The Battle of Tours was fought on 10 October 732 between the Frankish forces under Charles Martel and an invading Muslim army under the command of Abd al-Rahman al-Ghafiqi, governor of the Muslim province of Al-Andalus. Tours is in modern-day France. The Muslims had already conquered the Iberian peninsula. They were intent on taking over all of Europe.

Martel and the Franks smashed the invading army. The Muslim advance was stopped. Historians have credited the victory with preventing the complete Islamization of Europe.

France is once again under attack from Muslim forces. There is no Martel in sight. Instead, the French must rely on the stunningly incompetent and apathetic Macron.

France is on fire. Mobs responding to the shooting of a Muslim teenager who tried to run over a police officer at a traffic stop have attacked targets throughout the nation for five days now. The French have put 45,000 cops on the street, 7000 in Paris alone. Thousands have been arrested. Hundreds of police officers and firefighters have been injured.

The country’s top two police unions — the Alliance Police Nationale and UNSA Police — have issued this statement:

“Today police officers are at the front line because we are at war.” Faced with these savage hordes, it’s no longer enough to call for calm, it must be imposed.” “Now is not the time for industrial action but for fighting against these ‘vermin.'”

https://twitter.com/TheresaAFallon/status/1674835475188547584?s=20

Passengers arriving at airports near Paris have found that cab drivers will no longer drive into the city, because of the level of violence. The public library in Marseilles was burned. Other structures throughout the nation have been attacked, looted, and burned. The violence is not confined to large cities. Even small French villages are under attack.

https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1675131310203871232?s=20

Forty-one police stations have been attacked. Gun shops have been looted. Rioters have been seen brandishing military-style rifles on the streets. One individual was seen carrying a light machine gun.

The mayor of a Paris suburb has said his home was attacked early Sunday morning, calling it “an assassination attempt.”

“At 1:30 a.m., while I was at the city hall like the past three nights, individuals rammed their car upon my residence before setting fire to it to burn my house, inside which my wife and my two young children slept,” said mayor Vincent Jeanbrun of L’Haÿ-les-Roses, a commune in the southern suburbs of Paris.

“While trying to protect the children and escape the attackers, my wife and one of my children were injured.”

Jeanbrun said that he had “no words strong enough to describe his emotion towards the horror of this night” and thanked police and rescue services for their help.

The Créteil prosecutor’s office has classified the incident as an “attempted murder.”

Invasion and immigration are two distinct things. Immigrants come to a new country intending to become part of its fabric and contribute to its well-being. That does not require giving up their identity, their religion, or family history. It does require dedicating yourself to your new home.

This process is not easy or quick. Poor Sicilians arriving in the United States in the early 1900s did not magically transform into Americans. They spoke no English at first. They kept to themselves. They retained habits and characteristics that set them apart at first from the broader community of Americans.

Nevertheless, over time they melded into that broader community. My own Scottish ancestors did much the same when they arrived in the mid-1700’s. They were not simply regarded as other “white people” when they landed in this country. They kept apart.

The Scots, in the view of the English, drank too much and were much too quick to resort to violence. Their women were regarded as overly forward and even lewd. Two centuries later they have lost most of that separate identity. They are simply part of the broader nation.

Large numbers of the recent immigrants to France have never gone through this process. More to the point – they have no intention of making that transition. They do not just live apart and retain their cultural identity, they openly reject any suggestion that they assimilate.

Beyond that, there is a strong current of thought, which openly demonizes the French culture around them. That culture is regarded as decadent, sinful, and deserving only of being destroyed. Not every immigrant to France shares those beliefs. Many do, and for them, the goal is not to become part of French culture but to replace it, by violence if necessary.

We call that invasion. The French have denied for a very long time that it was real. The ongoing burning of the republic presumably has dispelled any doubts.

France may not have fallen, but it is teetering on the edge.

