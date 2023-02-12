Seemingly every day our air space is penetrated by some “unidentified” object that the Air Force is forced to shoot down. Every indication is that these “objects” are coming from China, but no one seems able to explain their purpose. Neither does anyone care to enlighten us as to how these “objects” make it to places like Alaska, Montana, and Michigan without apparently being detected beforehand.

There is a clear sense that these incidents are increasing in frequency. There is also every appearance that the direction these objects take is deliberately intended to take them over strategic military installations.

All that is bad enough. It suggests a buildup to something. Taken against the broader backdrop these events are even more alarming.

The man in the Oval Office is thoroughly compromised by the Chinese Communist Party. He has taken millions of dollars from that thuggish, criminal organization. When he left office as Vice-President he took over the newly minted Penn Biden Center, which functions effectively as a propaganda organ for the CCP. That Center is awash in anonymous contributions from Chinese entities and individuals.

Biden is under investigation for having removed unknown numbers of highly sensitive classified documents from controlled spaces. Some of those documents were taken to the Penn Biden Center. Some were stored in locations at which Hunter Biden, Joe’s bagman for his dealings with the CCP, likely had access to them.

Joe’s national security team is similarly compromised. Every key player has been intimately involved with senior CCP officials. Many have had contact with Chinese intelligence.

Effectively, every key decision Biden has made since he sat down in the White House has been to the detriment of the United States and the benefit of Communist China. He began by ordering a disastrous retreat from Afghanistan. The Taliban are armed to the teeth and now taking possession of top-of-the-line Chinese drones. The Chinese have personnel on the ground at Bagram.

Our strategic oil reserves are drained. Our stockpiles of critical weapons and munitions have been depleted in order to arm the Ukrainians and deepen our involvement in a war in Eastern Europe. It will take us years to replace what we have given away. If we go to war with China now we may well find we do not have the guns and bullets to arm our own troops.

The Chinese are aggressively testing Taiwanese air defenses daily. They are in a position to impose a blockade without notice. Such a blockade will tank the global economy.

Last month, a camera from a telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawai'i's tallest mountain, captured what appeared to be a wall of green lasers across the sky. Initially, it was believed the lasers came from a NASA satellite. It has now been determined those lasers came from a Chinese satellite. The Chinese say that satellite is involved in atmospheric research for peaceful purposes. Speculation is rampant that it may in fact have some more nefarious purpose.

In the South Pacific U.S. military vessels are now being blocked from making port calls at a number of key islands. The local authorities under Chinese pressure are refusing to allow U.S. ships to dock even when critically low on fuel. U.S. allies are also being turned away. The governments of these islands are simultaineously affording Chinese vessels unfettered access.

In the year 9 AD, the Roman Empire suffered a devastating military defeat. In the forests of what is now Germany three entire legions were wiped out. The key to the slaughter was the betrayal of the Romans by a man named Arminius. Born in Germany, he had become a Roman citizen and become a senior commander in the Roman forces.

When the Roman commander of the three legions Varius marched into the Teutoburg Forest he relied heavily on Arminius’ advice. Arminius chose the route and positioned the legions where he wanted them. What Varius did not know was that Arminius was working with Germanic tribes hostile to Rome.

The legions walked into a trap. Caught between low-lying hills and a vast bog they were ambushed. Almost none of the Roman soldiers survived. Rome would never conquer Germany, and the descendants of the Germans who fought in the Teutoburg Forest would ultimately sack Rome.

What is happening right now remains unclear. There is however a gathering sense of foreboding. Like the legions 2000 years ago we are in a dark forest and the man guiding our movements may well be working against us.

This is about a lot more than a handful of stray balloons. The nation is in peril. The way ahead is uncertain. The danger is real. If you are sleeping well at night you should not be.