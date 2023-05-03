Dissociative Identity Disorder (Multiple Personality Disorder)

A mental health condition, people with dissociative identity disorder (DID) have two or more separate personalities. These identities control a person’s behavior at different times. DID can cause gaps in memory and other problems. Various types of psychotherapy can help people manage the symptoms of DID.

We have known for a long time that people can have multiple personalities. Now we know that governments can suffer from the same problem.

Joe Biden just announced that he is calling up the Reserves to help fight the flood of illegal immigrants coming across our southern “border.” Per a recently signed executive order, Biden announced, “I am authorizing the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security to order to active duty such units and individual members of the Ready Reserve under the jurisdiction of the Secretary concerned,” Biden wrote in a subsequent letter to Congress. “The authorities that have been invoked will ensure the Department of Defense can properly sustain its support of the Department of Homeland Security concerning international drug trafficking along the Southwest Border.”

The drugs flooding into this country are moved by Mexican drug cartels. These cartels effectively control all of the territory inside what we continue to call Mexico. They also operate deep inside the United States.

Biden’s border policies have made these cartels fabulously wealthy and powerful. These criminal organizations now make more money moving people than they do drugs. The cartels make literally billions of dollars a year from this human trafficking. One recent estimate indicated that the cartels made $13 billion from human smuggling in 2021. The revenues have only gone up since then.

They do all this because Biden’s policies allow them to. He has essentially shut down enforcement of our immigration laws. And, now he is worried about the consequences of his own actions? He is calling out the Army to stop the cartels from doing what he empowered them to do?

Biden opened the border as soon as he entered the White House. The Mexican drug cartels are in operational control of the border. We placed our national security under the control of ultra-violent transnational criminal organizations.

All of this was laid out in the clearest possible terms when Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz testified to Congress last month. Asked directly if the border was under our operational control Ortiz said “No.” He also noted that a number of areas along the border were in “crisis.” He added that it had been a mistake to stop building the border wall.

“When he took office, President Biden inherited what many experts considered to be the most secure land borders in U.S. history, with expanded and improved barriers, updated technology, and more personnel, all of which was backed up by policies that deterred migrants from crossing illegally. Within a short time, that relatively secure southern border was transformed into a chaotic, lawless, and dangerous frontier, with cartels and criminal smuggling organizations strategically orchestrating illegal crossings of migrants. The incentive: the understanding that a large share of migrants who are apprehended by the Border Patrol, especially minors and those arriving with minors, would soon be released and transported to their destination, despite low expectations that they will comply with immigration proceedings or ever qualify to remain legally.”

April 26, 2023 Statement of Jessica M. Vaughan Center for Immigration Studies

The consequences have been horrific. When Biden opened the border to unfettered immigration he opened it to everything. Fentanyl has poured across the border in a flood. One person in the U.S. dies from a fentanyl overdose every seven minutes. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, with the number killed by the drug up 94% since 2019. In January 2023, the equivalent of more than 320 million lethal doses and 1,413 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the southern border.

The reality is this. This administration does not believe in borders. It is run by people who believe that it is morally wrong to prevent people from coming here.

Biden attacked Trump’s border policies as “a moral failing and a national shame” on the 2020 campaign trail. His administration is not attempting to keep people out. It is using all the tools at its disposal to circumvent U.S. law and guarantee that as many people as possible make it here and stay here.

In furtherance of this goal, this administration has effectively entered into a partnership with the Mexican drug cartels. It relies upon them to move the millions of illegals coming north into the United States. Joe Biden has gone into business with the Mexican drug lords in order to break U.S. law and violate his oath under the U.S. Constitution.

At least one of Joe’s personalities has. The other one is sending troops to the border to get everything under control.

