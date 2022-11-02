Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Lula) appears to have won the presidential election in Brazil. Xi Jinping is ecstatic at the return of his puppet to control over the largest nation in South America. Joe Biden, another of Xi’s puppets, appears just as overjoyed.

The Chinese Communist Party officially refers to Lula as an “old friend of the Chinese people”. Both Xi and the Chinese Foreign Ministry have issued multiple congratulatory messages. The state-run Global Times is already predicting that Lula will bring Brazil closer to Beijing in terms of both economic and geopolitical cooperation.

Xi issued a formal statement congratulating Lula on Monday, stating he “attaches great importance to the development of China-Brazil relations and stands ready to work with President-elect Lula, from a strategic height and long-term perspective, to jointly plan and lift China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level so as to benefit the two countries and their people.”

“We look forward to working with Mr. Lula da Silva and the new Brazilian government led by him to bring China-Brazil comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, deliver more benefits to the two countries and peoples and make our due contribution to regional and world peace and stability and common prosperity.”

Lula is a convicted felon. He was sentenced to long prison terms in two separate prosecutions for corruption. When President before he presided over a massive “pay to play” scheme in which he pocketed vast sums of money for granting contracts to foreign corporations, Brazilian businessmen, and the Chinese government.

Lula is also a hardline leftist. He wants Brazil to be more like Venezuela. While in prison Lula wrote a letter praising Venezuelan dictator Maduro and condemning U.S. sanctions on that nation.

Lula’s convictions were overturned last year on a technicality. He was never cleared of the accusations against him, and he was never retried. On the day Lula was released from prison Venezuelan dictator Maduro celebrated and called Lula a great leader of Brazil, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world.

In 2019 before his conviction Lula traveled to China and signed eight separate trade agreements with the Chinese Communist Party.

In a 2020 interview while in prison, Lula accused the United States of being behind his imprisonment.

"Today we know there were clear US Department of Justice interests in...my imprisonment and in the closing of Brazilian companies, especially in the construction industry," he said. "Today this is all clear. It's very clear that there were American prosecutors interested in my imprisonment."

Lula is a staunch advocate of BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – an alternative, non-Western economic alliance. Lula sees this grouping as an attempt to destroy “western imperialism”.

The BRICS institutions are rumored to have lined up behind Lula. "Virtually everyone I engage with here [in China] is hoping that Lula wins," Karin Costa Vazquez of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization told The China Project recently.

Representing roughly half of South America’s landmass, population, and GDP, Brazil is China’s most important partner in Latin America. In 2020, Brazil was China’s sixth largest source of imports overall, it’s fifth for crude oil, second for iron, and first for soybeans. Roughly half of all Chinese investment in South America goes to Brazil. The pace of that investment appears to be accelerating. In 2021 more Chinese investment went into Brazil than into any nation on the planet.

Lula’s victory over his opponent Bolsonaro in the recent election was vanishingly small. There are widespread allegations of fraud and calls for the military to intervene and prevent Lula from taking office. Truck drivers are blocking roads all over the nation in protest against what they perceive to be a stolen election. According to the BBC as of Monday night there were 342 roadblocks around the country. Supplies of food from the Amazonian region which is the agricultural heartland of the nation had been shut off. Some reports suggested that members of the Brazilian military were helping set up the roadblocks. Exactly all that will play out remains at this point unclear.

What is clear is this, however, If Lula does take office it will be yet another major blow to the foreign policy of the United States. It will mean perhaps the single most important nation in South America has moved away from the United States and into the orbit of our chief global enemy, Communist China.

Biden may choose not to recognize that fact, either because of gross incompetence or his own alignment with the interests of the CCP, but that does not change the fact that it is true. As it stands now – Xi Jinping just won the presidential election in Brazil.