Lab-grown meat is now on American grocery store shelves. Our government says they are safe to eat. But are they safe?

As of June this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the sale of meat grown from animal and plant cells. Upside Foods, Good Meat, and Eat Just, all based in California, are three U.S. companies given blanket federal clearance. More than 100 other companies are working on their own versions of fake meat.

Unsurprisingly, oligarchs are investing in fake meat. Bill Gates and Britain’s Richard Branson invested in Upside Foods, giving it a value of more than $1 billion. Gates is also investing in Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, and Hampton Creek Foods. Gates says lab-grown meat will somehow lessen global warming, end inhumane treatment of animals, and cure a growing global food crisis. Peter Theil, an oligarch born in Germany, also gave a substantial grant to Modern Meadow, a company using animal stem cells to do "tissue engineering" to create meat and leather with 3D printing technology.

The marketing of fake chicken meat and fake eggs is also well underway with Eat Just, another California company intent on replacing eggs in baked food, cookie dough, and mayonnaise. They also market a fake egg product that looks like scrambled eggs. Whole Foods founder John Mackey is an investor, so the Whole Foods chain is selling “Just Mayonnaise.” Earlier this year the FDA and USDA gave blanket approval to Eat Just to sell its fake chicken meat and fake egg products across the United States.

University studies, doctors, farmers, and many nations are resisting GMO crops and fake meat propaganda. Regarding claims by Bill Gates about the global warming benefits of fake meat, researchers at the University of California, Davis, showed in a “cradle-to-gate life cycle” analysis that the lab-grown meat industry produces four to 25 times more CO2 than traditional animal husbandry. (This information is for those who still believe the global warming hoax.) As for Gates’ claim fake food does not involve inhumane treatment of animals, remember that cultured or cell-based meats are created by growing animal cells in a solution made from the blood of a calf fetus. In short, pregnant cows are slaughtered to drain the blood of their unborn calves.

Are cows really that bad?

Global resistance also persists against GMO crops. The World Economic Forum (WEF) tells us that "Agricultural land use is a key component in both sides of the net-zero equation ... crops can be engineered to more efficiently capture carbon dioxide and turn it into oxygen or store it in the soil." Nevertheless, European nations like France, Germany, and Italy have outright bans on all genetically modified food (GMO). Others include India, Russia, and China. An additional 60 countries have also imposed significant restrictions on GMO crops, whether they capture carbon or not.

According to some estimates, GMO crops could use up to 25% less water. That looks like a silver bullet for our drought-damaged crops of corn and soy, but GMO corn and soy crops are being destroyed by drought just as much and just as fast as organically grown corn and soy.

So if organic crops using no pesticides or chemicals, and GMO crops that do can’t solve the drought problem, the question arises: Why promote using GMO crops to lessen climate change worries?

The answer is: follow the money. For example, check links between researchers who say GMO seeds are climate-friendly and investors in those GMO seeds. A good example is Alliance for Science, a group that extolls GMO crops as having "significant environmental benefits." The primary sponsor of the Alliance for Science is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Why? Because it’s a major investor in GMO seeds and crops. As early as 2010, the Gates Foundation was under heavy criticism for its ties to Monsanto and its abusive GMO seed program.

The USDA, FDA, and other government agencies tell us that fake meat and other GMO products are safe and nutritious. On the other hand, we know that “cell-based” fake meat is made from animal cells by using trade secret processes that have never been tested for long-term side effects. Rather like the Covid vaccines, don’t you think?

And what about “plant-based” meat?

Dr. Mercola reports that researchers have discovered that gene editing wreaks a plant’s genome by causing hundreds of unintended genetic changes “in a catastrophic event” that modifies the plant’s genome. “Because these changes are impossible to predict, gene-edited plants cannot be assumed safe without extensive testing.”

That means the plant-based meat now on grocery store shelves could be dangerous to your health. Furthermore, since plants have been genetically modified to produce fake meat, the “Non-GMO Product” label on the package is also fake.

Dr. Mercola adds, “If you care about your health, I have but one recommendation. Stay clear of all these lab-grown concoctions. There’s simply no telling how they may affect your health, and no one is studying it either.”

Why is this happening? Because synthetic biology used for food production is a formidable control mechanism. Globalists like Bill Gates already own or control most of the calories grown in the world. Replacing real animal foods with patented lab-made proteins will then give them unparalleled power to control the world’s population. It will also give them greater control over people’s health. It’s now known that eating ultra-processed food contributes to chronic disease, and those health problems can only benefit Big Pharma and its oligarch overlords.

Forbes reports that Bill Gates is worth $117 billion and is the sixth richest man in the world. His actions make it clear that what motivates that triple-digit billionaire is a desire to control the entire planet’s population.

I’ll bet Gates also has a plan to live forever.

