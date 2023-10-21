Yesterday the Iranians detonated a nuclear device at a test site near Natanz. Simultaneously, a spokesman for the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that Iran had in excess of one dozen operational nuclear warheads and had mounted them on delivery vehicles. The spokesman also stated that the weapons had been scattered to several locations both inside and outside of Iran to guarantee that neither Israel nor the United States could stage a preemptive strike and destroy them.

The Iranian spokesman then demanded the immediate cessation of all Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. In the event Israel did not comply within 24 hours or chose to attempt to locate and destroy Iran’s nuclear arsenal, the spokesman stated that Tehran would launch all of its weapons at Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other key targets in Israel.

Immediately following the announcement, Hezbollah released photos purporting to show their fighters and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps personnel standing in front of an Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in Lebanon. The text accompanying the photos alleged that the missile in question had a nuclear warhead and that it would be fired at Israel immediately if the Israelis attempted to find it and destroy it.

On the other side of the world, China announced that it was imposing a total air and sea blockade on Taiwan and demanded that the Taiwanese government agree to immediate negotiations regarding reunification with the mainland. China stated that it would open fire on any aircraft or vessels attempting to run the blockade. As of the time of the announcement China had 54 aircraft and 22 naval vessels surrounding Taiwan. All commercial air and sea traffic in and out of Taiwan immediately stopped.

The stock market dropped five hundred points in response to the news and trading was suspended for the day.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, a consortium of drug cartels announced that it would henceforth take full, formal control over the Mexican-American border. Mexican border crossings in several locations were overrun and occupied by armed gunmen. All cross-border traffic between the United States and Mexico came to an immediate halt.

In Ukraine, the Russians detonated a tactical nuclear weapon and obliterated a Ukrainian armored column threatening to break through the Russian lines. The yield of the weapon was calculated as roughly equivalent to that used on Hiroshima by the United States in 1945. In Moscow, Vladimir Putin announced that all Russian nuclear forces were on high alert and that Russia was prepared to conduct further nuclear attacks unless NATO withdrew its support for the Ukrainian regime.

The Japanese government responded to all of these moves by announcing it was beginning the evacuation of all civilians from Okinawa in advance of an anticipated Chinese invasion.

Sources inside American intelligence advised that satellite imagery now showed the presence of Chinese nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles in Venezuela. The flight time from Venezuela to Miami was estimated to be less than two minutes. What kind of warheads the weapons in question were actually carrying was unknown.

Simultaneously, a Hezbollah spokesman in Beirut told the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ that there were multiple Hezbollah attack teams already inside the United States and that they were prepared to act in concert with Iranian actions in the Middle East. The source stated that at least some of the teams were armed with biological weapons….

Ok, none of that actually happened.

Thank God.

The point is, though, none of it is implausible. In three years, the Biden administration has done more damage to American national security than any administration in history. We are not simply diminished. Our very existence is threatened.

In the last few days, at least four attacks have been launched against U.S. forces in the Middle East by Iranian surrogates. We have done nothing in response.

Biden announced in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas invasion of Israel that the United States would be sending $100 million in aid to Gaza. An administration spokesperson then, with a straight face, assured the American people the money would only be used for humanitarian purposes.

Estimates are that we have given in one way or another $50 billion dollars to the ayatollahs since Joe sat down in the Oval Office.

Weapons abandoned by us in Afghanistan are now in the hands not only of the Taliban but of the Iranians and their surrogates as well. Israelis may well have been murdered with weapons paid for by the American taxpayers.

The strategic oil reserve is nearly empty. Our weapons stockpiles all around the world, prepositioned over decades to allow us to respond rapidly to threats have been looted and their contents shipped off to the never-ending war in Ukraine. The U.S. Army is the smallest it has been since before World War II. Every branch of the armed services other than the Marines is regularly failing to meet recruiting goals.

Overwhelming evidence suggests strongly that Joe Biden himself has been compromised by a host of hostile foreign actors. At the top of the list is Communist China. Biden’s special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, has had his security clearance suspended. The suggestion is that he has been handing classified intelligence to Tehran.

There is no plan for bringing the Ukraine war to an end. Biden continues to demand ever greater quantities of money for Zelensky, pouring jet fuel on a fire that threatens to ignite a nuclear war.

The border with Mexico is now a fiction. Millions of people enter the country illegally with impunity. Authoritative sources state openly that the Mexican drug cartels control the border and increasingly large chunks of Mexico itself. Fentanyl is killing 100,000 Americans a year, and the Mexican drug cartels operate in every major city in the United States.

The best estimates are that Iran is at most 12 days away from having an atomic bomb. We have no guarantee whatsoever that we will receive any advance notice from intelligence sources before Tehran detonates a device.

No President in American history has ever embarked on such a mad, wrecking operation seemingly laser-focused on destroying our status as the world’s lone superpower. No President in American history has ever been aided and abetted in such an enterprise by the media and the political class.

The hour is late. The danger is real. We are heading for the rocks and show no sign of changing course.

No, the things I listed in my opening, in italics, did not happen yesterday.

They could happen tomorrow.

