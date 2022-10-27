Josh Shapiro is the Attorney-General of Pennsylvania. He is running for Governor. His campaign ads and social media posts portray him as a fearless fighter for the working men and women of Pennsylvania. He is, we are told, a son of the Keystone State who has dedicated his life to serving Pennsylvania and Pennsylvanians.

Unfortunately, none of that is true. Shapiro has raised $51 million dollars. Virtually all of that comes from labor unions, left-wing non-profits, and wealthy liberal donors. Well over half that money has come into Pennsylvania from outside the state.

Maybe no single donor provides a better window into the forces supporting Shapiro than Karla Jurvetson. In 1990 she married Steve Jurvetson, the co-founder of the venture capitalist firm, Future Ventures, and an early investor in Hotmail, Tesla, and SpaceX. Steve Jurvetson was forced out of Future Ventures in 2017 amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment by female employees. The couple divorced. Karla came into a vast sum of money as part of the divorce settlement.

Since the divorce Karla Jurvetson has emerged as maybe the biggest single donor to left-wing Democratic causes in the country. She gave over $14 million dollars to Elizabeth Warren. She has already given $1 million to Shapiro.

Jurvetson sits on the board of Emily’s List. That is a left-wing organization laser-focused on supporting pro-abortion candidates around the country. The group enjoys significant funding from George Soros.

Jurvetson was also a key member of a PAC called Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newson. That group raised well in excess of $70 million to fight the efforts to recall Governor Newson in California. That money did not come from ordinary Californians. It came from left-wing labor unions, wealthy liberal activists, casino owners, and a smattering of other extremely powerful and incredibly wealthy special interests.

Jurvetson also set up a group called Women Vote. Women Vote is what is called a dark money group. That means it does not have to disclose the identity of its donors. Individuals can hide their identities and conceal their activities by passing their donations through such organizations. The group uses the cash to support candidates and causes. Nobody gets to know where the money is coming from.

Women Vote spent large amounts of money on ads supporting Elizabeth Warren’s campaign for President in Iowa at the same time that Warren with a straight face was telling everyone that she was opposed to dark money and wanted to eliminate PAC’s. Jurvetson hid in the shadows and remained anonymous.

Jurvetson has been exceptionally active in supporting left-wing candidates. She is only one of a number of California billionaires who are funding Shapiro’s campaign, however. Others include Jennifer Lee Duda, who gave $2 million, and William Harris, Jr. who gave another billion himself. Even Steven Spielberg has chipped in to help buy the Governor’s race in Pennsylvania.

The corporate media and the “pundits” push continuously the narrative that America is a nation divided. We are Balkanized. We are tribalized, black against white, gay against straight, male against female.

This is a lie. It is a deliberate lie. It is intended to conceal the truth and prevent the formation of a unified push for change.

The truth is this. The divide in this country is between the overwhelming majority of Americans, the ones who do the work, pay the bills, and fight the wars, and a tiny, grotesquely wealthy group of “elitists.” These “elitists” wish to maintain the outer trappings of a constitutional republic for the sake of appearances, but what they really desire is a system in which they give the orders and we shut up, sit down and obey.

In California, average citizens rose up to organize a recall election and remove Governor Newsom. Those citizens had the audacity to believe that they could decide for themselves who governed the state. Immediately, wealthy left-wing donors, labor unions, and other radical organizations appeared, poured in almost unbelievable amounts of cash, and crushed the recall movement.

These same interests are now attempting to repeat the performance in Pennsylvania. Faced with the true grassroots, anti-establishment campaign of Doug Mastriano, all the forces of darkness have assembled to buy the election and ensure that one of their puppets, Josh Shapiro, will win the race.

This is not so much a battle between two candidates as it is between two fundamentally different views of the future of America. Mastriano is a career military officer who came to politics late in life and is supported by a volunteer movement composed largely of average citizens. His campaign subsists on small donations from average Pennsylvanians. Shapiro is a machine politician bought and paid for by powerful special interests, many of which have no connection whatsoever to the Keystone State.

All that is clear. The only question that remains is this. Will Pennsylvanians allow the Democratic Party elitists to buy this election?

