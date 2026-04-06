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M.W Rose's avatar
M.W Rose
9h

Product 358…Wow, always learning something new, on this Substack. I don’t blame the previous persons comment…but we Can’t Do That! BOOM - To many innocent people. I have too much excitement in my life to endure that.

However, we need to draw this to a conclusion, as mentioned before. Our Domestic and Foreign Enemies are licking their chops, everyday. Midterms coming up. And again, I can’t see Trump…asking Congress for a Declaration of War.

My Stock Report: Just came in today. In the last 30 days I lost over $4400.00. I assume it’s about Iran. I’ll get these funds back. But if this turns into a War of Attrition - well I don’t have to tell you.

I have Total Faith in Trump. Personally I’d take their OIL and pay off our Military Debt. And return to the Business of OUR NATION. And for those who want JUSTICE - We Will Have It!!!

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
11h

IMO … “Nuk’em Now!!!” Negotiations with these primates is similar to negotiating with Traitorous Democrats, it will achieve nothing as they will never abide by the agreement.

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