In 532 AD in Constantinople, the capital of the Byzantine Empire, rival gangs of young people associated with different sports clubs dominated public spaces and increasingly turned to violence.

They brawled, ambushed, and rioted. They defied authority. They terrorized innocent citizens.

Then they threatened to bring down the system entirely.

On January 13, 532, during chariot races in the Hippodrome, two different factions, the Blues and the Greens, united and then swarmed out of the stadium, intent on taking control of the city itself. For almost a week, they succeeded. Large areas of the city were burned. Officials were killed. Homes were looted. It took the army to retake the city, and in the end, 30,000 people lay dead.

We may be headed in the same direction ourselves.

All over America, young people, some barely in their teens, are increasingly taking over public spaces and turning to violence. This trend began in inner cities, where swarms of young people began to coordinate their activities via social media and then appear in huge numbers, attacking people at random, robbing stores, and vandalizing personal property. It is no longer confined to such areas, however. The phenomenon is now moving out into the suburbs:

White Marsh Mall, Baltimore County (March 7, 2026): A planned “teen link-up” drew a large group that caused widespread havoc, including fights, assaults, and a reported strong-arm robbery. Multiple juveniles were arrested on charges including second-degree assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct. Roughly 6 weeks after the March incident, there was another mass gathering at the same location. A juvenile victim reported being robbed, and two teens were arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault. Shoppers speaking to reporters expressed growing fear about visiting the area at night.

Inner Harbor / Downtown Baltimore (late March 2026, around spring break): Large groups of teens gathered, leading to fights, an attempted armed robbery, and assaults. Seven juveniles (ages 12–17) were arrested on charges including assault and attempted robbery. One 14-year-old was tased after noncompliance. Videos showed officers chasing crowds and using batons in some cases. A separate nearby gathering involved gunfire (no injuries reported).

Towson Town Center and other Baltimore County spots (ongoing into April 2026): Social media promotions for “link-ups” at Towson and White Marsh prompted extra police presence and new mall policies (e.g., no unaccompanied minors after 4 p.m. on weekends).

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa, FL (May 8, 2026): A large “teen takeover” caused fights and disruptions. Police arrested 22 people (ages 12–21), recovered two firearms, and seized a vehicle.

Bayshore Mall, Milwaukee area (March 2026): Hundreds of teens gathered after social media flyers circulated; fights broke out, leading to arrests and viral videos.

Hyde Park, Chicago (spring 2026): Teens climbed on cars, set off alarms, and caused damage to multiple vehicles. Arrests and citations followed, with criticism over perceived leniency by the police.

Southwest Waterfront / Navy Yard area, Washington, D.C. (early April 2026): Fights led to eight teen arrests (ages 12–17); some were accused of assaulting officers.

Bronx Mall, New York (February 2026): Hundreds of teens trashed stores and berated employees.

This is just a sampling of recent events. Teen takeovers are happening all across the country. They are escalating in violence. The young people involved show no signs of remorse for their activities and no respect for the police.

The problem is getting worse, and the level of violence involved is escalating. Municipalities respond with a mixture of curfews and increased police patrols, but none of this addresses the real problem. None of this recognizes the societal basis for this “wilding.”

We all know what the problem is. It is not that we do not have enough police or that we need tougher laws or that we need to build more community centers so that our young people have something better to do than rape, pillage, and burn.

The problem is our society. The problem is us. We have waged war on the family to the point that in places like Baltimore, 65% of black kids live in single-parent homes. Almost all these single parents are women. There is no father in the home. There never was. “Dad” left the moment he finished impregnating “Mom.” Consider that in 1960, when segregation was in full force across America, only 20% of black children lived in single-parent homes.

We might want to take a hard look at our welfare policies and consider that what we are doing is causing more harm than good.

We have demonized the police. We have branded them as oppressors and racists and glorified those who resist arrest and target law enforcement. We have taught our kids to be hooligans.

We have glorified moral relativism. Right and wrong do not exist. God does not exist. Decency does not exist. You should do whatever turns you on and makes you feel good.

We have preached victimization. Nothing is your fault. Everything is someone else’s fault. Stealing is now simply the “redistribution” of wealth. If you are looting a store, you are not a criminal. You are simply collecting the reparations due to you for some perceived wrong you have suffered.

Society is sick. Our children’s behavior is a symptom of something much more profound. We need to face that and correct course before we suffer the same fate as the Byzantines. The wilding of our youth is a sign of the impending end of civilization – unless we do something to prevent it.