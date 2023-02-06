In 1682, William Penn arrived in Pennsylvania from England. In November

of that year, he ordered an election to take place for an Assembly. Following the election, the first Pennsylvania Assembly met in Upland, Chester County on December 4, 1682. The Pennsylvania state legislature, in one form or another, has been in continuous existence ever since.

Until now.

The new Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mark Rozzi, has locked out the House using a parliamentary technicality. Rozzi says the House cannot meet until it has adopted new rules of order. He is in no hurry to adopt rules. He wants the House shut down.

In point of fact, Rozzi is not even in Harrisburg. He is wandering around the state on what he bills as a “listening tour”.

The Democratic Party, which does not approve of the current Republican majority in the legislature, has staged a coup. The legislature will remain shut down. until Rozzi and the Democratic Party decide it can proceed with business.

Efforts to get around Rozzi’s action by the GOP have been stymied by the actions of one man, Representative Tom Mehaffie of Hershey. Mehaffie is a “Republican” but he is siding with the Democrats and supporting the shutdown of the people’s house.

At first blush that may seem odd. The idea that a “Republican” would help the Democrats subvert the will of the people seems counterintuitive. A closer look at Mehaffie and where he gets his money, though, makes clear that this is all business as usual.

The top donors to Mehaffie’s recent reelection campaign are a veritable Who’s Who of far-left organizations closely identified with Joe Biden and his radical, progressive agenda:

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania – This labor union routinely endorses Democratic candidates over Republicans. In 2014, for example, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania endorsed Tom Wolf for Governor. In 2015 it supported Hillary Clinton. In 2020 the union endorsed Joe Biden and launched what it called its “Essential for Joe” campaign to make sure he won the White House.

Mehaffie apparently fits perfectly with SEIU’s politics. They give him big bucks.

Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) – The teacher’s union. This organization has fought tooth and nail to keep pornography in school libraries and to push radical transgender ideology and critical race theory in schools.

The PSEA supported Joe Biden for President. The group also fought to get Josh Shapiro elected as Governor.

And, yet, the PSEA finds “Republican” Tom Mehaffie very much to its liking. The union is one of the top donors to Mehaffie’s political campaigns.

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees – One of the most radical unions in the country. It fought nationwide to get Joe Biden elected.

With a straight face, the union issued this ringing endorsement of Biden in 2020, “For decades, Joe Biden has been a champion for working people, the labor movement, and public service workers,” said AFSCME President Lee Saunders. “He shares our values, and he will fight for our voice on the job and our seat at the table. He has a gut-level understanding of the challenges and struggles keeping working families awake at night. He knows that the union difference means better jobs and stronger communities, an economy that extends opportunity to everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected.”

AFSCME contributes to a wide range of controversial left-wing organizations. It funds the Southern Poverty Law Center, Planned Parenthood, and Al Sharpton. It also pumps serious money into the Democracy Alliance, a liberal funding network.

AFSCME apparently finds Tom Mehaffie’s politics to line up quite well with its priorities.

For the base of the Republican Party in Pennsylvania, politics are not a game. The people of the Commonwealth see an economy in trouble, a radical left-wing agenda being pushed in the schools, and attacks on individual freedom, and they are concerned. They search desperately for individuals who are willing to fight for personal freedom, economic prosperity, and electoral integrity.

Increasingly, they search in vain. What seems urgent and obvious to the citizens of Pennsylvania seems irrelevant and immaterial in Harrisburg, where nothing really matters other than getting reelected and pleasing the special interests that put you in office.

Tom Mehaffie is Exhibit A for just how bad this has gotten. Someone calculated that running as a Republican in his district would be beneficial to his chances of getting elected. Dutifully he did so. That decision was otherwise meaningless to him.

Nothing about Mehaffie aligns with the opinions of the base of the Republican Party in Pennsylvania. In fact, as demonstrated by his recent decision to call on the Teamsters to intimate conservative activists peacefully demonstrating outside his office, Mehaffie could not care less what the average Republican thinks. He is awash in money from radical leftist organizations and secure in the knowledge they will keep him in power.

The Democrats have staged a coup in Pennsylvania. At least one “Republican” lawmaker is just fine with that.