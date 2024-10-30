In recent weeks, several Pennsylvania counties have announced investigations into large numbers of fraudulent voter registration forms. One of those counties is Monroe County in Northeast Pennsylvania. Now Monroe County has given out the name of the company behind fraudulent forms submitted there.

That company is "Field and Media Corps," a subsidiary of Fieldcorps, an Arizona-based organization, working out of Lancaster County, according to the county district attorney. Officials say that the company is responsible for submitting the forms in question to county officials.

The investigation into Fieldcorp's involvement is continuing, with Monroe County officials saying a further update can be expected in the next coming days.

FieldCorps is linked to and has taken money from Future Freedoms and the Service Employees International Union Committee on Political Education. Future Freedoms is connected to a host of left-wing political entities, including the America Votes Action Fund, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the League of Conservation Voters, and Forward Majority Action.

The America Votes Action Fund has this to say about itself on its website. “America Votes is the coordination hub of the progressive community, working with more than 400 state and national partner organizations to strengthen democracy, win elections, and protect every American’s right to vote.”

America Votes Action Fund is a super PAC. It is part of the vast leftist dark money apparatus that supports “progressive” causes across the nation.

Online the America Votes Action Fund appeals for funds using this argument. “Your generosity will help us most effectively challenge a radical Republican movement bent on denying hard-fought rights and favoring the wishes of the wealthy over the needs of middle-class Americans. With your help, America Votes Action Fund and our partners can remain an effective force for change.”

America Votes Action Fund has a sister organization called simply America Votes. Influence Watch describes the two this way:

“America Votes is a left-of-center lobbying and advocacy coalition that supports left-of-center issue advocacy and expanding voting access. America Votes bills itself as the “Coordination Hub of the Progressive Community.” The organization was created ahead of the 2004 election by a group of liberal political operatives and longtime Democratic activists, including Partnership for America’s Families President Steve Rosenthal, EMILY’s List founder Ellen Malcolm, former Clinton administration official Harold Ickes, then-Service Employees International Union (SEIU) president Andy Stern and Sierra Club Executive Director Carl Pope.”

“Through the years, America Votes has become much more than a coordination hub for the wide array of left-wing organizations. America Votes, in conjunction with America Votes Action Fund, has turned into a permanent advocacy and campaign infrastructure operation that gives out millions of dollars to progressive organizations and bills itself as “the largest grassroots voter mobilization effort in the country today.”

“In 2020, America Votes received a $129 million grant from the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the “dark money behemoth” of the Arabella Advisors network, more than doubling their revenues from 2019 with a single grant. In an article summarizing the grant, left-leaning reporters at Politico described America Votes as a “liberal umbrella group that works on voter registration and turnout and collaborates with other political groups across the left.”

Influence Watch has this to say about the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

“The Atlantic, a left-leaning magazine, has called the Sixteen Thirty Fund “the indisputable heavyweight of Democratic dark money” which funneled “roughly $61 million of effectively untraceable money to progressive causes,” making it the “second-largest super-PAC donor in 2020.” Of Arabella Advisors, the Atlantic noted that the “mothership” company runs a “massive progressive dark-money group you’ve never heard of.” It added: “Democrats have quietly pulled ahead of Republicans in untraceable political spending. One group helped make it happen.”

It is still early in this investigation. A great deal has yet to be uncovered. What seems clear already, however, is that the guys submitting fraudulent voter registrations in Monroe County, Pennsylvania are linked directly to some very powerful leftist interests nationwide. It also seems likely that the folks being investigated in Monroe County will turn out to be connected to those doing the same thing in at least five other Pennsylvania counties.

In short, another “conspiracy theory” seems to be true. Left-wing organizations really are trying to rig the election.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.