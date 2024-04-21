That’s the Orthodox Rabbi on the campus of Columbia University in New York telling Jewish students to go home until it is safe for them to return. The school has been rocked by massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations for the better part of a week. Despite arrests by the police, the action shows no indication of ending anytime soon.

The actions by pro-Palestinian forces are not limited to Columbia. There have been similar protests across the country, and the movement seems to be growing. Participants in these actions in addition to chanting and carrying signs have made a practice of intimidating Jewish students on campus and attempting to drive them out of school.

As we noted in a recent article, behind these allegedly spontaneous protests is a group called Students for Justice in Palestine. That group has extensive links to known terrorist organizations and is effectively a political front for Hamas on U.S. soil. There is no indication that federal authorities intend to take any action at a national level against this growing pro-terrorist movement on our soil. Perhaps the FBI is still too busy hunting down Moms for Liberty activists who oppose pornography in schools.