According to a recent article from CNBC, worker output (labor productivity) fell 7.5% in the first quarter of 2022 - the fasted rate since 1947. But that’s not where it stops…

Also in the first quarter of this year, labor costs (as measured against productivity) rose 11.6% which is the fastest rise in almost 40 years.

And, on top of these two troublesome indicators, weekly jobless claims rose to 200,000 - which was well above what financial experts had predicted.