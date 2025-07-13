AND Magazine

User's avatar
CAM's avatar
CAM
1h

The “planners” assumed that the audience would evolve into a screaming, running, mass of confusion. When the audience stood still, it disrupted plans to finish the job if necessary. The long wait for the van to leave the scene was necessary because calls were being made to discuss “what do we do now?”.

The young man may have been groomed to believe that he was a helper with security. Why else would he walk around with a gun? He was doing his job, the job someone told him to do. His immediate death was preplanned as part of the evil scheme.

Gary B Myers OD's avatar
Gary B Myers OD
1h

Brennan was part of a conspiracy to comit treason. Are we to believe any less the cabal wasn't actively seeking to remove Trump by any means possible. Save for the Sovereign Will of God it would have worked and in that we can trust.......what is the next step where is thr REAL accountability!

2 more comments...

