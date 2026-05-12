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Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
5hEdited

"Teens"?

Can't solve a problem if you're afraid of identifying the actual problem.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
6h

There seems to be a common thread 🤔

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