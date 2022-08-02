Joe Biden says Ayman Zawahiri is dead, killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan. If true, the world is certainly a better place. It is not a safer one.

Zawahiri was not in any sense the operational commander of Al Qaida when killed. His death, balanced against the loss of Afghanistan and the worldwide debacle of American foreign policy under Biden, will mean nothing. Whatever plans Al Qaida was making yesterday to attack the United States are continuing today unabated.

Meanwhile, even as we stand on the brink of war with China, the Iranians are ramping up their rhetoric, signaling they are about to go nuclear and threatening to use atomic bombs on New York City.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Telegram channel called ‘Bisimchi Media’ recently published a video saying that Iran will quickly complete the development of nuclear weapons capable of “turning New York into hellish ruins” if the United States “makes any stupid mistakes.” The video was entitled “When Will Iran’s Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken”.

"According to intelligence delivered to Israel by England's espionage organization, Iran has amassed sufficient material to build a nuclear bomb, and in case of a Western attack, the mission to execute the nuclear breakthrough, which is called Project Emad, was assigned to the secret facilities in Fordo. The Fordo nuclear facilities are located deep in the mountains, in the center of Iran, and they can withstand [an attack] by a "Bunker Buster," or even a nuclear bomb. This center guarantees Iran's atomic power, and it is equipped with all the infrastructure needed for a nuclear breakthrough. "According to the orders of the Islamic Republic of Iran's War Command Center, the Natanz facilities are very vulnerable to a possible attack by Israel and the West, but if a single missile hits these facilities, the Fordo facilities will go into battle readiness, and will execute the nuclear breakthrough project on their own, in a short time. "Another matter that makes America very cautious in its positions towards Iran is Iran's intercontinental missiles. "This technology was achieved with the help of the space program, and in case of a hostile measure by America, it gives Iran the ability to turn New York into a heap of rubble from Hell. This [video] was produced by Bisimchi Media." Bisimchi Media

It is a measure of the seriousness of this threat to note that Iran is now openly talking about the EMAD program, which up until now it has claimed is a figment of the Western imagination. All pretense of a peaceful purpose for Iran’s nuclear work is now gone. They are quite clear. They are about to field operational nuclear weapons.

It is also well worth noting that, in effect, the Iranians have also now admitted that their “space” program was all along a cover for developing the capability to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles. They may or may not actually have the capability today to hit Manhattan with a missile. There is no question any longer about their intentions.

Perhaps the most significant thing about the Iranian threat to attack New York City, though, is that they made it at all. Under previous administrations, the ayatollahs would have thought twice about poking the bear. They most certainly would never have given Donald Trump any justification for firing back, not after Qasem Soleimani went to meet his maker.

Not anymore. There is no fear. There is no respect. The man in the White House is the mentally incompetent stooge of the Chinese Communist Party. We are betrayed at the highest possible level. The sharks are circling.

It is time to start asking ourselves – as a nation will we survive Joe Biden’s Presidency?

Share