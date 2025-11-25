Zohran Mamdani is the Mayor-Elect of New York City. There are many reasons why he won. One of them is the support he received from individuals directly tied to the Communist Party of China and the Chinese United Front.

When Marx and Engels wrote the Communist Manifesto, they couched the struggle in which they were engaged in terms of a battle between the working class, the proletariat, and the bourgeoisie - the owners of the means of production. Much later, Marxist theorists revised the doctrine. They focused on what I will call the cleavage points in society - ethnicity, gender, etc. Communists would no longer simply talk in terms of mobilizing workers. Now they would focus on any distinctions in a society that would provide them an opportunity to divide and conquer.

The Chinese Communists have refined this to an art form. They have a worldwide influence network, the United Front, which wages war on the enemies of the CCP and seeks to tear them down from within. It turns blacks against whites, Muslims against Christians, native born Americans against immigrants. The United Front is frighteningly effective, and its fingerprints are all over the Mamdani campaign and the installation of a radical Communist in City Hall.

Neville Roy Singham is a tech entrepreneur turned Chinese Communist pawn. He lives full-time in Shanghai now, and from there, on behalf of the CCP, he funds a wide range of groups inside the United States. Each group has a slightly different focus, but they all have one thing in common. They are dedicated to destroying the United States as we know it.

These groups include The People’s Forum, ANSWER Coalition, International Peoples’ Assembly (IPA), Code Pink, Al-Awda NY, National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP), Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), Palestinian American Community Center (PACC), and Jews For Mamdani. There is extensive overlap amongst all of these groups, and all of them are in one way or the other part of the “ecosystem” which supported Mamdani’s campaign.

Code Pink is run by Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans. She is also the author of a book called ‘China Is Not Our Enemy’. That book was coauthored with a researcher at the Tricontinental Institute. Tricontinental, run by Indian Marxist academic Vijay Prashad, is funded by Singham, employs Singham’s son, and generally pushes a pro-Chinese line. Code Pink promoted Mamdani, and as one would expect, labeled all opposition to Mamdani as “Islamophobic” and “racist.”

Jews for Mamdani is run by Singham’s niece, Alicia Singham Goodwin. Alicia is a longtime Mamdani comrade. She is credited with having crafted Mamdani’s ‘free buses’ proposal.

Singham Goodwin’s mom is Roy Singham’s sister, Shanti Singham, who is also tied to China. She is a professor at the CCP-controlled East China Normal University in Shanghai. She promotes Chinese Confucius Institutes in Africa, which spread Chinese propaganda and influence on the continent.

Singham Goodwin is also a leader in the NYC Democratic Socialists of America. Her social media shows her posing with Mamdani and with Jodie Evans, Singham’s wife, and as noted above, the founder of CodePink.

People’s Forum’s co-founder and 2024 PSL nominee, Claudia De la Cruz, endorsed Mamdani wholeheartedly. People’s Forum, funded by Singham, was instrumental in orchestrating college takeovers in New York City and providing guidance to the groups that occupied those campuses.

Singham’s niece, Alicia Singham Goodwin, his sister, Shanti Singham, and her husband, Daniel Goodwin, all donated large sums of money to a Mamdani PAC.

Other Pro-CCP “influencers” were also directly involved in the Mamdani campaign or spent time promoting his candidacy. Left-wing YouTuber Eric Hovagim served as a video editor for the campaign. Hovagim has put out videos in support of the CCP, denying the Uyghur genocide. Like Singham, he now resides in China.

Hasan Piker, a prominent leftist influencer, put his support behind Mamdani as well. Piker, who is closely associated with the DSA and PSL, produced videos in support of the campaign, among them an interview with Mamdani.

At Mamdani’s election watch party, Piker famously characterized the U.S.’s victory over the USSR as a tragedy. Shortly thereafter, he traveled to China and sat down with Chinese state media to dispel “rumors,” misunderstandings,” and “outright lies” about communist China.

What is perhaps most remarkable about all this is what it says about the state of our counterintelligence efforts to combat Chinese unconventional warfare against the United States. There can be no reasonable doubt that Singham and his cohorts, at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party, are actively working to destroy the republic. There can also be no reasonable doubt that there are many others doing the same thing. Beijing is waging war on us, and we are watching it happen.

Zohran Mamdani was elected with the help of many actors. Some of those are clearly agents of the Chinese Communist Party. Our largest city will soon be run by Beijing’s man.