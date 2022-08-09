The Ku Klux Klan (KKK) was formed in 1865 in the aftermath of the Civil War. By 1870 it had spread to virtually all the southern states. Its mission was simple. It was to resist the Republican Party’s Reconstruction efforts in the South and in particular to intimidate through the use of violence those – white and black –who sought to overturn the existing social and political structure built on slavery.

The KKK was designed to crush all opposition to the status quo.

These days that job has apparently fallen to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Yesterday the FBI raided the residence of former President Donald Trump in Florida. The official explanation, to the extent there was any, was that the FBI was looking for documents that had been taken from the White House when Trump left office. Attempting to justify this action on that basis would be comical if this whole matter were not so deadly serious.

No one is seriously suggesting that Trump secretly ran away with classified documents and is now hiding them in this home in Florida. The entire “controversy” concerns the question of whether or not some of the papers Trump took with him properly should have been turned over to the National Archives. Keep in mind by the way that Trump didn’t pack any of the boxes that left the White House at the end of his term, so the real question is probably more a matter of whether or not employees of the General Services Administration made a mistake and moved out documents that should have gone to the archives.

Trump has been for some time cooperating with the National Archives and Records Administration as it attempts to answer this question. Employees of that federal agency have already been allowed access to all the documents in question. No one was preventing them from taking any and all documents that they determined properly should be in the archives.

In short, there was no coverup or wrongdoing. The FBI used the possibility that there might be additional documents that should be in the archives as a pretext to descend on Trump’s Mar a Lago estate with a small army and to conduct a search of the entire sprawling residence. That action had nothing to do with archives and preserving documents for posterity. It had everything to do with intimidating a political opponent and desperately searching for a way to avoid a disaster at the polls in November.

Joe Biden has presided over the most radical administration in American history. He has destroyed the economy, vaporized our southern border, lost Afghanistan, brought us to the brink of war with Russia, and is now doing his level best to get us into a conflict with Communist China. The American people are disgusted. The Democratic Party is headed toward an electoral debacle.

Loss of control of Congress by the Democrats, which at this point seems all but assured, does not just mean an end to Joe’s raid on the federal treasury and the rejection of the Democratic Party’s increasingly Marxist agenda. It means Republican control over the vast impeachment and investigatory powers of Congress.

Losing control of Congress means – all of a sudden – there is a real chance of investigations into the FBI’s lack of action on Hunter’s laptop, Russiagate, Joe Biden’s connections to Chinese intelligence, and a myriad of other topics. It means a lot of people demanding answers to some very hard questions about actions taken over the course of many years to subvert democracy and maintain the power of an oligarchy that thinks it is entitled to run this nation.

Donald Trump’s election to the Presidency in 2016 constituted a mortal threat to the Deep State and the self-appointed elite that thinks it is entitled to run this nation. The oligarchs responded by doing everything in their power to destroy Trump. They lied, they cheated and they weaponized the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of this nation to do their dirty work. It became the mission of the Department of “Justice” to crush Trump, drive him from office, and prevent any chance of him returning to Washington in 2024.

To that end, the FBI and other federal agencies are now desperately trying to breathe life into the mad fantasy of domestic violent extremism, a white supremacist movement, and Trump’s supposed efforts to subvert democracy and install himself as some kind of dictator for life. These baseless claims have about as much substance as Christopher Steele’s infamous dossier, but they are all that Deep State has left.

In the course of my professional career, I have worked with a great many FBI agents. I have found them to be honorable, dedicated, and willing to put their lives on the line for their fellow citizens. I don’t know where those agents are today. They are nowhere in evidence.

Instead what I see, and what all America sees is an agency that has been transformed into the muscle for individuals who seek to subvert democracy, intimidate political opponents, and cling to power in opposition to the will of the American people. We need federal officers who uphold the Constitution and refuse to act as thugs and secret police. Instead, we have an FBI transformed into a modern-day KKK, trying to terrify political opponents of the regime in power and bend them to its will.