Our borders have ceased to exist. Law enforcement across the nation has been vilified and rendered impotent. The economy is in free fall. It is not hard to understand why crime is out of control and major retailers are fleeing every major city in the country.

This is the world Joe Biden built, a nightmarish, dystopian reality straight out of Hollywood. Joe and his minions continue to feed us the fantasy of “Build Back Better”. Out in the real world, city by city, Americans are confronting the horrible truth.

New York is the latest flashpoint. The Governor of New York State has now been forced to send in the National Guard and implement bag checks at city subway stations in a desperate attempt to deal with an explosion of violent crime. It may take a lot more than that to turn things around.

Hours after Governor Hochul announced the deployment of the Guard a good Samaritan who intervened to stop the harassment of an elderly woman at a Bronx subway station was attacked and slashed on the hand. The perpetrators ran away. That was the second attack of the day.

Earlier this week, a man was kicked to the tracks at Penn Station. Then another rider was attacked with a hammer.

Last week a subway conductor was stabbed in the neck in Brooklyn, a young man was slashed on the hand in Manhattan and an older man was stabbed in the stomach. All those attacks occurred in or around the subway system.

That’s just a sampling of the wave of attacks that have taken place in New York City subways since the beginning of the year.

According to the City of New York, police will now be deploying 94 bag screening teams to 136 subway stations each week.

“These brazen heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated,” Hochul declared from the MTA’s Transit Rail Control Center in Midtown, pointing to last week’s random slashing of a train conductor and other recent acts of violence.

Subway crime rates spiked 45% in January compared to the same month last year. Overall, for the year, crime is up on the subways by 13%, according to the most recent NYPD statistics.

Interestingly, the Governor responded to critics by saying that New York did not have a problem with crime it had a problem with recidivism So, the issue is not so much more people committing crimes as criminals being allowed to continue to prey on the public without going to jail? I think we all knew that.

Earlier this month a woman playing the cello in a subway station was attacked. She had a glass bottle smashed over her head. The attacker was arrested and then released without bail by the judge.

Illegal immigrants who attacked New York Police Department officers in February were arrested and then immediately set free on bail. Several of them then fled the state. Last week a repeat offender who had already been arrested six times this year alone was released without bail after his most recent arrest. Rudell Faulkner has “47 priors and 28 convictions for preying on New Yorkers” in the streets and transit system, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

“He was arrested again last week for jumping the [turnstile] in possession of felony narcotics and was charged with an additional grand larceny against a 56-year-old woman who was going about her daily business, marking his sixth arrest this year, with four being felonies,” Chell said.

“This is bail reform of the bail reform. The cops did a good job. The DA did a good job. But in this case, the judge let him walk out the door. What does that mean? That means there are more victims in New York City about the happen,” Chell said.

Last week after the subway conductor was slashed on the neck subway workers, fed up with escalating violence, staged a work slowdown to draw attention to the situation. Train crews on the A and C lines went into "standby" as they sought "safety reassurance from management." Transit workers declined to carry out their duties and instead submitted safety complaints. Transit Workers Union Local 100 president Richard Davis blamed MTA leadership for failing to protect employees in a statement released to the press.

"The law is clear: our safety is in the hands of our employer. But we need better protection now, before we lose one of our own,” Davis said. “We're at a breaking point where we can't do our jobs safely. The city is in crisis, and the target is on our backs.”

To date, at least seven transit workers have been assaulted this year. Earlier this month a man punched a station agent multiple times at the Wall Street stop in Lower Manhattan on the 4 and 5 lines. She was left with a broken eye socket.

None of this was unforeseeable. Stupidity has consequences. When you stop enforcing the law, crime rises and innocent, law-abiding citizens are victimized. This did not just happen. Our elected leaders, starting with the man who calls himself President, made this happen. That’s reality, and New York City is facing it right now.