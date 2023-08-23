Recently I posted a comment with a video clip on Facebook. It showed Joe Biden while attending a memorial service for people killed in the Maui fires appear to dose off. In the clip, Biden drops his head, closes his eyes, and remains motionless for a period of time. My comment indicated that I believed Biden had fallen asleep in the middle of a highly emotional ceremony following a horrifying, tragic event.

A longer view of the clip shows that after a while Biden appears to nod along with comments made by a speaker. He then opens his eyes and looks up again. I suppose some people could conclude he never fell asleep and he was just resting his eyes. That’s the kind of thing we used to consider a point on which reasonable people could disagree.

I was wrong. I forgot about the French.

Facebook censored the post. They blacked out the video. They scolded me for suggesting Biden was asleep when he clearly was not.

How do they know? The French told them.

In support of their censorship of my post, Facebook cited the unimpeachable authority of the French Press Agency which had published an article saying that Biden never fell asleep. How do they know? I am not sure. Apparently, in Paris, they have powers of perception we here in the United States lack. Why the French did not use these powers to discern in advance that Adolf Hitler was about to overrun Paris remains unclear.

Sarcasm aside – this is no laughing matter. We have seen this movie before. Several times. This is the one where we are fed a false narrative and the truth is buried so that rich, powerful people who think they own the planet can rule and keep us as a permanent underclass.

In 2016, these people fed the nation the line that Donald Trump was in bed with Vladimir Putin and the Russians were taking over the country. They then weaponized our law enforcement agencies against us and did their level best to stage the first coup in American history and depose a sitting President. A large number of Americans continue to believe this transparent lie to this day.

In 2020 this self-appointed “elite” really got going. They told us COVID came from a wet market and buried the overwhelming evidence that this was a manmade virus that came out of a Chinese bio lab where work was at least in part funded by Anthony Fauci and friends.

Then our would-be masters told us that COVID would kill us all unless we took experimental vaccines that would with one hundred percent efficacy protect us from this deadly disease. COVID was not deadly. The vaccines did not work. The side effects from the vaccines have turned out to be very serious indeed.

So effective was the disinformation campaign on all of these points that huge numbers of Americans to this day consider talk of “gain of function” research crazy and continue to take “booster” shots that don’t protect them against anything but do seriously increase their chances of just dropping dead some day.

Then, in perhaps, their greatest achievement our lords and masters and their minions in Big Tech completely buried the Hunter Biden laptop story. They told everyone it was a Russian disinformation campaign and all of the information on that laptop, presuming it even existed, was a lie. A veritable mountain of evidence showing that then Presidential candidate Biden was in the pay of a host of hostile foreign powers was winked out of existence. A real-life Manchurian candidate was installed in the Oval Office.

Tens of millions of Americans to this day consider the laptop a hoax and all talk of Biden being corrupt to be baseless.

Before we get to the vulnerabilities of voting machines, stuffing drop boxes, and a myriad of other issues, this kind of thing is true election interference. This republic is built on the idea of free and fair elections. That concept is based on the assumption that ‘the people’ will be able to decide for themselves what is best. That is only a valid assumption if the people are allowed to know the facts and discern the reality in which they live.

That is no longer true. We now live in a world where powerful interests have the capacity to create entirely false realities. They are not simply influencing how people think. They are building entirely false worlds in which these people are compelled to live.

Biden, in addition to being compromised by a host of foreign interests, is a physical wreck. He can barely string together coherent sentences. He spends literally half his time on vacation being pumped full of God knows what drugs in order to remain upright. He should be removed from office on this basis alone.

That will not happen. His infirmities will be wiped away. A new fake, vibrant Biden will be created. Big Tech and the oligarchs who think they own this nation and its people will see to it.

Facebook really wants Biden to win in 2024.