Several years ago not long after the “election” of Joe Biden, I was contacted by an old colleague from CIA. He and I were never close, and it surprised me to see an email from him in my inbox. Turns out he wasn’t reaching out to catch up. He was taking a moment to gloat.

The gist of his message was that anyone who believed Hunter Biden’s laptop was real, as I did, was a mad conspiracy theorist. He wanted to make sure I knew that I was on the wrong side of history, the Deep State had won, and Trump was now consigned to the dustbin of history.

I thought about that message when I saw the recent court filing by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to Hunter Biden’s request to have his federal firearms charges dismissed. In that filing, the DOJ stated, “Investigators also later came into possession of the defendant’s Apple MacBook Pro, which he had left at a computer store. A search warrant was also obtained for his laptop and the results of the search were largely duplicative of information investigators had already obtained from Apple.”

The DOJ also provided this information, which amplifies its interaction with Apple. “In August 2019, IRS and FBI investigators obtained a search warrant for tax violations for the defendant’s Apple iCloud account. In response to that warrant, in September 2019, Apple produced backups of data from various of the defendant’s electronic devices that he had backed up to his iCloud account.”

Let’s summarize. The laptop is real. It belonged to Hunter. The contents of the laptop are known to be real, and the FBI has known that for four years.

No, I am not expecting an apology from my old colleague. Nor do I expect that people like Jack Maxey who have been vilified for pushing the laptop story for years will receive any kind of acknowledgement from any of their critics now that the whole world knows the truth.

I do want an answer to this question. What exactly is the Department of Justice doing with the contents of the laptop? Now that even the most die-hard Biden supporters have to accept that the laptop from hell is real, shouldn’t our federal law enforcement officials have to answer some hard questions about why they have ignored its contents and apparently intend to continue to do so?

The Hunter Biden laptop story is ultimately not about hookers or cocaine. It is also not about garden variety corruption or tax evasion. It is about espionage. It is about hostile foreign interests, chief amongst them the Chinese Communist Party having funneled tens of millions of dollars to the man who is now sitting in the Oval Office.

This is the biggest counterintelligence threat in our history. The FBI has had the smoking gun in this case for four years. Yet, it appears, nothing is being done.

Let’s grab ahold of one small piece of the puzzle. Let’s talk about CEFC China Energy and its chairman, Ye Jianming. Ye sits like a spider at the heart of all the Chinese contacts with the Bidens. Those contacts resulted in literally millions of dollars being funneled to the Bidens from Communist China.

CEFC was a Chinese intelligence front organization. Using CEFC as cover, Ye targeted officials in foreign nations as part of China’s United Front activities. The Chinese refer to these activities as “elite capture.” The goal of these operations is to gain control over powerful people in target countries and get them to act in furtherance of the objectives of the CCP.

The textbook case of how CEFC did this can be seen in the Czech Republic. Over a period of years, Ye and CEFC bribed and bought their way into such a position of power that Ye was ultimately made a special advisor to the President of the Republic. The Chinese bought themselves a government.

Fortunately for the Czechs, the nation ultimately woke up to the danger and CEFC was effectively expelled from the country.

No such reaction materialized here where CEFC and Ye were allowed to run amok.

CEFC began its efforts to establish a relationship with the Bidens in 2015 when Joe was Vice-President. Once that relationship was established CEFC, Ye, and CEFC’s man in the United States, Gongwen “Kevin” Dong then funneled money to the Bidens through a vast array of shell companies designed to hide the payments.

One of CEFC’s officials during this timeframe was Chi Ping "Patrick" Ho who was memorably referred to by Hunter Biden as "the f*****g spy boss of China." It should be noted as well that Ho was targeted by the FBI during this time period because he was known to be a Chinese intelligence officer.

Ho was ultimately convicted of international bribery and money laundering offenses because of his work for CEFC in Africa and at the United Nations. What he did there fits exactly with the pattern of what we see CEFC doing in the United States with the Bidens. Ho paid off African officials in order to get them to take actions benefiting Communist China. Ho and CEFC bought politicians including the President of Uganda.

It was no secret to anyone that CEFC was part of Chinese intelligence operations and wired into the top levels of the CCP and the Chinese military. In 2018, even CNN commented on the close ties between CEFC leadership, above all Ye Jianming, and Chinese intelligence.

From 2003 to 2005, prior to founding CEFC, Ye was the deputy secretary-general of the China Association for International Friendly Contact (CAIFC), “an international outreach arm for the PLA [People’s Liberation Army and a platform for deploying undercover intelligence officers.” CAIFC was funded by the Chinese military. Its purpose was to provide cover for the conduct of Chinese intelligence officers abroad. In short, Ye had been in the business of espionage for quite some time before he targeted the Bidens.

By 2017, Hunter Biden had forged such a tight partnership with Ye and CEFC that he planned to share office space with him in Washington, D.C. Then Vice-President Joe Biden was specifically included on the lease for the office space to be shared with this Chinese intelligence front company. Joe Biden was clearly not only aware of Hunter’s contacts with this Chinese intelligence front but also planning on working side by side with Chinese spies operating on U.S. soil.

The connections between the Bidens and CEFC were broad and intensive. Hunter Biden told his then-partner Tony Bobulinski in text messages dated October 14, 2017, that he spoke with Ye on a “regular basis” and that they had a once-a-week call. Biden also became Ye’s personal counsel in the U.S. — essentially an employee and representative for the CEFC in the U.S.

“In brief, Hunter Biden was now the U.S. representative for an intelligence- and a military-linked Chinese company that was supporting voices calling for an aggressive military posture against the United States and its allies,” Peter Schweizer says in his book “Red Handed.”

What CEFC did in the United States is what it and other Chinese intelligence front organizations have done all over the world for many years. There is no mystery about how this is done or its intent. The Chinese recruit foreign officials to do their bidding and further the interests of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Chinese have done that in the Czech Republic, Uganda, and many other nations. In this case, they did it right here, in broad daylight on our soil. They bought the then Vice-President and then in what might just be the greatest intelligence coup in world history, they put their man in the Oval Office.

Hunter’s laptop, the one we all now acknowledge is real, is replete with evidence, text messages, voice recordings, and emails, contracts, to prove all of this.

We don’t call this corruption. We call this espionage. It may well be the gravest threat to American national security that has ever existed.

The DOJ and FBI seem uninterested. The question remains.

Now that we all agree the laptop is real – what are we doing about it?

