To Review:

Last week President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, dressed like he was going to a seedy Ukrainian nightclub for some shots with the boys, sauntered into the Oval Office, effectively lifted his leg on the furniture and was unceremoniously bounced out before lunch. He then embarked on a tour of Europe to meet with various foreign leaders and demonstrate to the world that he does not need American help and his buddies across the pond will protect him from Putin and the Russian Army.

Donald Trump has now paused all American military aid, leaving Zelenskyy and his Euro-Allies to go it alone.

Good luck with that, Zelenskyy.

At the head of the pack of those nations pledging to stand with Ukraine are Britain and France. Were this 1815, their military support might mean something. It is not. A lot has changed.

As of November 2024, the British Army had a grand total of 18,398 personnel who were actually medically qualified for deployment. There are roughly three times as many soldiers at Fort Bragg alone.

Putin has 1.5 million soldiers under arms.

The French Army is larger than the British but still nowhere near capable of posing any serious threat to the Russians. During the 30-year period between 1991 and 2021, the number of French main battle tanks dropped from 1,349 to 222. In order to sustain a deployment of 5000 troops to Africa to fight Islamic extremists, Paris had to use almost eighty percent of its actual military equipment.

The Russians have lost somewhere around 4000 tanks in the war in Ukraine to date.

It is not simply in the number of troops under arms or tanks that the Europeans are grossly inadequate, however. None of the countries now expressing solidarity with Kiev can begin to match the capabilities that the U.S. has brought to the fight. When Putin rants about missile strikes on Russian territory being effectively American strikes on his country, he has a point. The missiles are American. The training in how to use them came from America. The warheads are filled with explosives made in the U.S. The targeting data fed into the missile systems to allow them to strike targets hundreds of miles away with precision came from us.

About the only thing Ukrainian about such an attack has been the finger on the guy pressing the launch button.

In point of fact, there is no replacement for American assistance. Nobody can fill the gap. Ukraine, by virtue of Zelenskyy’s mad antics, is now effectively poised to stand alone against Moscow. That’s not a fair fight. That’s a prescription for disaster.

Perhaps the worst aspect of the current situation, however, has nothing to do with numbers of troops or tanks or even technology. It has to do with political will. The Europeans on many occasions have postured and bloviated about standing up to Russia. The fact is, however, that they have no history of standing together to oppose aggression. It has been the case since at least World War II that if the U.S. does not take the lead no one will.

In 1992, as Yugoslavia broke apart, the Bosnian Serbs began a killing spree. Their goal was clear. They wanted to “cleanse” Bosnia of its Muslim population. They killed 64,000 before they were done.

The bloodbath peaked at Srebrenica. Over five days, 8000 Bosnian Muslims were slaughtered. Dutch troops ostensibly present to protect these people did nothing while the slaughter was carried out.

For four years, as Europe watched, nothing of import was done to end the bloodbath. Finally, in 1995 the United States intervened decisively, pushed aside feckless European UN peacekeepers and launched a bombing campaign on Serbian forces. Some European countries contributed aircraft to this campaign. Their contributions were largely symbolic and of marginal utility.

More U.S. aircraft participated in the bombing campaign than those of all the European countries combined. Sixty-five percent of the ordnance used was delivered to the target by American planes. Most of that delivered by all aircraft was made in the United States. Bosnian Serb heavy weapons, ammunition depots, air defenses, command and control centers and other targets were hammered. Precision guided munitions brought to the fight by the U.S. were decisive. The Serbs had no defense against these and in short order were forced to the negotiating table.

Zelenskyy stands on the precipice of forcing his countrymen to suffer the same fate that awaited the men, women and children of Srebrenica. He is poised to step out into space, cut off from American aid and pinning his hopes on the empty words of European leaders who have no track record of standing up to oppression and no chance of matching the capabilities the Russians can bring to the table.

In Moscow, one assumes Putin is licking his chops. One hopes Zelenskyy will Google Srebrenica, buy a suit and beg for a chance to repair his relations with Washington – before it is too late.