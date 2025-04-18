Is history repeating itself as, once again, we see America subjected to a “Red Scare,” although this time one of a different “substantive” color?

When Russia turned communist in 1917 and later, as the Soviet Union, acquired nuclear weapons after World War II, Americans at home were subjected to the “Red Scare.” Politicians like Senator Joe McCarthy (R-Wisconsin) spread the fear that communist “reds” lurked behind every corner in America. His fanning of this fear involved the unwarranted persecution of individual Americans and institutions – a process that gave rise to the term “McCarthyism.” What marked the beginning of McCarthy’s downfall were senate hearings he held in 1954 accusing the U.S. Army of harboring communists. The American public had finally had enough of his use of accusations to taint opponents despite lacking any supporting evidence.

Today we are witnessing a similar persecution of a different group of “reds.” Although it took until the 2020 presidential election for both our major political parties to officially have their colors aligned in name as well as on electoral maps, Democrats were alternatively referred to as the blue party and Republicans as the red.

But with this color coding, a new red scare has emerged. We are seeing the Republican Party, headed for the second time by President Donald Trump, pummeled mercilessly by the blue leftists of the Democrat Party for no reason other than to promote fear about the red party and disrupt national unity in an effort to regain power.

Democrat Party leaders – at a loss to conduct substantive discussions about issues important to voters such as illegal immigration, transgender women competing in sports with biological women, outrageous and uncontrolled government spending, etc. -- instead choose to rely on the old 20th century Red Scare tactics to condemn their Republican opponents.

In an effort to resurrect memories of those responsible for World War II, blue party leaders make references comparing Trump to Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini. So repetitive are these verbal assaults, they appear to be incorporated within Democrat Party talking points.

During the 2024 presidential campaign and before President Joe Biden withdrew, his campaign constantly linked Trump to Hitler. After his withdrawal, leaders like former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said Trump was a Mussolini/Hitler for his efforts to delegitimize the press. After Trump’s win, bleeding heart liberal Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) claimed America was on the verge of fascism.

Such demonization efforts of red party members is not limited to its leaders. Recently, Representative Yara Zokaie (D-Colorado), pushed a bill paving the way for parents, who she described as “uncooperative” concerning their child’s gender transition, to lose custody – outrageously likening them to the KKK.

What these politicos ignore, showing their naiveté, is that we are not on the verge of facism but, rather, that we are on the verge of pushing members of society to the edge as they are irresponsibly influenced by such toxicity being expressed. We are witnessing a society in which people – hearing outrageous red scare claims against Republicans and calls for violence – are triggered into acting upon knee-jerk reactions.

We have already witnessed examples of these:

The senseless December 4, 2024 Midtown Manhattan shooting in broad daylight of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson by Luigi Mangione, 26, is one. And, proof that Mangione is not alone in his mad thinking it is acceptable to take an innocent life is reflected by the fact, despite being charged with both murder and terrorism, he has supporters contributing to a $1 million defense fund for him. Even more outrageously, less than three months after the murder, a digital billboard truck near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse displayed images of Manigione–one of which gave him a Christ-like appearance.

Also, violent rhetoric about Trump has resulted in two attempts on his life. We need to remember there are members of society sitting on the edge of reason, capable of acting on instant impulse. It does not take much anti-Trump vitriol to trigger it.

We are witnessing the impact of hateful speech against Republicans in the form of other acts of violence as well, like the firebombing of their party headquarters in New Mexico. Meanwhile, Trump’s creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, has generated a “Tesla Takedown” protest campaign and attacks against the multi-billionaire’s cars and car dealerships.

This violence occurs despite DOGE uncovering billions of dollars in government fraud and waste. Why do people participate in such protests when DOGE is saving them tax dollars? The answer is because Musk is part of Trump’s red party which, according to blue party leaders, is evil.

The foolish irony here is that these domestic terrorists embrace environment-saving programs of which Tesla is one. But Democrat leaders have yet to condemn these attacks despite Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) challenging them to do so. Such delay is reminiscent of Democrats’ slow response to the Black Lives Matter riots occurring after the 2020 death of George Floyd while being arrested by police.

Meanwhile, lighting a fuse of Trump hatred is the group “Indivisible” –cofounded by Democrat operatives Ezra Levin and his wife and featured as TIME 100’s Most Influential People of 2019. Working with a network of radical liberal groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America (responsible for bringing us the progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and appearing as a commentator on every liberal news source possible, Levin tries to give his group a grassroots democratic face; however, more telling of his motivation is his brazen quoting of China’s Mao Tse Tung and selection of a Communist holiday, May 1 – which is International Workers Day – to fight Trump’s “fascism.” Talk about a 20th century Red Scare!

Almost seven decades after the last Red Scare, we are suffering another one, although of a different substantive color. Unfortunately, McCarthyism has now been adopted by the Democrats to use against their political opponents.