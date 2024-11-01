This is a continuation of our coverage of the ongoing investigation of fraudulent voter registration forms submitted in Pennsylvania. For additional background see our previous article on this subject.

At least six Pennsylvania counties have uncovered fraudulent voter registration forms submitted by an entity known as the Field and Media Corps. That entity is linked to several very well-funded leftist dark money groups. The scale of what has been uncovered is breathtaking. No one knows how many other counties and jurisdictions may have been targeted.

Apparently, no one intends to find out either. One would expect that a massive election fraud case uncovered only days before the election in a critical background state would draw a vigorous response from law enforcement beyond the county level. One would be wrong. Neither Harrisburg nor Washington seem concerned. The implications are stunning.

All indications are that this is a very large-scale well-organized effort. How many false voter registrations have been submitted in places like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia is unknown. Lancaster County says it may have 2500 false submissions. That number could be 25,000 in a place like Philly.

Monroe County, Pennsylvania has provided the most detail to date on how this scheme was carried out. Director of Elections/Voter Registration Sara May-Silfee reported discovering initial discrepancies in a few forms received earlier this month. “When they came in, we opened them, and we realized that they were from June, July, August, September,” said May-Silfee. “I realized they were dated months before, and really, you shouldn’t be holding registrations that long.”

When digging further Monroe County discovered that many applicants listed broken and fractured hands and arms as reasons someone filled out the application on their behalf, and that some of them had the same witness. “And then when we started running them in the system, obviously they all bounced back for bad Social Security numbers, the phone numbers, we’re trying to call the people, they weren’t correct,” said May-Silfee. “One was an address in the middle of the field in Kunkletown. Another was somebody who was marked in the system deceased. So that’s how they came to light and that’s when I sent them right for the district attorney to investigate.”

Field and Media Corps operates voter registration drives for clients in Arizona, too. Last year, both Navajo and Mohave counties in that state flagged voter registration forms from the company and sent them to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

“Where there’s fire, there’s fire. Thousands of instances of reported voter registration fraud have now been confirmed throughout Pennsylvania,” said Hogan Gidley, Vice Chair of AFPI’s Center for Election Integrity earlier this week. “The vendor who registered so-called voters is funded by a high-powered left-wing organization. The DOJ should investigate the vendor immediately. In addition, since this is happening in one target state by two national organizations allied with the Left, federal authorities should immediately investigate everywhere these entities are working. Until this happens, each state should flag any voter registrations submitted by this vendor and immediately begin their own investigation at the state level.”

“Submitting fraudulent registrations right at the voter deadline to overwhelm election officials is exactly the kind of scheme that the Department of Justice should be using their force and resources to stop. We commend local election officials for their diligence and applaud county District Attorneys in Pennsylvania for immediately investigating their findings where these fraudulent registrations have been found.”

One of the many organizations linked to the Field and Media Corps is Everybody Votes.

“The Voter Registration Project, also known as Everybody Votes, is a voter mobilization group which targets African-American, Latino, Native American, low-income, and other voter groups likely to lean left-of-center. The organization claims to be non-partisan, but is run by individuals with long-standing connections to left-of-center non-profits, including the AFL-CIO labor union federation, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, and the State Voices network of liberal state-level advocacy groups. 1 It also works to promote voting within blocs that tend to support the Democratic Party by giving grants to numerous left-of-center nonprofit groups.”

Influence Watch

The website for Field and Media Corps has now been taken down. They are apparently in the wind.

This is not an issue that should be left to individual counties to investigate on a piecemeal basis. Nor is this an issue that can be dealt with at some point in the future. What we have seen so far is likely the tip of the iceberg. This kind of operation conducted on a large scale could change the course of an election.

We need all hands on deck. We need a sense of urgency. There is no indication of either. A massive voter fraud operation is underway in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Where is the FBI?