It is not my intention to write a primer on how to assassinate a world leader. It is my express intention to make clear, limiting myself only to information well known to our adversaries, that this government is making a deliberate decision not to provide the resources necessary to protect Donald Trump against those who wish him dead.

To date, there have been two assassination attempts against Trump that have progressed to the point of being put into action. In both cases, the individuals involved appear to have been unhinged loners with access to limited resources. In both cases, Trump has come perilously close to being killed.

Madmen with access to rifles do not represent the most extreme threats that can reasonably be expected to be brought to bear in an attempt to kill the former President. Let us consider as an example what resources the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps might employ, keeping in mind that the Iranians have made no secret of their intention to kill Trump for ordering the strike on General Soleimani.

The Quds Force operates worldwide. It has the resources of the entire nation-state of Iran at its disposal. It has at its command a worldwide network of Iranian proxy groups. Chief amongst these is Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is extremely active in Central and South America. It is known to operate inside the United States and to have cased targets on our soil. It is known to have emplaced weapons and munitions caches on our soil.

Hezbollah has a close relationship with Venezuela. By virtue of this relationship, it has access to fully backstopped sets of alias documents which allow its members to work inside the United States posing as Venezuelans. Thanks to the open border policies of Biden and Harris our nation is awash in Venezuelans about whom we know nothing. Finding an operative using Venezuelan documents in that haystack is an impossible task.

To date, the attempts on Trump’s life have involved individuals who were allowed to get within a few hundred yards or less of their target. That is hardly a comfortable standoff range even when we are talking about an M-4 or something similar. When we start to consider the possibility of trained Iranian operators using guns designed to fire accurately over long distances it is ludicrously close. The effective range of a Remington 700 is 800 yards. Variants of that rifle are available all over the United States, and it is commonly used by hunters.

We should also consider that snipers are hardly the only threat an actor like the Quds Force could bring to bear. In addition to car bombs and other explosive devices, such a group might employ rockets of various types, and indirect fire weapons like simple mortars and drones. We have seen from what happened in Butler, as has the whole world, that the Secret Service is not doing anything to prevent commonly available drones from being employed by would-be assassins.

Our borders no longer exist. People, drugs, and other contraband are moved into this country in violation of the law on an industrial scale – undetected, every day. The networks that do this extend into the heart of our biggest cities. Moving the necessary gear and weapons into this country to mount a serious terrorist attack or assassinate a senior official would be child’s play in the current operational environment.

Yesterday in Florida, a man got as close as 300 yards to President Trump. He was spotted at the point where he had already affixed a GoPro camera to the fence surrounding the golf course and had shoved the barrel of his rifle through the fence to take a shot at the former President. Only then was he engaged. Had he not had to get that close he likely would never have been seen. Had he not been acting alone it is highly questionable whether his compatriots would have been spotted in time to prevent them from acting.

As in Butler, the level of security provided to Trump was demonstrated to be manifestly inadequate to the task. This is not happening because no one in the Secret Service remembers how to guard a President. This is not happening because the U.S. Government, which has endless funds available to fly illegals from the border into the interior of the country, is out of cash. It is happening, because someone, somewhere in the U.S. Government has made a deliberate decision to deny the necessary resources to Trump’s detail and to leave him vulnerable not just to random attacks by lunatics, but to the much more sophisticated attacks that adversaries like Iran might reasonably be expected to mount.

Don’t talk to me about guarding Trump. This government has deliberately decided not to do so.