Most Americans have probably wondered ever since Joe Biden erased our southern border where all these illegal immigrants were going to go. Sure Joe flies them at taxpayer expense all over the country in the dead of night, but what then? Where are they all going to live?

We finally have the answer. In your spare bedroom apparently. Joe wants you to take them in.

With great fanfare, the State Department has now kicked off the Welcome Corps.

“The Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services, is pleased to announce the creation of the Welcome Corps, a new private sponsorship program that empowers everyday Americans to play a leading role in welcoming refugees arriving through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and supporting their resettlement and integration as they build new lives in the United States. Over the past year, the American people have extended an extraordinarily welcoming hand to our Afghan allies, Ukrainians displaced by war, and Venezuelans and others fleeing violence and oppression. The Welcome Corps will build on Americans’ generosity of spirit by creating a durable program for Americans in communities across the country to privately sponsor refugees from around the world. The Welcome Corps is the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades.”

“In the first phase of the program, private sponsors participating in the Welcome Corps will be matched with refugees whose cases are already approved for resettlement under the USRAP. The Department of State will begin facilitating matches between private sponsors and refugees arriving within the first six months of 2023.”

The idea that Joe is going to let millions of people walk across the southern border and then ask you to take them in as if you were adopting a pet from a shelter may sound like the plot of a Saturday Night Live skit. When you consider it in context, however, it seems completely consistent with this administration’s policy.

The average American believes and expects that our government is at least nominally attempting to control the flow of migrants into this country. That is not even arguably true. In fact, it is now the explicit, formal policy of the United States government to ensure the orderly movement of huge numbers of people into this country. We are not trying to stop them and failing. We are bringing them here.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to safe, orderly, and humane migration around the world, including to the United States. In the very first days of the Administration, through a series of migration and protection-focused executive orders, President Biden established the framework for the United States to recommit to work collaboratively with governments, civil society, international organizations, and other partners to support humane migration, address the root causes of irregular migration, collaboratively manage migration in the region, rebuild the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and other legal pathways for protection and migration, restore faith in the U.S. immigration system, include and integrate new U.S. citizens into civic life, protect child migrants, and support family unity.” state.gov

That is now the formal policy of the United States government. We are focused on making sure that migration into this country occurs, and we are providing the necessary resources to make sure that it is as efficient as possible.

To this end, the United States via the United Nations has established what amounts to a conveyor belt of camps across Central America to allow migrants to move north in large numbers to our southern border. This is happening with the direct involvement of the Department of Homeland Security. DHS Secretary Mayorkas just visited camps in Panama as part of an ongoing effort by the Biden administration to double the capacity of the existing infrastructure.

Biden does not want to stop the flow of migrants. He wants to increase it.

The migrants are not wandering north only on foot. They are being moved in luxury buses like you might take on a tour. They are bused from camp to camp in vast numbers. Again, the bill for this is paid by United Nations outfits financed by the United States government.

Just to ensure migrants don’t get lost the Red Cross hands out maps and guides. They show the routes to take. They show where all the camps are located. They provide detailed instructions on how to get across the U.S. border.

You are paying for those too.

“This is an invasion caused by the U.S. government.” Michael Yon

In two short years, we have gone from securing our border to using the resources of the American people to move literally millions of undocumented individuals into this country in clear violation of our laws and contrary to the wishes of the vast majority of Americans. We are flooding this country with illegal immigrants not just from Central America but from at least 140 nations around the globe.

And, now when all these millions of people get here, Joe wants you to take them in and support them. You might need bunk beds in that spare bedroom.

