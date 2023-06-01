The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seem seized with the danger posed by domestic violent extremists. They are looking for them everywhere, so I thought I would help out. I found one. Her name is Fatima Mousa Mohammed, and she lives in Queens. Fatima is from Yemen. She recently gave the commencement speech at her graduation from the City University of New York (CUNY) law school. You can watch the entire thing online if you have the stomach. It is a nauseating regurgitation of every anti-Israeli, antisemitic, and anti-American trope ever trotted out by Muslim extremists.

Which should have surprised no one.

Fatima, who seems to enjoy greatly the freedoms afforded to her in this ‘the home of the Great Satan’ has been singing this song for a very long time. She has spoken at a number of rallies organized by an anti-Israel group called Within Our Lifetime (WOL). “Within our lifetime” is a reference to the hope that Israel will be wiped from the face of the Earth within the lifetimes of WOL’s members.

WOL is a branch of the larger Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). SJP organizes anti-Israel rallies in collaboration with a bunch of other anti-Semitic organizations. SJP pushes for a boycott of Israel. Its members also do fun things like assaulting, intimidating, and harassing Jewish students and disrupting pro-Israel events on college campuses. It enjoys the benefits of free speech here in America while seeking to deny that right to others.

The SJP has been linked to terror groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The SJP is also connected to the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), an organization amongst whose leaders were former Islamic terrorists. AMP was founded in 2005 by the former leaders of three organizations; Kindhearts, the Islamic Association for Palestine, and the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. All of these organizations have been identified by the United States government as financing Hamas.

“Many SJP chapters have expressed support for Palestinian terrorists. Some SJP groups have invited convicted terrorists to address them. For example, Khader Adnan Mohammed Musa is a spokesperson for Islamic Jihad, a US-designated terrorist organization, and has been a featured guest at SJP events. Adnan has incited terrorism and murder, especially in the form of suicide bombings targeting civilians.”

“SJP chapters have also expressed public support for the Hamas terror group on social media. A Facebook post “In solidarity with the innocent Palestinian prisoners” by the University of Alabama Birmingham’s SJP chapter named three terrorists as “innocent” hunger-striking prisoners. One terrorist, Abdullah al-Barghouti, is currently serving 67 consecutive life sentences in Israel after pleading guilty to bomb-making for Hamas in 2004. Bombs assembled by al-Barghouti killed 66 people and injured 500 others. Two members of Islamic Jihad were also named in the post.”

“NYC SJP has been the most outspoken among North American SJP chapters in its support of Palestinian terror organizations, particularly the PFLP. NYC SJP comprises students from across New York City, with a large proportion of Palestinian-American members enrolled in the CUNY system. On social media, NYC SJP has demonstrated support for and communicated directly with the PFLP student arm, the Progressive Student Labor Front (PSLF).”

“NYC SJP has also posted a number of links directly to the PFLP official website on its Facebook page. In March 2017, NYC SJP tweeted a video that highlights the stories of female “Palestinian martyrs,” who are commonly referred to as “terrorists” in the West.”

Fatima has for years posted hate-filled attacks against Israel and the United States online.

On May 8, 2021, Fatima tweeted: “Terms like left-wing Israeli just make me laugh. May Allah curse them all, oh God.” Later on the same thread, she tweeted “May every Zionist burn in the hottest pit of hell.”

On May 16, 2021, Fatima retweeted a post that said “We will make it socially unacceptable AND unbearable for anyone to be a Zionist regardless of what their religion is: Muslim, Jewish or Christian.”

On June 16, 2021, Fatima retweeted a tweet that said: “‘Second nakba is coming’ yea the Israeli nakba when y’all leave to Brooklyn.” The “nakba” is a reference to driving all Jews from Palestine.

In May 2022, Fatima called on Instagram for the “fall of Zionism and the destruction of Israel.”

Her record of such online posts and public comments is almost endless. Here are a few more representative quotes to give you a flavor:

“Israel is the largest terrorist organization in this entire region and it’s sponsored with blank checks every year by the largest terrorist organization in the world.” (The United States is according to Fatima the largest terrorist organization in the world, just so we are clear.) “May Allah destroy Israel.”



“Constantly praying on the downfall of France and Israel.”



“Zionist think they’re doing something when they call me a Israel hater like … yeah buddy it’s not just hate - I don’t believe Israel should exist at all.” “Here is your daily reminder that a world without Israel existed and a future without it will too.”



“... I pray upon the death of the USA on a public platform but yolo [you only live once] I guess.” “Having an American flag in your bio/location is adjacent to having the Israeli to me you are all terrorists to me.” “Glory to the martyrs...Glory to the resistance…”

The City University of New York Law School did not ask Fatima to give the commencement speech and then discover to its horror that she was going to say terrible things glorifying violence and terrorism. CUNY gave a microphone to a very well-known radical Islamist and member of a group that supports Islamic terrorism. CUNY chose to provide a platform to a woman who worships suicide bombers and openly calls for the destruction of the United States and Israel. CUNY endorsed terrorism.

So, where is the FBI? I understand they are very busy hunting down parents who show up at school board meetings and want teachers to stop whispering to their children about masturbation and “transitioning.” I get it that they have their hands full busting groups of Christians silently praying outside abortion clinics.

But, still, I think I found one of those domestic violent extremists they are looking for…

