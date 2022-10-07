The central reality for most of the “mainstream” press that functions as the Biden administration’s propaganda arm is that Trump and the MAGA movement are an existential threat, which must be defeated. That is not because of some white supremacist insurrectionist movement. It is because the peaceful, populist revolution for which Trump is the standard bearer threatens the status quo. It makes the oligarchs who believe it is their right to govern very, very nervous. It raises the prospect of a return to real government by the people.

So, everything must be subordinated to the necessity to demonize and destroy Trump. If that means imposing a news blackout on any mention of Hunter Biden’s laptop so be it. If that means hiding the very real possibility that the current inhabitant of the Oval Office is completely compromised by the Communist Chinese, fine. If it means preventing the American people from understanding that we are now teetering on the edge of an actual exchange of nuclear weapons with Russia, that is a small price to pay.

Unfortunately, that does not change the fact that the danger of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia and the United States increases every day.

HHS purchases drug for use in radiological and nuclear emergencies



As part of long-standing, ongoing efforts to be better prepared to save lives following radiological and nuclear emergencies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is purchasing a supply of the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc; Nplate is approved to treat blood cell injuries that accompany acute radiation syndrome in adult and pediatric patients (ARS).”

That’s the text of a recent press release by the Department of Health and Human Services. Nplate is a drug used to treat radiation sickness. Radiation occurs when a person’s entire body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation. Symptoms of ARS injuries include impaired blood clotting as a result of low platelet counts, which can lead to uncontrolled and life-threatening bleeding.



"An HSS spokesman told The Telegraph: 'This is part of our ongoing work for preparedness and radiological security. It has not been accelerated by the situation in Ukraine.'" Apparently, he did that with a straight face, although AND Magazine cannot confirm that detail.

Several of America’s largest states have started warning their residents to prepare for a nuclear emergency. At least they have been honest about the rationale. They have specifically tied their sudden interest in civil defense to the continuing threats of Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons.

New Jersey public buses now feature large transit ads on their sides asking "Do you know what to do in a radiation emergency?" The ad offers citizens a three-step guide: "go inside, stay inside, and stay tuned for news updates." Similar ads are now seen in New Jersey shopping malls and New York City subways.

New York's video PSA begins with a narrator saying, "So there's been a nuclear attack. Don't ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit. OK? So, what do we do?"

It then provides the same advice the bus ad does: get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned.

A subway ad provides a step-by-step guide for decontaminating yourself and others during a radiation emergency. The four steps involved removing the outer layer of clothing, showering, putting on clean clothes, and then helping others and pets.

Poland is buying supplies of potassium iodide tablets for the treatment of radiation sickness. Potassium iodide pills can help block the absorption of harmful radiation by the thyroid gland if taken just before or immediately after exposure to nuclear radiation. It is not just stockpiling the material. It is setting up distribution points right now for getting the medication to the public. In Warsaw alone, 600 such distribution points have been established.

In Ukraine, they are already handing out potassium iodide pills to people in evacuation centers. This is being done explicitly in preparation for a feared Russian nuclear attack.

People in Central Europe are buying up all available supplies of iodide pills to protect themselves against nuclear radiation. "In the past six days Bulgarian pharmacies have sold as much [iodide] as they sell for a year," said Nikolay Kostov, chair of the Pharmacies Union. "Some pharmacies are already out of stock. We have ordered new quantities, but I am afraid they will not last very long."

In Poland, the number of pharmacies stocking iodide has more than doubled. Demand is also surging in Croatia.

On MSNBC they may still be seized with the possibility that Donald Trump had “nuclear launch codes” – which by the way do not exist in the way MSNBC and Hollywood think they do – lying around in his bathroom at Mar a Lago. Maybe that plays well with the target audience. It does not alter reality.

The Biden administration is perhaps the most dangerous in American history. It has taken us in an astonishingly short space of time to the brink of Armageddon.

It turns out elections have consequences.

This time those may be disastrous.