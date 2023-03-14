A Chinese “weather balloon” paid the ultimate price of destruction after violating U.S. airspace, transiting across America, and meeting its demise over U.S. territorial waters six miles off the South Carolina coast at the hands of an F-22 pilot firing an air-to-air missile on February 4, 2023. As additional balloons launched by China around the globe and over the U.S. are being detected and destroyed, a U.S. national security threat assessment is in order. Ironically, however, based on the contents of a 2003 speech delivered at a secret meeting in China, such an assessment could well have been done long before the first balloon was ever launched. Discussion on the contents of that speech is particularly important as China now demands an apology from the U.S.

U.S. Navy divers managed to recover remnants of the downed balloon which were then sent to the FBI for examination. That examination has revealed, contrary to Beijing’s claim, it was not a weather balloon that had simply veered off course. Instead, the balloon was equipped with several antennas and solar panels suggesting the presence of multiple intelligence collection systems, such as high-resolution photography and audio collection of both encrypted and public signals.

Interestingly, the balloon’s supposed “errant” path took it over several sensitive U.S. military sites. And, as it turns out, that balloon is apparently part of a much larger Chinese spying system conducting surveillance in forty countries.

The aforementioned 2003 speech was delivered by a senior Chinese military official who boasted about what fate was awaiting 21st-century America.

The speech was delivered by China’s then-defense minister, General Chi Haotian, who served in that position from 1992-2003. Chi laid bare the fate Beijing was planning for America – a fate so diabolical that Hollywood science fiction screenwriters would be hard-pressed to conceive of a similar scenario.

Before getting into details, it is important to remember that Chi was the operational commander who smashed the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests as the Chinese people briefly flirted with freedom. While Chi would later claim there were no casualties caused by his blitzkrieg-like effort to put the protests down, videos of the event strongly suggested otherwise. In fact, the U.K. believes at least 10,000 Chinese citizens lost their lives as the military ruthlessly restored order.

Chi’s speech was long and, at times, meandering. However, every point he raised sought to rationalize an agenda justifying China’s implementation of a diabolical doomsday plan designed to seal America’s 21st-century fate. While the specifics of that plan were shared towards the end of Chi’s remarks, it is important to understand China’s justification for it based on the numerous points he raised.

In addressing high-level Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials, Chi set forth his case.

1. The Willingness of the Chinese People to Kill Innocents in War Time.

To his audience, it must have seemed somewhat strange to raise this point at the outset of his speech but, as previously mentioned, it made more sense when Chi tied it into the plan he detailed at the end of his remarks. It was an intriguing observation to make, made proudly, about the willingness of the Chinese people to kill those whom international law protects in times of war.

Chi was clearly a man both feared and revered for his brutal Tiananmen Square reputation. But, perhaps in that respect, it provided his audience with a sense of where he might be going with his comments.

Chi expressed his excitement over a “large-scale online survey,” the results of which were recently received and, to him, were most promising. He reported that the survey revealed that the young people of China were overwhelmingly committed to continuing support for the CCP.

But to determine this, it was important to know their attitude toward a future war. Thus, they were asked: “Will you shoot at women, children, and prisoners of war?” Chi indicated the ensuing 80% affirmative response rate exceeded CCP expectations.

But, Chi explained, what the CCP leadership was really interested in assessing indirectly was this: If China’s global development hinged on the massive killing of those who are most vulnerable in wartime, would the Chinese people support the effort?

2. Transitioning from “Peace and Development” Phase to a “Modernization under the Saber” Phase to Include Seizing Territory Outside of China.

Chi then addressed China’s next phase on the world stage.

Whereas for the previous 20 years, the theme of “peace and development” for China had been touted, it was now time for Beijing to pursue the only option left – ”modernization under the saber.”

Chi explained that Chinese leaders have long understood that “development is our top priority.” But many comrades only understood this in a very narrow sense, “assuming it to be limited to domestic development. The fact is, our ‘development’ refers to the great revitalization of the Chinese nation, which, of course, is not limited to the land we have now but also includes the whole world.”

Chi added that these leaders have “repeatedly stressed the theory regarding the shift of the center of World Civilization. Our slogan of ‘revitalizing China’ has this way of thinking as its basis.” This “historical vision is a treasure our Party should cherish.” To understand this better, Chi addressed the topic of evolution.

3. The West’s Theory of Human Evolution from a Single Mother Conflicts with China’s Theory of Independent Evolution which Allows China to Claim “Racial Superiority.”

Chi then provided a “West versus China” history lesson on evolution.

Western scholars claim humanity as a whole originated from a single mother in Africa so that no one race can claim racial superiority, he lectured. But Chinese scholars disagree with this.

Chi said, “We did not originate in Africa. Instead, we originated independently in the land of China.” Thus, “the Chinese are different from other races on earth. While it was once thought, “Chinese civilization has had a history of five thousand years,” this is now refuted as it can be proven that “China’s rice-growing agricultural history alone can be traced back as far as 8,000 to 10,000 years.”

He added, “We can assert that we are the product of cultural roots of more than a million years…During our long history, our people have disseminated throughout the Americas…(and) became Indians in the Americas.” He credited China for this due to its “national superiority” and being “at the peak of the world” during the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD). “We were the center of the world civilization and no other civilization in the world was comparable to ours.”

But Chi then lamented how China lost direction due to “our complacency, narrow-mindedness, and the self-enclosure of our own country, we were surpassed by Western civilization and the center of the world shifted to the West.”

4. 21st Century China is Positioned to Shift the Center of World Civilization Back to China.

Rehashing history, Chi explained that while the 19th century may be referred to “as the British century and the 20th century as the American century, then the 21st century will be the Chinese century.” As such, the CCP is “to greet the advent of the Chinese Century” by establishing “national revitalization’ as our great objective.”

5. China Needs to Heed the Lessons of History Concerning “the Collapse of Communism in the Former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe as well as the Defeats of Germany and Japan in the Past.”

Chi explained, while recognizing the advantage of surprise in warfare, Japan made egregious mistakes in not hitting vital U.S. targets and not keeping America neutral. He said, “history did not arrange them to be ‘lords of the earth’ (a phrase Germany’s Adolf Hitler often used in his book Mein Kampf), for they are, after all, not the most superior race.” He suggested, had Japan only awaited the technological development of nuclear weapons, it could have launched a successful surprise attack against the U.S. and Soviet Union.

Chi praised Germany for its efforts to educate its people, especially the younger generation, by means of propaganda and educational institutions spouting the government’s line. (This undoubtedly explains China’s effort to infiltrate many of America’s colleges.) The Nazi Party aimed at “instilling into people’s minds, from elementary schools to colleges, the idea that German people are superior and convincing people that the historical mission of the Aryan people is to become the ‘lords of the earth’ whose right it is to ‘rule over the world.’”

Chi boiled down the three fundamental causes for the Axis powers’ defeat. These lessons have been heeded in China’s doomsday plan for America:

“First, they had too many enemies all at once, as they did not adhere to the principle of eliminating enemies one at a time; second, they were too impetuous, lacking the patience and perseverance required for great accomplishments; third, when the time came for them to be ruthless, they turned out to be too soft, therefore leaving troubles that resurfaced later on.”

Chi noted that:

“Today’s China is alarmingly similar to Germany back then. Both of them regard themselves as the most superior races; both of them have a history of being exploited by foreign powers and are therefore vindictive; both of them have the tradition of worshiping their own authorities; both of them feel that they have seriously insufficient living space; both of them raise high the two banners of nationalism and socialism and label themselves as ‘national socialism;’ both of them worship ‘one state, one party, one leader, and one doctrine.’”

Just as quick as Chi was to make the comparison to Nazi Germany, he dings it by claiming the latter was “too trivial to be compared” due to China’s much larger population, vast territory, its historic achievement of eliminating eight million nationalist troops in just three years, and the fact China still exists while Nazi Germany has been relegated to the dustbin of history.

Chi further rationalized:

“Our theory of the shifting center of civilization is of course more profound than Hitler’s theory of ‘the lords of the earth.’ Our civilization is profound and broad, which has determined that we are so much wiser than they were.”

6. America’s Strength Over Adversity is Due to It Never Having to Fight on Its Own Territory.

Chi raised a point that the doomsday plan would address – i.e., why the U.S. today, despite its past wars, still remains a formidable challenge:

“It has never seen war on its mainland. Once its enemies aim at the mainland, these enemies would reach Washington before its congress finishes debating and authorizes the president to declare war. But for us, we don’t waste time on these trivial things. Comrade Deng Xiaoping once said, ‘The Party’s leadership is prompt in making decisions.’ Once a decision is made, it is immediately implemented. There’s no wasting time on trivial things like in capitalist countries. This is our advantage! Our Party’s democratic centralism is built on the tradition of great unity. Although fascist Germany also stressed high-level centralism, they only focused on the power of the top leader but ignored the collective leadership of the central group. That’s why Hitler was betrayed by many later in his life, which fundamentally depleted the Nazis of their war capacity.”

7. China’s Great Strength Lies in Its Atheism.

Further praising China for its greatness lacked by other historically aggressive countries, Chi stated:

“Our Chinese people are wiser than the Germans because, fundamentally, our race is superior to theirs. As a result, we have a longer history, more people, and a larger land area. On this basis, our ancestors left us with the two most essential heritages, which are atheism and great unity. It was Confucius, the founder of our Chinese culture, who gave us these heritages.

“This heritage determined that we have a stronger ability to survive than the West. That is why the Chinese race has been able to prosper for so long. We are destined ‘not to be buried by either heaven or earth’ no matter how severe the natural, man-made, and national disasters. This is our advantage.”

Chi argues that success turns on atheism being fully embraced which was Hitler’s failing:

“What makes us different from Germany is that we are complete atheists, while Germany was primarily a Catholic and Protestant country. Hitler was only half atheist. Although Hitler also believed that ordinary citizens had low intelligence, and that leaders should therefore make decisions, and although German people worshiped Hitler back then, Germany did not have the tradition of worshiping sages on a broad basis. Our Chinese society has always worshiped sages, and that is because we don’t worship any God. Once you worship a god, you can’t worship a person at the same time, unless you recognize the person as the god’s representative as they do in Middle Eastern countries. On the other hand, once you recognize a person as a sage, of course you will want him to be your leader…. This is the foundation of our democratic centralism.”

Chi offered one final criticism of why believing in God undermines CCP rule:

“Maybe you have now come to understand why we recently decided to further promulgate atheism. If we let theology from the West into China and empty us from the inside, if we let all Chinese people listen to God and follow God, who will obediently listen to us and follow us? If the common people don’t believe Comrade Hu Jintao (who, as Chi spoke, was then the CCP’s General Secretary) is a qualified leader, question his authority, and want to monitor him, if the religious followers in our society question why we are leaving God in churches, can our Party continue to rule China?”

8. Setting the Stage: Either China Challenges America in the 21st Century or No One Does.

Having hit the above points, Chi summed it up for his audience in a single sentence:

“The bottom line is, only China is a reliable force in resisting the Western parliament-based democratic system.

9. Three Lessons Germany Ignored on How to Become “Lord of the Earth” that are important for China to Remember as It completes Its Historic Mission and Revitalizes Its Race.

Chi suggested there were three lessons Germany failed to grasp that doomed its mission to become the “lord of the earth” but which China, by remembering these lessons, will be successful. These include firmly grasping the country’s living space, the Party’s control over the nation and the general direction toward becoming the “lord of the earth.” He then addressed each of these individually.

Lesson One: Living Space.

Concerning living space, Chi noted it is “the biggest focus of the revitalization of the Chinese race” and “the source of the vast majority of wars in history.” It is here that he set the premise for China’s need for more living space. Because China has limited per capita resources, because its 20th century ending economic development had a negative impact, because climates are rapidly changing for the worse, because China’s environment is severely polluted, “not only our ability to sustain and develop our race, but even its survival is gravely threatened to a degree much greater than faced by Germany back then.”

Chi said a study showed that should China follow along the lines of the American style of consumption, its limited resources could not long support a population of 1.3 billion. This was causing China to become reliant upon imports.

Chi declared China has to explore the issue of acquiring more living space outside its borders while limiting open discussion on the matter and while avoiding any reference to it as “living space,” or “lebensraum,” as Nazi Germany called it, out of concerns China might then be labeled a 21st-century threat.

He suggested Western countries do not face the same problem as China does in this regard for the following reason:

“From the perspective of history, the reason that China is faced with the issue of living space is because Western countries established colonies ahead of Eastern countries. Western countries established colonies all around the world, therefore giving themselves an advantage on the issue of living space. To solve this problem, we must lead the Chinese people outside of China, so that they could develop outside of China.”

Second Lesson: Fortifying CCP Leadership.

Chi next tackled the second lesson–focusing on fortifying the leadership capacity of the ruling party. He explained that this was what Comrade Mao Zedong did immediately upon China’s conquest, developing the CCP and strengthening its leadership position and “stressing that our Party is the pioneer of the Chinese race, in addition to being the pioneer of the proletariat. Many citizens say in private, ‘We never voted for you, the Communist Party, to represent us. How can you claim to be our representatives?’”

There is no need for concern about this, Chi explained, because as long as the leadership can “lead the Chinese people outside of China, resolving the lack of living space in China,” it will have the support of the Chinese people. Thus, “Whether we can forever represent the Chinese people depends on whether we can succeed in leading the Chinese people out of China.” This then is “the most important determinant of the CCP’s leadership position.”

Starting to plant the seed for the doomsday plan, Chi declared, “we realized vaguely that as long as China’s economy is developed, people would support and love the Communist Party. Therefore we had to use several decades of peacetime to develop China’s economy…But at that time, we did not have mature ideas about how China would deal with international disputes after its economy becomes developed…the main themes in the world were peace and development. But the June 4 riot (Tiananmen Square protests) gave our Party a warning and gave us a lesson that is still fresh.”

The warning China received from the protests of its “peace and development” phase was that it was not an end-all solution. After all, “western oppositional forces always change the world according to their own visions; they want to change China and use peaceful evolution to overturn the leadership of our Communist Party. Therefore, if we only develop the economy, we still face the possibility of losing control.” The Tiananmen Square protests almost brought about a transition that would have marked the CCP’s end.

This was when the CCP’s leadership began to focus on how best to maintain its control:

“After some deep pondering, we finally come to this conclusion: Only by turning our developed national strength into the force of a first striking outward – only by leading people to go out – can we win forever the Chinese people’s support and love for the Communist Party. Our party will then stand on invincible ground, and the Chinese people will have to depend on the Communist Party. They will forever follow the Communist Party with their hearts and minds, as was written in a couplet frequently seen in the countryside some years ago: ‘Listen to Chairman Mao, follow the Communist Party!’ Therefore, the June 4 riot made us realize that we must combine economic development with preparation for war and lead the people to go out! Therefore, since then, our national defense policy has taken a 180-degree turn and we have since emphasized more and more ‘combining peace and war.’ Our economic development is all about preparing for the needs of war! Publicly we still emphasize economic development as our center, but in reality, economic development has war as its center!

We have made a tremendous effort to construct ‘The Great Wall Project’ to build up, along our coastal and land frontiers as well as around large and medium-sized cities, a solid underground ‘Great Wall’ that can withstand a nuclear war. We are also storing all necessary war materials. Therefore, we will not hesitate to fight a Third World War, so as to lead the people to go out and to ensure the Party’s leadership position. In any event, we, the CCP, will never step down from the stage of history! We’d rather have the whole world, or even the entire globe, share life and death with us than step down from the stage of history! Isn’t there a ‘nuclear bondage’ theory? It means that since nuclear weapons have bound the security of the entire world, all will die together if death is inevitable. In my view, there is another kind of bondage, and that is, the fate of our Party is tied up with that of the whole world. If we, the CCP, are finished, China will be finished, and the world will be finished.”

Not wishing to see the world, and obviously, China as part of it, perish in a nuclear global exchange, Chi reported another option existed. He said China would open its doors to overseas markets, “the profit-seeking western capitalists will invest capital and technology in China to assist our development so that they can occupy the biggest market in the world…Our numerous overseas Chinese help us create the most favorable environment for the introduction of foreign capital, foreign technology, and advanced experience into China. Thus, it is guaranteed that our reform and open-door policy will achieve tremendous success. China’s great economic expansion will inevitably lead to the shrinkage of per-capita living space for the Chinese people, and this will encourage China to turn outward in search of new living space…China’s great economic expansion will inevitably come with significant development in our military forces, creating conditions for our expansion overseas. Ever since Napoleon’s time, the West has been alert for the possible awakening of the sleeping lion that is China. Now, the sleeping lion is standing up and advancing into the world, and has become unstoppable!”

Lesson Three: The “Issue of America”

Chi asserted that a Party Central Committee report noted:

“The renaissance of China is in fundamental conflict with the Western strategic interest and therefore will inevitably be obstructed by the Western countries doing everything they can. So, only by breaking the blockade formed by the Western countries headed by the United States can China grow and move toward the World!”

If the U.S. is firm in blocking China, Chi rationalized, it will be difficult for Beijing to do anything significant concerning Taiwan, Vietnam, India, or Japan. However, even if China were to make such territorial acquisitions, they would provide “very trivial” living space to meet China’s needs. Chi added that only territorial acquisitions such as the U.S., Canada, and Australia “have the vast land to serve our need for mass colonization.” This makes solving the “issue of America” key to solving all other issues.

Chi proffered a justification for China’s colonizing the U.S.:

“America was originally discovered by the ancestors of the yellow race, but Columbus gave credit to the white race. We, the descendants of the Chinese nation, are entitled to the possession of the land! It is said that the residents of the yellow race have a very low social status in the United States. We need to liberate them…After solving the ‘issue of America,’ the Western countries of Europe would bow to us, not to mention Taiwan, Japan, and other small countries. Therefore, solving the ‘issue of America’ is the mission assigned to the CCP members by history…It is historical destiny that China and the United States will come to unavoidable confrontation on a narrow path and fight each other! The United States, unlike Russia and Japan, has never occupied and hurt China, and also assisted in its battle against the Japanese. But, it will certainly be an obstruction and the biggest obstruction! In the long run, the relationship of China and the United States is one of a life and death struggle.”

While China recognizes America’s obstructionist role will be a factor in this century, it also recognizes now “is not the time to openly break up with them yet. Our reform and opening to the outside World still rely on their capital and technology. We still need America. Therefore, we must do everything we can to promote our relationship with America, learn from America in all aspects, and use America as an example to reconstruct our country.”

Accordingly, in conducting its foreign affairs with America, Chi said it is important to put on “a smiling face in order to please them…The United States is the most successful country in the World today. Only after we have learned all of its useful experiences can we replace it in the future. Even though we are presently imitating the American tone ‘China and the United States rely on each other’…we must not forget that the history of our civilization repeatedly has taught us that one mountain does not allow two tigers to live together.”

Chi emphasized that to be successful in playing the US like a fiddle in naively helping China achieve its ultimate prosperity requires it must “Refrain from revealing ambitions and put others off the track. The hidden message is: we must put up with America; we must conceal our ultimate goals, hide our capabilities, and await the opportunity.” China will beat its drum concerning the Taiwan issue but will never openly acknowledge the “American issue” in accordance with the principle of “doing one thing under the cover of another.”

10. China’s Doomsday Plan for the Demise of the American People.

It is at this point that Chi finally addresses the deadly fate China has planned for America:

“To resolve the issue of America we must be able to transcend conventions and restrictions. In history, when a country defeated another country or occupied another country, it could not kill all the people in the conquered land because back then you could not kill people effectively with sabers or long spears, or even rifles or machine guns. Therefore, it was impossible to gain a stretch of land without keeping the (conquered) people on that land. However, if we conquered America in this fashion, we would not be able to make many people (Chinese) migrate there. Only by using special means to ‘clean up’ America will be able to lead the Chinese people there. This is the only choice left for us. This is not a matter of whether we are willing to do it or not. What kind of special means is there available for us to ‘clean up America?’”

Chi explained that neither conventional nor nuclear weapons will achieve such an end – the latter undoubtedly resulting in the U.S. causing as much destruction in China as China would cause in the U.S. He added:

“Only by using non-destructive weapons that can kill many people will we be able to reserve America for ourselves. There has been rapid development of modern biological technology and new bioweapons have been invented one after another. Of course, we have not been idle. In the past years, we have seized the opportunity to master weapons of this kind. We are capable of achieving our purpose of ‘cleaning up’ America all of a sudden.” He credited Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, who died in 1997, with foregoing funding to develop “aircraft carrier groups and focus instead on developing lethal weapons that can eliminate mass populations of the enemy country.”

Chi offered a momentary humanitarian thought, suggesting the U.S. first be given a warning to surrender land to the Chinese people “because America was first discovered by the Chinese,” but doubted it would accomplish the mission. No, China must “use decisive means to ‘clean up’ America and reserve America for our use in a moment (obviously suggesting the element of surprise in its use). Our historical experience has proven that as long as we make it happen, nobody in the World can do anything about us. Furthermore, if the United States as the leader is gone, then other enemies have to surrender to us.”

Chi acknowledged that “Biological weapons are unprecedented in their ruthlessness but if the Americans do not die then the Chinese have to die. If the Chinese people are strapped to the present land, a total societal collapse is bound to take place.” He cited the author of “Yellow Peril” in claiming more than half of China’s population would die and that “This yellow land has reached the limit of its capacity. One day, who knows how soon it will come, the great collapse will occur any time and more than half the population will have to go.”

In declaring that China must prepare itself for two scenarios, Chi expressed the callous opinion that the preservation of the Party takes priority over millions of lives being lost, even if some of those lives lost are Chinese:

“If our biological weapons succeed in the surprise attack, the Chinese people will be able to keep their losses at a minimum in the fight against the United States. If, however, the attack fails and triggers a nuclear retaliation from the United States, China would perhaps suffer a catastrophe in which more than half of its population would perish…Whatever the case may be, we can only move forward fearlessly, for the sake of our Party and State and our nation’s future, regardless of the hardships we have to face and the sacrifices we have to make. The population, even if more than half dies, can be reproduced. But if the Party fails, everything is gone, and forever gone.”

Recognizing the ruthlessness of this plan to deal with the “issue of America,” Chi still justified it with the claim that “good guys never win:”

“In Chinese history, in the replacement of dynasties, the ruthless have always won and the benevolent have always failed…We must emphasize the importance of adopting resolute measures. In the future, the two rivals, China and the United States will eventually meet each other in a narrow road, and our leniency to the Americans will mean cruelty toward the Chinese people.”

Accepting the brutality of killing millions of Americans, Chi lectured:

“But that is the only path that will secure a Chinese century in which the CCP leads the World. We, as revolutionary humanitarians, do not want deaths. But if history confronts us with a choice between the deaths of Chinese and those of Americans, we’d have to pick the latter as, for us, it is more important to safeguard the lives of the Chinese people and the life of our Party. That is because, after all, we are Chinese and members of the CCP. Since the day we joined the CCP, the Party, life has always been above all else. History will prove that we made the right choice.”

Almost as an afterthought, Chi explained that Chinese ruthlessness must have no limits, even when it comes to the millions of Chinese living in the United States who would perish as well:

“These comrades are too pedantic; they are not pragmatic enough. If we had insisted on the principle that the Chinese should not kill other Chinese, would we have liberated China? As for the several million Chinese living in the United States, this is of course a big issue. Therefore, in recent years, we have been conducting research on genetic weapons, this is, those weapons that do not kill yellow people. But producing a result with this kind of research is extremely difficult. Of the research done on genetic weapons throughout the World, Israel is the most advanced. Their genetic weapons are designed to target Arabs and protect the Israelis. But even they have not reached the stage of actual deployment. We have cooperated with Israel on some research. Perhaps we can introduce some of the technologies used to protect Israelis and remold these technologies to protect the yellow people. But their technologies are not mature yet, and it is difficult for us to surpass them in a few years. If it has to be five or ten years before some breakthrough can be achieved in genetic weapons, we cannot afford to wait any longer. Old comrades like us cannot afford to wait that long for we don’t have that much time to live.”

While voicing his discouragement that such technology will advance in the years he has left, Chi continued to downplay the loss of those Chinese living in the U.S.:

“The majority of those Chinese living in the United States have become our burden, because they have been corrupted by the bourgeois liberal values for a long time and it would be difficult for them to accept our Party’s leadership. If they survived the war, we would have to launch campaigns in the future to deal with them, to reform them…History has proved that any social turmoil is likely to involve many deaths.”

Thus, Chi promoted the argument that Chinese living in the U.S. would have to be considered a casualty of China’s war to cleanse America of its population.

Ironically, Chi, at age 93, is still alive and kicking today. The question, however, is whether the technology has advanced to the stage yet where genetic-specific biological weapons exist.

11. Connecting Opening and Closing Remarks.

With China’s doomsday plan concerning America’s 21st-century fate now explained, Chi referred back to his opening remarks about the willingness of the country’s young generation today to do whatever is necessary to achieve the goal of national revitalization:

“You probably understand why we wanted to know whether the (Chinese) people would rise against us (the CCP) if one day we secretly adopt resolute means to ‘clean up’ America. For over twenty years, China has been enjoying peace, and a whole generation has not been tested by war…The ideology of the West has come to dominate the World as a whole and the Western theory of human nature and Western view of human rights have increasingly been disseminated among the young people in China. Therefore, we were not very sure about the people’s attitude. If our people are fundamentally opposed to ‘cleaning up’ America, we will, of course, have to adopt corresponding measures…What turned out to be very comforting…(was the 80% support for the CCP)...This is excellent fruition of our Party’s work in propaganda and education over the past few decades. Of course, a few people under Western influence have objected to shooting at prisoners of war and women and children…Some others said, ‘The Chinese love to label themselves as a peace-loving people, but actually, they are the most ruthless people. The comments are resonant of killing and murdering, sending chills to my heart.’ Although there are not too many people holding this kind of viewpoint and they will not affect the overall situation in any significant way, we still need to strengthen the propaganda to respond to this kind of argument.”

Conclusion

Some of the points made by Chi in his speech give us ample pause for reflection. For example, is the emergence of COVID-19 tied in any way to China’s doomsday plan to exterminate Americans? Could it have been a trial balloon?

Chi’s reference to the quiet use of a biological weapon to eradicate the American population is obviously very disturbing. The fact that this kind of technology was of keen interest to China as early as 2003 and it has had the benefit of the intervening years to advance to new capability levels puts the spotlight, as COVID-19 raised its ugly head, on early expert opinions rendered concerning its source of origin.

Among these experts was Dr. Anthony Fauci who, as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, played a key role in diagnosing and treating COVID-19. As the recognized “duty expert” on such issues, Fauci’s initial claim, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), was that the disease most likely emanated from a natural occurrence, leaping from animals to humans through an emissary animal. The theory promoted was that an infected bat, sold at a Chinese wet market and subsequently consumed by a buyer, was a possible catalyst.

However, over time, other opinions emerged, pointing the finger at a research lab in Wuhan, China, known to have a faulty safety record and where gain-of-function research on bats was being conducted. Undermining Fauci’s credibility was the fact he had even helped fund the Wuhan lab’s research, although he failed to acknowledge this while giving congressional testimony.

The latter sourcing theory lends credence to Chi’s claim biological weapons research was being explored by the Chinese government with research perhaps already underway at labs such as Wuhan at the time of his speech in 2003.

If so, it also raises the question of whether the release was accidental or intentional – the latter to test its effectiveness as a biological targeting weapon. As COVID-19 has not proven to be genetic-specific in attacking victims, we know the ultimate biological weapon Chi described most likely does not yet exist, thus suggesting the release may have been accidental. This is further evidenced by the fact that not even China was spared from COVID-19’s spread and ultimate devastation.

But that does not mean China has stopped researching how to develop a biological genetic-specific weapon. In fact, with millions of Americans submitting DNA to private laboratories to learn more about their ancestors, China has been involved in purchasing much of the data for its research. Thus, the development of such a weapon may well be just around the corner.

Also in need of reflection is that a genetic-specific biological weapon is not the only way China can succeed in its mission to quickly kill hundreds of millions of Americans.

Ever since the development of nuclear weapons, we have known about the destructive capability created by a high-altitude detonation. While few victims would be killed outright by the initial blast, an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) would be released, knocking out electrical grids in an affected area – the size of which would be determined by the blast’s altitude.

But, as the grids operate on massive generators, most of which are manufactured abroad, it could well take months, or even years, to get replacements in order to bring electrical grids back online. It is estimated 290 million American lives could be lost in the interim as supply chain interruptions took their toll on the population.

The Chinese balloon shot down on February 4 by the U.S. could possibly have carried a nuclear payload to create an EMP. Thus, such a balloon’s flight into U.S. airspace, based on what is known about China’s doomsday plan for America, should have created a major concern for our leaders. For the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) not to have advised Biden to immediately shoot down the balloon suggests its members lacked familiarity with Chi’s speech and China’s sinister intentions. Had the JCS been knowledgeable about this, every effort should have been made to shoot it down first and ask questions later.

The content of Chi’s speech armed the U.S. with the right to destroy any such delivery system China might send into our airspace as Chi has forewarned us it has every intention of launching its attack by surprise. Accordingly, the balloon’s destruction should have occurred immediately upon its entry into U.S. airspace – not as it was preparing to exit, as was done. It is critical that this 21st-century threat by China be fully understood by our leaders, lest we find ourselves victims of a much more devastating Pearl Harbor-like attack.

Undoubtedly Chi, in delivering his speech as he departed office as defense minister in 2003, had no expectation that what he said that day would later be revealed in the West. As he stated in those remarks, the success of China’s plan for America rested upon deceiving the West – effectively smiling while stabbing it in the back. Yet, to date, no effort has been undertaken to impress upon the global community or even our own civilian and military leaders the dastardly threat China poses not just to the U.S. but to a future world order that would be dominated by Beijing alone.

Meanwhile, as China bides its time in developing a genetic-specific virus to put its doomsday plan into action, it is pressing forward on other fronts – at least one of which is effectively claiming lives on a daily basis.

In his speech, Chi failed to mention one negative history lesson about the West that has merit – one that heavily impacted upon China in the aftermath of its defeat by the British in the 19th century . It led to the victors reaping fortunes by selling addictive opium to the Chinese. So addictive was the drug that it literally caused Chinese society to collapse, suffering the humiliation for centuries of civil war, economic collapse, occupation, and loss of empire – all linked to the destruction of generations of Chinese leaders. Perhaps sensing that turnaround is fair play, China now is instrumental in feeding fentanyl to Mexican drug gangs who are smuggling the deadly drug across the border into the U.S. As a result, we are witnessing a fentanyl plague responsible for killing between 75,000 to 100,000 Americans annually. Biden’s open border policy effectively has become an opportunity both China and the Mexican drug cartels simply cannot refuse.

Another front upon which China is moving is the acquisition of land in the U.S. Historically, it has been one of the largest foreign buyers of residential real estate in the U.S. At $6.1 billion in housing purchases recently, it became the top foreign buyer. It has now turned its attention to farmland, increasing such farmland holdings outside of China by 1000%. Within the U.S., China controls approximately 383,000 acres of farmland, having grown more than twenty-fold from $81 million in 2010 to nearly $1.9 billion in 2021.

Perplexed by China’s U.S. land purchases but recognizing it cannot be anything good, some lawmakers worry the purchases represent a national security threat. Undoubtedly, not by coincidence, several of these purchases are near U.S. military bases which have set off alarm bells.

Of note too is China’s long-time interest in spreading its influence as well as tapping into banks of scientific and technical data. As Chi noted in his speech, Nazi Germany was to be commended for using propaganda in its educational system to influence young minds to think as it did. Recognizing some elite universities are breeding future generations of U.S. leaders, China contributes heavily to them. Harvard has benefitted from over $1 billion in donations from China. Schools like USC and Penn have also been major recipients of China’s foreign influencing campaign. In 2021, China-based entities, including the government, entered into $120 million in contracts with over two dozen U.S. universities. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) has alluded to the fact that China had worked with a U.S. university – funding for which was provided by the National Institutes of Health – to develop superviruses.

On yet another front, during the first four months of FY 2023 (October 2022-January 2023), U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported a 719% increase in the number of illegal Chinese immigrants crossing our southwest border compared to the same time period last year. Why the sudden increased influx of Chinese coming across the border? Is the Chinese government complicit in this effort?

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) described the balloon incident as a “poke in the eye” of the U.S. by China. While we can only guess at the motivation, perhaps President Xi Jinping saw it as a deserved eye poke for the face he lost when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) visited Taiwan over Beijing’s objections.

While the transit across the entire U.S. of the Chinese balloon shot down on February 4 is disturbing enough, a recent revelation by former CIA operative Sam Faddis about the three other unidentified objects that were also shot down is even more disturbing.

Faddis claims that the “evaluation of the available data shows not just that these balloons were launched from China but also shows the time and date when they were launched.” He notes that China has long had an interest in developing such balloons and airships for surveillance work. In 2015, they boasted about a “near space” airship they developed, capable of monitoring activities on the ground – one that had circumnavigated the globe, passing over the U.S. undetected. He reports that all four of these aerial platforms were undoubtedly under the operational control of the Chinese Strategic Support Force (SSF)--a command tasked with strategic space, cyber, and electronic warfare missions.

The last three objects, which the Biden administration described as “benign,” were launched from a military facility in Mongolia. Faddis went on to explain:

“What the recent spate of balloon sightings exposes is that the Chinese are conducting extensive intelligence collection activities directed at our strategic missile and bomber bases. Given the tension between the United States and China generally and the current Chinese intense focus on Taiwan specifically, these collection activities ought to be highly concerning. “We do not know that these actions are simply general strategic collection. They may be connected to impending Chinese actions or even to preemptive Chinese strikes on our forces. “Acknowledging that would be inconvenient for an administration thoroughly coopted by the Chinese however. So, instead, they have opted to peddle the notion that nothing is happening and there is nothing about which to be concerned. “It would be nice to see that ‘Intelligence Community’ assessment and the facts upon which it was based. It would be interesting to see the pictures of these ‘benign’ objects. It would be reassuring to know that there was any kind of factual basis for the spin emanating from the White House.” The Benghazi Gambit, Sam Faddis

Faddis concludes no facts concerning the last three objects are likely to be released as the Biden administration will opt to play the “Benghazi gambit”- a reference to how the Obama administration covered up the real reason for the 2012 Islamic extremist attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador.

The above gives weight to the theory China is testing us to learn more about its enemy by gauging America’s reaction. If so, it is in keeping with the teachings of one of the world’s ancient military and political strategists who, ironically, was Chinese –Sun Tzu. He gave the following counsel 2500 years ago:

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

If Beijing’s numerous acts in violating U.S. airspace were trial balloons, flown to assess U.S. reaction to a doomsday initiative, China has heeded Sun Tzu’s sage advice. On the other hand, based on a doomsday plan we now know exists, should we choose to ignore what Chi’s speech reveals, we then are ignoring Sun Tzu’s counsel by refusing to accept the reality of that which our Chinese adversary is either fully, or soon to be fully, capable.

While delivering a speech recently, Sen. Josh Hawley (R- Missouri) was interrupted by a female protester who shouted “China is not our enemy! The climate crisis is!” Such naivete among Americans is just what China counts on, removing it from public scrutiny as our major threat. The best way we can lose a war is to not accept the fact that a war is quietly being waged against us. As Chi makes perfectly clear, China is fighting that war – one committed to our destruction.

With the destructive power of an EMP blast and the potential impact of an America-only man-made pandemic as potential options for a Chinese attack against the U.S., we need to heed both Sun Tzu’s wisdom and Chi’s warning. It mandates we treat anything bearing a “Made in China” label as suspect. It also necessitates forewarning China that their now, ”not-so-secret” actions have left us with no choice, in the face of any further act of aggression they undertake, in triggering a “shoot first and ask questions later” U.S. response policy. Sadly, this is the 21st-century state of affairs China has created.

By James Zumwalt, Copyright 2023

Lt. Col. James Zumwalt is a retired Marine infantry officer who served in the Vietnam War, the 1989 intervention into Panama and Desert Storm. He is a senior analyst for Ravenna Associates and heads a security consulting firm named after his father: Admiral Zumwalt & Consultants, Inc.