Pro Hamas Demonstrators Occupy U.S. College Campuses
“Dear Yavneh, What we are witnessing in and around campus is terrible and tragic. The events of the last few days, especially last night, have made it clear that Columbia University’s Public Safety and the NYPD cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety in the face of extreme antisemitism and anarchy. It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved. *It is not our job as Jews to ensure our own safety on campus.* No one should have to endure this level of hatred, let alone at school. If you need assistance please reach out to me. May we see better days on campus soon.”
Chag Kasher vSameach,
Rav Elie Buechler
Director OU-JLIC at Columbia/Barnard
That’s the Orthodox Rabbi on the campus of Columbia University in New York telling Jewish students to go home until it is safe for them to return. The school has been rocked by massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations for the better part of a week. Despite arrests by the police, the action shows no indication of ending anytime soon.
The actions by pro-Palestinian forces are not limited to Columbia. There have been similar protests across the country, and the movement seems to be growing. Participants in these actions in addition to chanting and carrying signs have made a practice of intimidating Jewish students on campus and attempting to drive them out of school.
As we noted in a recent article, behind these allegedly spontaneous protests is a group called Students for Justice in Palestine. That group has extensive links to known terrorist organizations and is effectively a political front for Hamas on U.S. soil. There is no indication that federal authorities intend to take any action at a national level against this growing pro-terrorist movement on our soil. Perhaps the FBI is still too busy hunting down Moms for Liberty activists who oppose pornography in schools.
This growing trend will stop when we get a President and Administration with the political will…..and an electorate that says “ENOUGH” to get behind the effort to stop it
>>"There is no indication that federal authorities intend to take any action at a national level against this growing pro-terrorist movement on our soil. Perhaps the FBI is still too busy hunting down Moms for Liberty activists who oppose pornography in schools."
The Obama-Biden regime has no intention of taking action against, but protecting. They are considered allies in this "top down / bottom up" revolution against our Constitutional Republic.
See, e.g., "And Not a Shot is Fired" (just reading the Introduction will illuminate what we're currently being subjected to): http://www.spider-and-the-fly.com/uploads/1/5/5/6/15569742/and_not_a_shot_is_fired_revb.pdf