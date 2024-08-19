The House Committee on Oversight, the House Accountability Committee, and the House Judiciary Committee on Ways and Means have released a joint report finding that Joe Biden engaged in impeachable conduct and “monetized” the office of the Vice-President. It finds he took tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests and actively worked to conceal the conspiracy. It is a lengthy, damning report.

It doesn’t go far enough.

“First and foremost, overwhelming evidence demonstrates that President Biden participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family. Among other aspects of this conspiracy, the Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden. As Vice President, President Biden actively participated in this conspiracy by, among other things, attending dinners with his family’s foreign business partners and speaking to them by phone, often when being placed on speakerphone by Hunter Biden.”

“The evidence also establishes that the Biden family went to great lengths to conceal this conspiracy. Foreign money was transmitted to the Biden family through complicated financial transactions. The Biden family laundered funds through intermediate entities and broke up large transactions into numerous smaller transactions. Substantial efforts were also made to hide President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business activities.”

Buried in the report is the most damning accusation of all. Biden took money from and dealt directly with the top men in the CEFC China Energy. CEFC was not a legitimate commercial enterprise. CEFC was part of China’s “elite capture” operations worldwide. Its purpose was to buy foreign leaders and get them to pursue policies directly beneficial to Beijing.

CEFC was a Chinese intelligence front company. Joe took money that came from the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese intelligence.

Tony Bobulinski, with whom Hunter Biden partnered in 2017 to form a joint venture, testified about the motives of the Bidens and CEFC in this joint venture.

“The Chinese Communist Party, through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or CEFC, a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate, successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House. This process started in the fourth quarter of 2015 and continued through when Joe Biden left office in January 2017, through March 2018, when CEFC Chairman Ye was detained for corruption in China, never to be seen again. . . . It is also not a coincidence that CEFC used the Biden family’s weakest link, Hunter Biden, and the promise of large sums of money, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars initially and eventually the profits from investing billions of dollars in the United States and around the world.”

There is no question about the connections between CEFC and the Chinese Communist Party. CEFC was infamous for its close connections to the Chinese government. According to CNN, CEFC “aligned itself so closely with the Chinese government that it was often hard to distinguish between the two.” One scholar observed that ‘CEFC was never a truly “private” firm, but either an extension of the military or of the leading energy [state-owned enterprises.

CEFC “routinely struck deals that made no business sense but helped the Chinese government advance its geopolitical goals.”

Patrick Ho, CEFC’s primary CEFC contact maintained “high-level connections with China’s political warfare apparatus.” Ho was ultimately tried, convicted and imprisoned in the United States for bribing foreign officials on U.S. soil. At the same time the FBI was investigating Ho for these crimes they uncovered evidence that he was in contact with the Bidens. The FBI ignored that evidence and no charges were pressed.

Hunter Biden referred to Ho as “the chief of intelligence of the [P]eople’s [R]epublic of China,and the “spy chief of China.

“Information available to the Committees indicates that prosecutors sought to keep the Biden name out of Dr. Ho’s trial. Specifically, prosecutors in Dr. Ho’s case appear to have redacted Hunter Biden’s name from evidence used at trial.”

“The China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC) served as “an apparent platform of the Liaison Department of the PLA General Political Department,” which “functions as an interlocking directorate that operates at the nexus of politics, finance, military operations, and intelligence.”

CEFC’s Chairman Ye Jianming, with whom Hunter Biden forged a close relationship, “claimed strong connections with China’s top leadership.” And had “ties to China’s military intelligence.” From 2003 to 2005, Chairman Ye served as deputy secretary general of the China Association for International Friendly Contact, “a political arm of the People’s Liberation Army.” The Association “facilitates influence operations through [China’s] foreign affairs, state security, united front, propaganda systems, and military systems.”

All of this is damning enough. The Bidens climbed into bed with the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese intelligence and got rich doing it. What the Chinese got in return for all that money remains unclear, primarily because no one in American counterintelligence seems the least bit interested in investigating it.

Here’s the real problem though. The Chinese are doing exactly the same kind of thing on an industrial scale all over this country. The Bidens are not unique.

Tim Walz, the Democrat Party’s candidate for Vice-President is an example of how far this rot has spread. He has traveled to China at least thirty times heading up trips involving dozens of students and extolling the virtues of Communist rule. Walz describes Communism as a system in which "everyone shares" and gets free food and housing.

"It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares," Walz said during a lesson on China's communist system in November 1991. "The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing."

No mention of slave labor camps. No reference to forced organ harvesting.

"No matter how long I live, I'll never be treated that well again," Walz said upon his return from teaching for a year in China. "They gave me more gifts than I could bring home. It was an excellent experience."

The Chinese bought Joe. The Chinese have either purchased or coopted Walz. Ask yourself the real question. How many more people have they turned?