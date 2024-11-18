Some time back the United States and its allies began to contemplate allowing the Ukrainians to use ballistic missiles supplied by the West to hit targets inside Russia. Putin reacted viscerally. He announced that an attack on Russia by Ukraine using these weapons would be treated as an attack by NATO itself. He also announced that he would reserve the right to respond to such an attack with conventional weapons by using Russian nuclear weapons.

Just to make sure that everyone got the point, Russian state television then ran a video of a simulated nuclear weapons attack on London.

So, of course, in the waning days of his Presidency, Joe Biden is now poised to give Ukraine the green light to begin attacks using the weapons in question. To hell with the consequences. It will be somebody else’s problem in a couple of months anyway.

If missiles provided by the U.S. are fired deep into Russia, Moscow will view the attack as not from Ukraine, but from the U.S. itself, a statement from the Kremlin this morning says. It adds that Russia and Putin have made their positions very clear and that the decision by the U.S. indicates a new level of involvement of Washington in the conflict. The statement further said it was "obvious" that the outgoing Biden administration intends to take steps to add "oil to the fire" and provoke further escalation of tension around this conflict.

Additional statements in the Russian press echoed the same theme and reminded the West of the revised Russian nuclear doctrine. The point was clear – Putin reserves the right to respond to the impending Ukrainian attacks by using nuclear weapons.

“The West has decided on such a level of escalation that it could end with the Ukrainian statehood in complete ruins by morning,” Andrei Klishas, a senior member of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper chamber of parliament, said on the Telegram messaging app. Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house’s international affairs committee, was quoted by Tass news agency as saying: “This is a very big step towards the start of World War Three.”

We have been warned.

Russia assumes that the decision to launch ballistic missiles deep into Russia means the conflict in Ukraine is now entering a fundamentally different period. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "If such a decision has indeed been formulated and communicated to the Kiev regime, then, of course, this is a qualitatively new round of escalation of tensions and a qualitatively new situation in terms of the involvement of the United States in this conflict. We are proceeding from this.”

Moscow's position should be absolutely clear to everyone, Pekov noted. "These signals have been received by the collective West. And they were voiced by the president in St. Petersburg.”

Critics of the apparent decision by Biden to permit long-range strikes into Russia have branded the action as ill-considered and dangerous. They have characterized this action as reckless and dangerous. They have branded Biden and his advisors as feckless and incompetent.

This is too kind.

"Those who warned that the forces that don’t want the war in Ukraine to end may stage provocations before Trump returns to the White House on January 20 were correct. London, Paris, and a part of the Washington establishment, including Republicans, were at the forefront of the instigators," remarked Edward Lozansky, President of the American University in Moscow.

Incumbent US President Joe Biden wants to place Trump in a no-win situation, American historian and former Harvard University professor Vladimir Brovkin said. "America may be dragged into a war, and Trump will have to deal with the trouble that Biden started. Approving such strikes means escalation between Russia and the U.S. and a deliberate one," the analyst added.

“On his way out of office, Joe Biden is dangerously trying to start WWIII by authorizing Ukraine the use of U.S. long-range missiles into Russia,” Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on Sunday.

“The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!”

Biden and his national security team know exactly what they are doing. They are trying to guarantee that the conflict in Ukraine has escalated out of control before Trump sits down in the Oval Office. They have been trying to provoke a war with Russia since this conflict began, and this is their last chance to do it.

Biden is lighting the fuse on World War Three and walking out the door.

Thanks for reading AND Magazine! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

.