Our southern border no longer exists. On the other side of the imaginary line where that border used to be the territory is largely under the control of powerful ultra-violent narco-terrorists– not the government in Mexico City. It appears to be the express policy of the Biden administration to make these narco kingdoms more powerful and more dangerous.

The scope of the invasion that is underway is difficult to comprehend. A few years ago the U.S. Border Patrol apprehended roughly half a million illegals annually. Last year, as a direct result of Biden’s policies, the Border Patrol apprehended 2.4 million. We are on track to break that record this year.

Those are just the people who are apprehended. No one has any real idea how many more are never picked up. Since Biden took office the Border Patrol has picked up 4.6 million people.

Those people and all the other countless “got aways” don’t cross the border on their own. They are moved by Mexican drug cartels.

“Never have Mexico’s ruthless crime syndicates and their paramilitary forces earned so much money from their control of the crossings and from smuggling. And for the first time in memory, the cartel proceeds from this [human] smuggling event are said to have surpassed those from drug smuggling. And prior to this, they might have made, you know, 500 million (dollars) a year. Now they’re up to as high as $13 billion a year. All that money is going to buy what? Weapons, equipment, and influence in Mexico. Not good for U.S. national security.” Todd Bensman, Center for Immigration Studies and author of “Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in U.S. History”.

The vast criminal enterprises which threaten to transform Mexico into a narco-state are now actually making more money from smuggling people into the United States than they are from selling drugs.

“Migrant smuggling on the U.S. southern border has evolved over the past 10 years from a scattered network of freelance “coyotes” into a multi-billion-dollar international business controlled by organized crime, including some of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels." New York Times report via WPDE.com

“The enterprises have teams specializing in logistics, transportation, surveillance, stash houses and accounting — all supporting an industry whose revenues have soared to an estimated $13 billion today from $500 million in 2018, according to Homeland Security Investigations, the federal agency that investigates such cases." New York Times report via WPDE.com

Inside Mexico, all of the money that the cartels are earning from human smuggling is going to buy weapons and build what amount to private armies. Those armies increasingly threaten the stability of the Mexican state itself. The cartels are not simply gangs. They are enterprises, which are replacing the government completely in many areas.

The implications of all this inside Mexico are dramatic enough. We face the very real prospect of having a terrorist state right next door. There is no magic reason, however, why the increasingly wealthy and powerful criminal enterprises in Mexico have to limit their reach to Mexican territory. They already operate across the United States, and inevitably the power they wield inside Mexico will be displayed here.

During a recent trip to Arizona, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy noted that the drug cartels were now the largest employer in Southern Arizona. They are hiring Americans in vast numbers to smuggle people and drugs. Our citizens work for narco-terrorist organizations – on our soil.

“Every day, cartels post on social media platforms and recruit teenagers in Arizona to act as drivers for their illegal operations. These teens – some as young as 14 – are lured by the promise of easy cash and wind up participating in illegal smuggling, endangering everyday Arizonans along the way. Our bipartisan legislation cracks down on this criminal activity, holds social media platforms accountable, and further secures our border.” Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee

The DEA’s latest assessment found major Mexican cartels operating in at least 60 American cities. There is literally no corner of the United States where these terrorist organizations are not active.

The Biden administration pretends publicly that none of this is happening. Internally, documents show they are fully informed and fully aware of the implications of their policies.

Last year a redacted copy of an internal DHS document was released by the state of Florida. That document entitled “U.S. Customs and Border Protection Overview of the Southwest Border” laid out in the clearest possible terms what was happening.

The document stated in part,

“…we assess that smuggling networks are very active in promoting the flow of migrants through Mexico as drug trafficking organizations maintain control of the primary trafficking corridors into the United States. The drug trafficking organizations’ control of these corridors allows them to regulate the flow of migrants as well as charge migrants a ‘tax’ … for the right to pass through the corridors.”

It continued,

“Transnational criminal organizations will exploit migration flows and entrench themselves in the smuggling cycle. TCOs endanger vulnerable individuals, amass illicit profits that feed cartel violence in Mexico and along the border, and create a volatile border environment.”

There is no sign that the Biden administration intends to do anything to reverse any of the trends we are seeing. The cartels are getting bigger, and richer, and extending their reach onto our soil.

We are helping them do it. We are sowing the seeds of our own destruction.

