In 2012 American diplomatic and intelligence facilities in Benghazi were attacked by a large, well-organized Islamic militia. From the outset, it was clear what was happening and who was behind it. Those American personnel who survived did so only due to the professionalism and courage of the men on the ground.

The attack was inconvenient for the Obama administration politically, so a completely fictitious version of events was created and peddled to the nation. That version was in complete contradiction of all the available intelligence. It was nonetheless branded as the “Intelligence Community” assessment and therefore beyond reproach.

In 2020 information regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop began to leak out in the press. It showed not only that Hunter was hopelessly corrupt but that his father, candidate for President, was very likely bought and paid for by, among others, the Communist Chinese.

Fifty-one “spy chiefs” miraculously emerged. They branded the laptop Russian disinformation. They provided no facts to support their conclusion nor did any of them actually claim to have spent any time examining the laptop. Never mind. The “Intelligence Community” had spoken.

Over the last month, there have been at least four incursions by unidentified “objects” into U.S. airspace. One of them has effectively been acknowledged to be a Chinese spy balloon. The others, however, have now been magically winked out of the public consciousness. They were not spy balloons. They were “benign” objects shot down out of an abundance of caution.

You don’t have to take Joe’s word for it. That is the conclusion of the “Intelligence Community”. Oh, and by the way, nobody can find the wreckage of those three objects, so no one can contradict this conclusion.

True to form none of the supporting data that would support a true Intelligence Community assessment that the objects in question were benign has been released. There is a good reason for that. The available evidence supports a very different conclusion.

That evidence suggests very strongly that the three objects in question were deliberately designed to be hard to detect. In other words, they were built to fly “under the radar” and penetrate our air defenses. They also appear to have been launched from a Chinese facility in Inner Mongolia known to be associated with China’s spy balloon program.

In fact, evaluation of the available data shows not just that these balloons were launched from China but also shows the time and date when they were launched.

The reality is that the Chinese interest in and development of balloons and airships for surveillance work is well known. As long ago as 2015 the Chinese launched a “near space” airship capable of monitoring activities on the ground. They also bragged about circumnavigating the globe with such an airship, passing over the United States apparently undetected.

All four “objects” that have been detected in recent weeks were likely operated by the Chinese Strategic Support Force (SSF), a command tasked with strategic space, cyber, and electronic warfare missions. The SSF is known to use spy balloons which are inexpensive to manufacture and have no human casualties even if shot down, to supplement its satellite surveillance. The downed balloon was reportedly sent aloft from a satellite launch base that the SSF is tasked with gathering strategic intelligence and operating reconnaissance satellites to monitor U.S. nuclear weapons facilities and other sites.

The facility from which the three “benign” objects were launched is at Dorbod Banner in Inner Mongolia. It is a military facility surrounded by a perimeter security fence. Individual buildings at the facility are also separately fenced. The base is connected to China’s People’s Liberation Army.

The Pentagon has acknowledged the existence of a Chinese balloon surveillance program. The White House has also stated that the Chinese operate a “fleet” of spy balloons that have been spotted all around the world. In fact, the United States just imposed sanctions on a whole series of Chinese companies connected to the spy balloon program.

What the recent spate of balloon sightings exposes is that the Chinese are conducting extensive intelligence collection activities directed at our strategic missile and bomber bases. Given the tension between the United States and China generally and the current Chinese intense focus on Taiwan specifically these collection activities ought to be highly concerning.

We do not know that these actions are simply general strategic collection. They may be connected to impending Chinese actions or even to preemptive Chinese strikes on our forces.

Acknowledging that would be inconvenient for an administration thoroughly coopted by the Chinese however. So, instead, they have opted to peddle the notion that nothing is happening and there is nothing about which to be concerned.

It would be nice to see that “Intelligence Community” assessment and the facts upon which it was based. It would be interesting to see the pictures of these “benign” objects. It would be reassuring to know that there was any kind of factual basis for the spin emanating from the White House.

That seems unlikely though. The Biden administration has opted for the Benghazi gambit. No facts will be forthcoming.

UPDATE -

This is an interim report. It will be supplemented as additional facts become available.

As of the morning of February 20, 2023, another large white balloon has been detected several hundred miles east of Hawaii. Aircraft have been warned of its presence.

The prevailing winds and the track of the balloon suggest it will pass directly over Hawaii.

Unconfirmed information suggests that a Navy surveillance aircraft has been launched in the direction of the balloon.