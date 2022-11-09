There is a civil war within the Republican Party. It was on full display yesterday on Election Day in Pennsylvania when the GOP candidates for both Governor and U.S. Senate appear to have lost.

Mehmet Oz is a talk show host who lives in New Jersey. He has spent decades in the company of people like Oprah Winfrey championing a host of progressive causes. He was parachuted into Pennsylvania, claiming he bunked at his son-in-law’s place near Philly to satisfy residency requirements and pushed on the people of Pennsylvania as their candidate for the Senate.

Kathy Barnett, an articulate hard charging African-American woman with a full set of true MAGA principles was shoved aside. Somehow Donald Trump was convinced to endorse Oz. The rock-solid MAGA majority that forms the bedrock of the GOP in Pennsylvania found themselves being told to get behind a guy most of them considered more of a Democrat than a conservative.

Oz fell short. Even against a virtually brain-dead Marxist, he aroused no enthusiasm. The people of Pennsylvania are tired of being told to vote for people simply because they have an “R” next to their name on the ballot.

Doug Mastriano is the real deal. He is a first-term state senator and retired Army colonel. He gained the nomination for Governor based on a true grassroots effort composed of angry, disenfranchised Pennsylvanians who wanted their state back.

Mastriano was also persona non grata to the Pennsylvania Republican establishment. They tried to destroy him politically when he would not get on board with the GOP coverup of what happened in the 2020 election. Mastriano had the audacity to demand a real investigation and to think elected officials should be accountable to the people.

That was dangerous talk in Harrisburg where leadership gives orders, and elected representatives and senators are expected to get in line and all sing from the same song sheet. When Mastriano survived and became the nominee, the establishment stood aside and starved his campaign of funding and endorsements. They would rather see a machine politician like Josh Shapiro win than accept the possibility of having a guy as Governor who believed the people were in charge.

Mastriano was outspent something like 25 to 1. Shapiro smothered the state with ads painting his opponent as a violent extremist. The press which functions as the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party fed the same narrative.

The Republican establishment stood by and watched.

All of this occurred against the backdrop of an election that was conducted using exactly the same procedures that proved so deficient two years ago. For two years the Patriot movement in Pennsylvania demanded a return to in-person voting. For two years the Republican-controlled legislature in Harrisburg blew smoke, mouthed platitudes, and did nothing.

The integrity of the voting process has not been restored. Faith in the results has not returned. The elected representatives of the people of Pennsylvania have simply ignored their constituents and abdicated their responsibility.

The time for trying to work within the broken framework of the Republican establishment has come and gone. The time for asking has ended. This is no longer about attempting to work with elected officials who believe they answer, not to the people, but to leadership in Harrisburg. It is about replacing those officials with individuals who remember that in the United States of America the people rule.

All across the state of Pennsylvania the men and women who form the base of the Republican Party need to absorb the lesson. They have been betrayed. It is time for those responsible for yesterday’s debacle to be sent packing. They need to be replaced with individuals who serve the people not some machine in Harrisburg.

It is time to recruit candidates, build campaigns and raise money. It is time to fight back in the only way that will make a difference. It is time for a reckoning.