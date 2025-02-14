During the Vietnam War, the U.S. dropped sensors from the air along the Ho Chi Minh Trail. The sensors embedded themselves in the ground and then “phoned home”. Their antennas were made to resemble tree branches and other vegetation. The sensors detected seismic disturbances created by passing North Vietnamese supply trucks and picked up voices or sometimes both. The data allowed American forces to detect movement and vector in strikes on North Vietnamese forces.

That was over fifty years ago. Technology has come a long way. Sensors dropped from the air today can relay much more data and send it directly home via satellite communications rather than an orbiting relay aircraft. They can sense movement, detect temperature variations, and even tiny amounts of radiation.

Which brings us to the infamous Chinese spy balloon Joe Biden let drift around over our nuke bases and cross the width of the country before he ordered it shot down.

The balloon came down in the water off the East Coast. It and its payload were recovered by the American military. An assessment was made of the remains. Details on that classified assessment have been made public recently.

Most of the press coverage has focused on the fact that the balloon had a lot of U.S. tech on board. For example, it was communicating with Beijing via Iridium satellite communications. Less attention has been paid to the fact that the balloon was carrying gliders. That means it was carrying devices that could be dropped in flight and then glide down to a safe landing on the ground.

“Sensor Drop. A high-altitude balloon can drop autonomous gliders that travel to land near targets of interest. The gliders can be outfitted with sensors to detect anything from micro vibrations (i.e. passing trucks, tanks) to radiation or chemical particles (affluents) in the air. Targets might include military, nuclear, or chemical production or storage facilities. A balloon could deploy dozens of gliders. With a conservative 10-to-1 glide ratio, a GPS guided glider released at 60,000 feet could travel over 100 miles to its target.”

Time Magazine

We don’t know exactly what those gliders carried because they had all been dropped before the balloon came down. The container within the balloon’s payload, which held them, was empty when it was recovered. Presumably, that means those gliders are somewhere on American soil. Of course, that could be anywhere, but I’ll put my money on somewhere near the key facilities located at all those American nuclear facilities the balloon was allowed to circle by China Joe.

There is nothing theoretical about any of this. Publicly available, unclassified information shows the Chinese were conducting tests involving the dropping of “micro-gliders” from high-altitude balloons over Inner Mongolia at least as early as 2020. In the words of the study reporting on the tests: “The purpose of the micro glider is to be launched from a super pressure balloon at high altitude, glide to the target position to collect data and upload data to the staying balloon.”

While traversing the country, the Chinese spy balloon flew over multiple military bases, including Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, one of three bases that maintains and operates Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles; Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, the headquarters of US Strategic Command, which oversees America’s nuclear forces; and Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, which hosts two nuclear submarine squadrons. It did not simply drift aimlessly over these facilities. High-altitude balloons can be remotely controlled to change altitude and thereby catch different wind currents and move in different directions. Over Malmstrom for instance the balloon was tracked through multiple figure-eight patterns.

Consider the possible implications of what we know. Chinese emplaced sensors could now be located on U.S. military bases that house nuclear weapons and the forces whose job it is to deliver those weapons in time of war. Those sensors could be disguised to look like almost anything and to lie dormant, sending data home only when queried or only when certain kinds of indicators are acquired.

Such sensors could detect the movement of nuclear weapons. They could monitor recall networks for the flight crews of nuclear bombers. They could detect all of the sounds, smells, and vibrations associated with a bomber force getting ready to fly a mission. And, they could send all of that information directly to Beijing quite likely without our knowledge.

A recent “threat snapshot” conducted by the House Committee on Homeland Security found that the threat from Chinese espionage inside the United States increased significantly during the four years of the Biden administration. As bad as that is, we should face the fact that we likely still do not have a complete handle on how much damage has been done.

There may be Chinese sensors on U.S. nuke bases. Is anybody looking for them?