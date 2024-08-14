In the movie “London Has Fallen” an army of Islamic terrorists kills world leaders attending a state funeral in London and occupies a large section of London. Secret Service agent Mike Banning is left to singlehandedly stop them, rescue the American President, and save the free world. It’s pretty wild stuff.

It’s nothing compared to what is happening for real right now in London.

Britain has been rocked by riots and demonstrations as British citizens protest out of control illegal immigration. Pro-Palestinian groups have marched throughout the nation and engaged in violence against those they deem to be supporting Israel. The British police have cracked down – by arresting anyone posting online criticizing mass immigration, the Palestinian cause, or anything else of which the Labor government disapproves.

Per the British government, there are now dedicated teams of police officers “scouring” the Internet and identifying anyone posting anything deemed likely to stir up “racial hatred”. That translates to anyone criticizing approved leftist positions. At least 3300 individuals have been arrested on this basis already.

https://x.com/DanniKitteh/status/1821826202027303261

One man arrested and convicted for online posts has now been sentenced to 20 months in jail. The individual in question took no concrete action against anyone and was effectively commenting online about ongoing confrontations between illegal immigrants and native Britons at a particular hotel. Most right-thinking individuals would likely find this individual’s comments offensive. Criminalizing them and throwing the man in prison for close to two years for reacting emotionally to violence in the streets seems another matter entirely.

There is no sign of this activity slowing down. On the contrary, the British police are doubling down on these tactics. They have now threatened to arrest American citizens in this country for online posts about the United Kingdom of which they disapprove. Elon Musk has been threatened by name with arrest and extradition. By what authority Great Britain can now censor free speech worldwide remains unclear.

"We will throw the full force of the law at people. And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you." Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told Sky News.

It is important to understand the true nature of what is happening here. It is not important whether or not you actually intended to hurt anyone or for anyone to be hurt. It is not only threats that are being criminalized. Any statement in any forum and on any platform that is deemed likely to stir up “racial hatred” is now illegal and you will go to jail for making that statement. The government decides what is likely to stir up “racial hatred” not you.

There is also no requirement of intent. You can say something believing in good faith it is true and go to jail for it if the government disapproves. You may have simply been passing along what you thought was completely accurate information. If the government labels it false or inaccurate you will be imprisoned.

That is not conjecture. It is happening right now. Only days ago Cheshire Police arrested a woman “in relation to a social media post containing inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders.” The woman in question was 55 years old. She posted what she thought was true. The authorities say it was not. She is being prosecuted on the basis of S19 of the Public Order Act 1986 and S179 Online Safety Act 2023.

Chief Superintendent Alison Ross had this to say about the arrest. “We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online. It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy. It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person.”

This lady is going to prison because the government says what she posted in good faith turned out not to be true. The intent is clear. It is to create an atmosphere in which people are afraid to speak their minds for fear of going to jail. It is to silence critics of the Labor government and more specifically to quell any questioning of the government’s open borders policy.

Criticism of the British government has been intense, much of it coming from people in the United States. In response, it now appears that the British police have blocked the entire North American continent from accessing their website. This action was obviously taken to prevent information about ongoing arrests from leaking out. If you attempt to log onto the site from the United States you will be met with a screen telling you that you have been blocked and denied access.

It all seems very dystopian, like something from a science fiction film about a distant future. It is not. It is right now, today, in the United Kingdom.

London has fallen. Where is Mike Banning when you need him?