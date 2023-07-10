Biden Lies And Says Taliban Helping Us Fight Al Qaida - His Lies Are Going To Get A Great Many People Killed
“Remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al-Qaida would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban," Joe Biden said Friday. "What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”
Biden has done a lot of horrifying things since he sat down in the White House. This may be the worst. He is lying. He is covering for the enemy. He is providing a mortal enemy with the time and space it needs to plan mass murder. He might as well be in some alternate universe.
Meanwhile, in the real world, in the nightmare that is now Afghanistan very evil men are already hard at work on the next 9/11.
President Biden’s comments come after an independent United Nations report found that the Taliban are providing Al Qaida monthly “welfare payments” that are used to pay fighters, the Taliban’s Ministry of Defense now uses al Qaeda training manuals and receives instruction from al Qaeda, and that al Qaeda has established training camps across Afghanistan, one of which is specifically used to train suicide bombers. Per the UN report, the “relationship between the Taliban and al-Qaida remained close and symbiotic with al-Qaida viewing Taliban-administered Afghanistan as a safe haven.”
“It is completely divorced from reality for President Biden to claim that al Qaeda is no longer operating in Afghanistan or that the Taliban has somehow become our national security partner in the region,” said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul. “Al Zawahiri, the leader of al Qaeda, was discovered living comfortably in Kabul in a home owned by a senior Taliban official, and when the U.S. neutralized the al Qaeda leader, the Taliban disavowed the strike. The UN and top U.S. generals regularly report al Qaeda’s growing capabilities, which not only go unchecked by the Taliban, but are aided by the Taliban through funding and security cooperation. President Biden’s words can only be interpreted as an attempt to whitewash the Taliban and al Qaeda’s longstanding ties, and may even be an attempt to get America on the path of recognizing the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan. That is something I will do everything in my power to oppose.”
As noted above there are now at least five Al Qaida training camps in Afghanistan. This is in addition to a broad support structure dedicated to moving operatives in and out of country and providing them with the weapons and munitions they need.
Our ability to monitor what is happening on the ground in any meaningful way is virtually nil. We are back to the days of taking pictures from space of training facilities and wishing we had some idea what was going to happen next.
Al Qaida is also increasingly intertwined with the Taliban. The current Taliban governor of Nuristan Province for example is Hafiz Muhammad Agha Hakeem, an Al Qaida leader. There are several other Al Qaida officials serving in similar positions in the Taliban government that Joe claims is helping us fight terrorism.
Al Qaida in fact is not simply preparing to launch attacks, it is already doing so. A steady stream of reporting from multiple sources indicates that Al Qaida is directly involved in training and equipping Pakistani Taliban forces. Those forces are staging attacks on Pakistani security forces daily. The express purpose of these attacks per the Pakistani Taliban is to topple the government in Islamabad and replace it with an Islamic emirate on the model of the one that now exists in Kabul.
Pakistan is a nuclear-armed state. It possesses roughly 200 operational nuclear warheads and the means to deliver them. Its economy is in shambles and its military is riddled with Islamists who might well make common cause with the Taliban and Al Qaida. Our leaving Afghanistan ended nothing. It just allowed the jihadists to move on to their next target.
Meanwhile, Al Qaida operates affiliates in many nations other than Afghanistan. Those affiliates are scattered across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. They are growing in strength, and they all have the same ultimate goal, to strike the far enemy.
That is us.
For many years prior to 9/11, I worked counterterrorism. I proposed operations against the growing Al Qaida threat many times. Most were shut down. Others that somehow managed to get off the ground were hamstrung and also ultimately shut down.
Many other officers in the CIA did the same. They proposed killing Bin Laden before he could make good on his threat to strike us on our own soil. They proposed plans to kidnap him and other key leaders. They suggested ways to seize Al Qaida funds and cut off their sources of supplies and money.
None of these things were ever approved. The Clinton administration was far more interested in feeding the American people the fantasy that the Cold War was over, peace had broken out and there was nothing to fear in this new, kinder, gentler world.
Three thousand people had to die before we were allowed to take the gloves off. Now, over twenty years later we have come full circle. Once again a man in the Oval Office is lying and watching while the danger grows ever greater. Once again we are doing nothing and letting the enemy plan our demise.
Al Qaida is not gone from Afghanistan. The Taliban is not helping us. Biden is lying and before he is done his lies are going to get a great many people killed.
I sit here in utter disbelief of what has happened to our country as well as the world. Men like you have dedicated their lives to protect our homeland and keep its citizenry safe. We dropped the ball during the Clinton administration when the Lincoln bedroom was sold for campaign contributions and secrets went missing from Los Alamos. 9/11 stunned us and shook us to our core and we united saying this would never happen again. The thrill of electing the nation's first black president overrode the need to have qualifications and again we started sliding into the abyss. The fundamental transformation included the push to early retirement many military officers who did not embrace the partisan programs. After the Hag failed to be elected, the left vowed its revenge. The first tragedy was General Flynn who was sacrificed by an inept administration who really didn't understand what they were up against, relying on the advice of GOP hacks. They never truly got on course as there were too many appointments who were against their platform. We have a blatantly anti-American POTUS who somehow garnered 81 million votes and yet our representatives are not calling for an impeachment, not calling out the border crisis, not stopping the spending crisis and are complicit in our destruction. Is is all for money? for power? to be in the "in" crowed? The bill is coming due. God save us.
It beyond maddening. My POV is a lil different. I just watched us spend what, 3 trillion USD in both Iraq and Afghanistan? How many lives lost? Adding up all coalition and contractors dead, you come up with 20,000 or so dead on our side. Hundreds of thousands seriously injured or maimed. Not to mention the over 1 million dead enemy and then civilians on top of that. And the Taliban and Al Qaida are still a threat? Try to grasp that simple truth. Our nation is totally screwed. We don't have the love of our own selves and nation required to actually fight any 'enemy' successfully. What a sad joke our nation has become. And don't tell me we couldn't have vaporized them all if we actually had the balls to do so.
I always have a weird POV it seems. Like when I watch documentaries on the Delta and Green Berets and CIA ops folks on the ground in Afghanistan while we were fighting with the Northern Alliance, I'm screaming at the TV: Why aren't we dropping supplies and ammo and providing much more significant CAS? Why didn't we have a massive presence on the ground? I watch those brave guys fighting on horseback and I'm like 'WTF?' I want to see ARMOR. Heli gunships. AC-130 gunships. And don't tell me we couldn't have forward deployed more force. Turns out this was 'fashionable' in DC. Our mil leadership was proud that we 'weren't going to get bogged down like the Russians'. Lol.
We never won. They just retreated and reformed, over and over and over...And here we are. I'm embarrassed to be an American.