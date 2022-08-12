During the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas the Epoch Times interviewed Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry about his views on the threat posed by Communist China. Said Perry, “We need to quit this viewpoint that they’re a strategic competitor. China and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) (see) the United States as their enemy. And they treat us as such. It’s time we start acting like there’s an enemy out there.” Perry went on to suggest that the United States should classify the Chinese Communist Party as a transnational criminal organization.

“If you look at the evidence, everything they do qualifies them for that,” said Perry.

Yesterday, without explanation, FBI agents stopped Perry while he was on vacation and seized his cellphone.

That was quick Xi.

Perry, a retired Army general, has pushed the case for designating the CCP as a transnational criminal organization on many occasions. He has in fact introduced a bill in Congress that would mandate such an action. Such a designation for the CCP would effectively be the death knell for the current Chinese efforts to become the dominant power on the planet.

It would also be without question the right thing to do.

The CCP holds a billion people hostage in the world’s largest gulag. It enslaves millions in concentration camps and produces goods using literal slave labor. It engages in forced organ harvesting for profit.

The CCP allowed a virus engineered in one of its labs to ravage the world. It lied about every aspect of the pandemic. It destroyed evidence and covered up the origins of COVID-19. Untold numbers of people died as a result. We are still reeling from the economic impact.

The CCP engages in espionage against the United States on an industrial scale. It coopts our politicians, thought leaders, academics, and journalists. It steals our most sensitive secrets. It does all of this in furtherance of its objective of becoming the dominant power on the planet.

The CCP is directly involved in the production of fentanyl and its movement into the United States in violation of our laws. This deadly drug is ravaging our population. Morgues in big cities are literally overflowing with the victims of what amounts to a deliberate chemical attack on our country.

Chinese hackers directed by the CCP have stolen some of our most sensitive military technology. They have taken the personal data of hundreds of millions of Americans. Estimates are that CCP intellectual property theft costs the United States $600 billion a year.

Perry’s bill, H.R. 8491 would designate the CCP as a transnational organized crime group and put it on the Top International Criminal Organization Target (TICOT) list. It would encourage the attorney general to charge the CCP and its agents with crimes under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. It would fundamentally change our relationship with China and mark the beginning of the end of our current, self-destructive economic and political relationship with the tyrannical regime in Beijing.

Maybe that’s why Perry had to be targeted. Maybe that’s why a decorated combat veteran who has served his country his entire life suddenly found himself being approached and targeted by FBI agents acting not as law enforcement officers but as hired muscle sending a message of intimidation.

No one is safe, not even a sitting member of Congress.

We have allowed the CCP to sink its talons deep into the soul of this nation. We have allowed it to buy many of our “leaders” and acquire massive influence over the actions of our government. We have looked the other way even as this influence has extended to the Oval Office itself.

We have paid the price. The enemy is inside the wire and inside our most powerful institutions. We now live in a world wherein we must ask previously unthinkable questions.

Does the FBI answer to Xi Jinping?