“Let me tell you something New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to — I don’t see an ending to this,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday night in his opening remarks at a town hall-style gathering in Manhattan. “This issue will destroy New York City.”

The Mayor is right. What he does not seem to comprehend, however, is that that is the entire point of this administration’s immigration policies. It is to destroy America as we know it. This government is not run by individuals looking to serve the population of the United States and safeguard its citizens. It is, at the upper levels, run by radicals who despise this country and everything it stands for and are looking to radically restructure it along clearly Marxist lines.

This government’s official policy is not to control the border or the flow of migrants into this country. The official policy of this government is to guarantee “safe and orderly migration.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to safe, orderly, and humane migration around the world, including to the United States. We commit to working with other countries to enhance cooperation to manage migration in ways that are grounded in human rights, transparency, non-discrimination, responsibility-sharing, and State sovereignty.” state.gov

The illegals from all over the planet that are destroying New York and so much of the rest of our country are not just somehow managing to find their way here. They are being moved across Central America on what amounts to a conveyor belt of camps, often linked by contract bus service, run by a wide range of non-profits. Much of the funding for all this comes from the U.S. Government.

You are paying to bring these people here. And, then you are paying to maintain them once they arrive. You are being replaced, and you are footing the bill for the entire operation.

“Every community in this city is going to be impacted,” Mr. Adams said at the meeting Wednesday night. “We have a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut — every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us.” nytimes.com

The scope of what is happening in New York City is almost unimaginable.

“Since April, over 49,000 asylum seekers have passed through the City’s care. Initially, the City responded to this need by standing up emergency shelters within the existing DHS shelter system. In October, the Mayor issued an Emergency Authorization designating the NYC Health and Hospitals (H+H) to operationalize Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers (HERRCs). While the HERRCs were initially envisioned as short-term intake and referral centers to welcome the new arrivals, they have instead become longer-term shelters for asylum seekers with nowhere else to turn.

There are currently 86 new emergency hotels that have been opened since April managed by the Department of Homeless Services and 6 (soon to be 7) HERRCs run by H+H.”

This fiscal year New York will spend $5 billion on migrants. That is as much as the city spends on the Fire, Parks, and Sanitation Departments combined. That’s an estimate. If the flow of illegals increases so will the cost.

New York doesn’t have the capacity the federal government has to simply print more money. It has to balance its books. That means New Yorkers are going to find the garbage goes uncollected, fire stations get closed, people start dying waiting for an ambulance, parks fill with garbage and playgrounds close.

The situation in New York City is so bad that Mayor Adams is having flyers printed that will be distributed at the Mexican border. The flyers urge “asylum seekers” to go elsewhere and explain that New York does not have the capacity to care for any more illegals.

What is happening in New York is, of course, also happening in other cities in the United States as well. In Chicago, O’Hare Airport has been turned into an emergency shelter for illegals. The airport is jammed with people sleeping on the floor. Police precincts all over the city have also been turned into emergency shelters.

Americans don’t want any of this. New Yorkers don’t want any of this. No one voted for it. No one campaigned on it.

It does not matter. This government is not being run by individuals who believe in the principle of reflecting the will of the people. They believe you are the problem. You are the racist, transphobic, heteronormative, colonial-settler, white supremacist problem. The sooner you are replaced with a population that does not share your values and owes its allegiance to the regime, which allowed them to occupy your country the better.

Illegal immigration will destroy everything. That is exactly the point.

