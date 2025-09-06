AND Magazine

Pnoldguy
17h

And yet, we still have an FBI staffed with 90+% of the same people ensconced in the culture of corruption. The new leaders pretending to be reformers, but just biding their time until the corrupticrats are back in power.

It seems the function of the entire government is to bleed the citizen of every dime and enrichen themselves as the only goal.

That is why the communities surrounding DC are some of the richest in the nation. The FBI is merely one of many parasites infecting the government.

Doug Bedell
17h

I remember you writing this back then. Great job.

Which FBI asshat was leading the FBI back then, and what provoked this sad, despicable agency to finally turn on him?

If I had a guess, it was to deflect / compartmentalize evidence of Briden fambly grift.

