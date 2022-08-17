Joe Biden has effectively erased our border with Mexico. We exercise no meaningful control over who or what crosses from Mexico into the United States. That’s bad enough, but it gets worse because increasingly Mexico is becoming a narco-state ruled by ultra-violent drug cartels. These are the criminal organizations to whom we are providing unfettered access to the United States.

Just how bad this is has been on full display recently. Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, and Ensenada all were plunged into chaos this past weekend. Cars were burned. The Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel (CJNG) warned people to stay indoors as they deliberately set entire cities on fire. The U.S. Embassy in Mexico ordered all American diplomatic personnel and their families to shelter in place. All of this followed similar cartel actions in Guanajuato last week.

These actions were deliberate and calculated to send a clear message to the government that the cartels are in control and have the capacity to shut down the country anytime they want. They followed recent arrests by the government of cartel members. Tijuana was chosen in particular, because it is full of Americans and the actions there also effectively shut off all commercial traffic between the United States and Mexico.

The entire effort was highly organized and choreographed. Teams of individuals hired by the cartels stole cars, set them on fire in the street, and blocked traffic. Warnings were issued by the cartels that anyone on the street after 10 p.m. would be killed. In response, the Mexican government was forced to send in troops to patrol the streets and attempt to restore order.

The mayor of Tijuana went on television to address the cartels directly and effectively beg for calm. In her remarks, she specifically pleaded for the cartels to only take action against those who “did not pay their bills” and to leave other citizens alone.

There is a tendency in much of the American media to think of the cartels operating in Mexico as simply ‘gangs’. They are criminal organizations. They are violent. Yet, somehow still they have limited reach and operate within the confines of an existing political and legal system. Increasingly, this is not true. Increasingly, the cartels are the system.

Large segments of Mexico’s territory are falling under the complete control of the cartels. In the case of the CJNG in particular this control is based on the open display of force and the mass use of ultra-violent techniques. It carries out public executions. It shows off arms and equipment. I t attacks police stations and kills police officers in their homes.

The cartel openly challenges the authority of the state. Last year they began hunting down members of a special tactical unit assigned to do after them. They even hung a banner in the city of Guanajuato saying, “If you want war, you’ll get a war. We have already shown that we know where you are. We are coming for all of you. For each member of our firm (CJNG) that you arrest, we are going to kill two of your Tacticals, wherever they are, at their homes, in their patrol vehicles.”

The CJNG even deploys armed drones against both the police and the general public. These drones carry high explosives packed with ball bearings. In the case of the attacks on the public, the goal is to depopulate entire areas so the cartel can operate more freely.

The CJNG is not just interested in making money. It is focused on acquiring complete control of all the territory in which it operates. It has morphed from being a criminal organization into a narco-insurgency whose goal is the takeover of Mexico in its entirety.

The CJNG has over $20 billion in assets. A recent report on the group by the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Response to Terrorism (START) had this to say about the growing power of the CJNG. “The successful rapid and violent rise of CJNG challenges Mexico’s capacity to govern and normalizes violence and corruption as a way of organizing power and order.

Mexico is sliding into the abyss. It is being overrun. Just as the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, a narco-insurgency is conquering Mexico. Yet, in the face of this unfolding disaster, we are doing nothing. We are pretending like it is not happening and there are no consequences for us. In the fantasy world of the Biden administration, we can allow massively powerful and truly evil criminal armies to have access to our territory and our people and nothing bad will happen.

The Mexican cartels already operate on our territory. As they solidify their control in Mexico they will extend those tentacles even further and become increasingly brazen in their actions here. The cartels are burning Mexico.

How long until they start doing that here?

