra Nelson.

Deputy Attorney General

Lisa Monaco: Obama Homeland Security Advisor, appointed by Biden to Deputy Attorney General in 2021.

Associate Attorney General

Vanita Gupta: Obama Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights. promoted by Biden to Associate Attorney General in 2021.

Surgeon General

Dr. Vivek Murthy: Obama’s (and Trump’s) Surgeon General, reappointed by Biden in 2021.

Chairperson, Council on Environmental Quality

Brenda Mallory: Obama General Counsel of the EPA, then promoted by Biden to Chair of Council on Environmental Quality.

WHITE HOUSE AIDES

Chief of Staff

Ron Klain: Obama Ebola Response Coordinator. Replaced by Jeff Zients, Obama Director of OMB and Director of the National Economic Council.

Director, Domestic Policy Council

Susan Rice: Obama’s National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

John Kerry: Obama’s Secretary of State.

National Climate Adviser

Gina McCarthy: Obama Administrator of the EPA.

Director, Office of Legislative Affairs

Louisa Terrell: Was Obama’s Legislative Aide

Counsel to the President

Dana Remus: Obama Deputy Assistant and Deputy Counsel for Ethics, then general counsel for the Obama Foundation and Michelle Obama.

Comptroller General of the US

Gene Dodero (appointed by Obama and still in office)

Obama’s third term….

Share