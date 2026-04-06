Let’s start with the most important thing. We just executed a successful rescue operation. The missing weapons officer from the downed F-15 is back in friendly hands. We got everyone out alive. Once again, our men and women in uniform demonstrated they are the best in the world.

Now, let’s do what they call in the military a “hot wash.” What are the lessons learned?

We have been told from the beginning of this conflict that the Iranians are about to fold. The whole regime was characterized as a house of cards that would topple quickly. This did not happen. It was never going to happen. For whatever combination of reasons, we started a war based on a false premise.

What we saw during the fighting that surrounded the downing of the F-15 over the course of two days was not a regime about to topple. We saw Iranian forces very actively engaging our air and ground forces. We lost altogether, counting the aircraft we had to destroy on the ground, an F-15, an A-10, two C-130’s, and an MH-66 “Little Bird” helicopter. There are also reports that multiple Blackhawk helicopters sustained damage from small arms fire.

We have been told repeatedly that Iranian communications are down. Again, that is clearly not true. I do not doubt that most of what we would consider their national command level communications have been knocked out. That does not change the fact that they were clearly able to communicate well enough over the course of two days to require us to employ significant numbers of troops and aircraft to extract our downed aviator. These are not pockets of isolated resistance. This is a nation still capable of fighting unconventionally and asymmetrically.

We have been told that Iranian air defenses have been destroyed. Again, I have no doubt that we have hit and destroyed a great many air defense units. That does not change the fact that the Iranians are still capable of striking and destroying American planes and helicopters. We should also anticipate that they will retain this capability for some time.

As with everything else, part of the reason the Iranians can hit our aircraft may well be their embrace of unconventional weapons and tactics. Among them is Product 358. This is a loitering munition. It is launched from the ground and then hovers overhead waiting for an enemy aircraft to approach.

The 358 is launched from the ground without a radar-guided preset target. Radar lock would provide the target aircraft with advanced warning, and would also “illuminate’‘ the missile launchers. Instead, the 358 searches for targets using an optic sensor in its seeker head.

The missile is armed with infrared proximity fuses that enable its warhead (weighing several kilograms) to explode near the target and destroy it, even if the missile does not make direct impact with the aircraft. It is also equipped with GPS antennas to help it overcome jamming.

The 358 has a relatively low velocity compared to conventional anti-aircraft missiles, and it is not capable of intercepting high-speed fighter jets. It is potentially very deadly to helicopters, drones, and other slower-moving targets. It can operate up to 30,000 feet.

The 358 is effectively a sky mine. It hovers in place waiting for a target to approach. Like a landmine or a seamine – it is very hard to detect. Churchill and the RAF in World War II played with this idea for use against German bombers over London. The technology was not there. It is now, and these drones are cheap and easy to make using widely available components. We will have a very hard time snuffing out their production.

Victory in war does not come from groupthink and a refusal to accept reality. Neither does it come from hubris. Ask the British who were at Isandlwana in 1879 what came of their singular belief in the superiority of their weapons and tactics and the inferiority of the Zulu “savages” with whom they were engaged in battle. Over 1300 soldiers paid the price for that arrogance.

We are at war with Iran. We cannot end this conflict with a “negotiation” in which the IRGC dictates terms to us. We have to win. We cannot do that by simply doing more of what we have done to date. We need to be smarter than that. We need to be better than that.

You can’t win a war with blinders on.