When Joe Biden took office he began immediately to take a series of actions designed to effectively erase our southern border and allow the entry not only of illegal immigrants but of all manner of dangerous substances. Chief amongst these is fentanyl which annually kills in excess of 100,000 Americans.

Per ‘Families Against Fentanyl’, a parents’ group fighting against this drug epidemic:

“No demographic in America suffers more from this scourge than our children. Synthetic opioid (fentanyl) fatalities among children are rising faster than any other age group, and more than tripled in just two years. Synthetic opioid (fentanyl) fatalities doubled in the U.S. regardless of age from 2019 to 2021. In just two years, they more than tripled among children ages 1 to 4, and increased nearly 4x among infants younger than one year, and children ages 5 to 14. Synthetic opioid (fentanyl) deaths among infants increased nearly 10 fold since 2015, and 15 fold among children ages 1 to 14: more than 1,400%. Almost all synthetic opioid (fentanyl) deaths in 2021 were unintentional. The only age group for which a significant share of these deaths were determined to be suicides were Americans ages 75 to 84. Just over 16 percent of synthetic opioid (fentanyl) deaths in this age group were caused by suicide - according to the CDC. In 2000, one in four synthetic opioid (fentanyl) fatalities were determined to be suicide. In 2021, less than one percent of these fatalities were caused by suicide.” Families Against Fentanyl

“These disturbing new findings should serve as a wake-up call to our nation's leaders,” Jim Rauh, founder of Families Against Fentanyl, said. The group has repeatedly called on Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction “and immediately establish a White House task force dedicated to the fentanyl crisis.”

“Americans deserve to know what is being done to save lives, and what is being done to uncover and stop the international manufacturers and traffickers of illicit fentanyl,” Rauh added. “This is the number one killer of our nation’s young adults. It is killing more and more children each year. It’s time to treat this threat with the urgency it deserves.”

It is important to note that the increase in overdoses in children is not inadvertent or unintentional. The DEA warned repeatedly last year that Mexican cartels were deliberately targeting young Americans with rainbow fentanyl pills made to look like candy. The DEA has also warned of digital drug dealers using social media apps to lure children and minors into purchasing deadly drugs.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram advised that cartel operatives were following minors using apps on their smartphones.

“The cartels are on smartphones and what we know without question is that most young people are aware that there are people dealing drugs on social media, not everyone, but particularly when you start to talk to high school kids, they have an awareness,” she told NBC News.

Milgram said parents need to have “open and honest conversations” with their children about the dangers of fentanyl and to identify how they might be targeted. The DEA thinks the cartels are making rainbow fentanyl “to get new users, to appeal to younger users,” Milgram said.

“The scary part is users have no idea what they are taking,” Milgram added. “Too many parents have found out too late that just one pill can kill.”

Digital dealers target minors using a variety of social media apps. They also use a variety of coded emojis to communicate with minors about drugs. That practice is so widespread that the DEA felt compelled to publish a guide to Emoji Drug Codes for use by its agents.

None of this is happening by accident. It is by design. Deliberate actions by this administration have caused this slaughter.

Effectively all the fentanyl in the United States comes from Mexico and is produced in “factories” there. The cartels run these facilities, but they do not produce the chemicals they need to make fentanyl themselves. All of those chemicals come from China by sea.

The Chinese Communist Party has the capacity to monitor virtually every action of its populace. You cannot jaywalk in Beijing without being identified and fined. This monstrous totalitarian regime is not failing to stop the flow of precursor chemicals used in the manufacture of fentanyl to Mexico. It is deliberately turning a blind eye. It is aiding and abetting what amounts to a weapons of mass destruction attack on the United States.

Biden sits by and watches.

The drug cartels that are flooding our nation with fentanyl are doing so in cooperation with the Biden administration. It is the deliberate decision of this administration to dismantle our border security apparatus that makes it possible for Mexican drug cartels to move the amount of product they do and kill the number of Americans they do.

Biden is effectively in league with these ultra-violent criminal organizations and assisting them in waging war against the American people. An entire generation of American children is being targeted and wiped out. The damage being done by fentanyl eclipses anything we have ever seen before.

As bad as the situation is now there is every indication it will get worse. The rate at which Americans are dying from fentanyl continues to increase. The number of children being lost is skyrocketing.

Biden is killing our children, and he shows no sign of stopping.

Share