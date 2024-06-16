In the science fiction movie “Aliens” Sigourney Weaver, confronted with unimaginable stupidity on the part of military and corporate officials planning to revisit a planet known to be inhabited by monstrous, almost indestructible aliens famously utters the line, “Did IQs just drop sharply while I was away?”

I can relate. Unfortunately, we all can relate. Watching the slow-motion train wreck that is the Biden administration’s “national security” policy is quite literally maddening.

Back in March, a bunch of guys from ISIS-K shot up a Moscow concert hall. At least 143 people were killed. All of the attackers were Tajiks.

The Russians had been warned in advance by the United States of the impending attack. The Russians were aware that ISIS-K operatives were on their soil. They did nothing of consequence to stop the attack from happening.

In the aftermath of the Moscow attack, everybody in the vaunted American intelligence and security apparatus understood that we were next on the list of targets for ISIS-K. They also understood that there was a pipeline moving illegals from Tajikistan directly into the United States. Those individuals traveling to the United States typically transit Istanbul, just as the attackers did on their way to Moscow. Istanbul is a known logistical hub for ISIS-K operations.

“There was a big uptick in the number of migrants from Central Asian countries last year, with more than 50,000 people from the region illegally entering the United States. Among them were some 17,000 from Uzbekistan, 7,000 from Kyrgyzstan, 3,000 from Tajikistan, 2,700 from Kazakhstan, and some 2,000 from Turkmenistan.”

RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty March 20,2024

In a single U.S. border sector, San Diego, California, 140,000 illegal migrants, including around 2,500 Uzbek citizens, 500 Tajiks, and about 400 Kyrgyz nationals, entered the United States in the first quarter of this year, according to the Border Patrol.

Like the Russians, we did nothing of consequence to prevent ISIS-K operatives from entering this country and slaughtering Americans as they did concertgoers in Moscow.

Over the last week, eight separate individuals associated with ISIS-K have been arrested on our soil. They all entered within the last year. They all came in illegally but were allowed to stay because Biden’s INS no longer enforces the law. Record checks on them when they arrived showed no derogatory information at the time. As yet undisclosed information acquired subsequently apparently led to their arrest.

Nobody has any idea how many more ISIS-K operatives may be on our soil right now. We have no clear understanding of what these eight individuals were up to. There is no indication whatsoever that this development will prompt any change in our border “security” policy.

We found dangerous strangers walking in and out of the house via an unlocked door. We left the door open and went back to sleep.

There is a very loud clock ticking counting down to the day when a horrifyingly large number of Americans die. Maybe no one in the Biden administration cares. Maybe some of them are so ignorant of even the basics of counterterrorism that they simply do not understand what is about to happen.

People keep talking about checking names against a “database” as a means to stopping bad guys from committing mass murder. News flash. There is no master list of bad guys. We don’t have the names of all the operatives that will be sent against us. In point of fact, if a name comes up as a hit in a records check that’s close to a miracle.

We do not know who these people are. We do not have their passport information. We do not have “files” on them. Records checks are more public relations stunts than anything else.

You don’t stop terrorists by running their names against a database. You stop them by locking down your border, infiltering their networks, taking out their training camps, and playing offense. That is what prevented a repetition of 9/11 for twenty-plus years. That is what took apart Al Qaida’s WMD program, put “Dr. Death” Afia Siddique in jail, and destroyed the Caliphate.

That doesn’t mean we did not make a lot of mistakes along the way. That does not mean there were not hard lessons learned. It does mean that our new “plan” which is to sit “on the X” and wait to get hit is a really, really bad one.

No, nobody is making the changes necessary to stop what is coming. Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to the contrary is continuously touting the creation of new regional processing centers throughout Central America. These are mechanisms by which the federal government can reach out to people seeking to enter our country illegally and help them get here more easily. We don’t think we have enough to worry about with the millions of individuals about whom we know nothing who have already arrived. We need more of them.

ISIS-K is coming for us. They are not the only ones. No, we are not doing anything about it. Yes, Ripley, I’m afraid you were right. IQs did drop sharply while you were away.